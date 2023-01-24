ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Yardbarker

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the game with 50. O’Neal said he would get “baby hairs” if Embiid failed to reach the mark.
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Albany Herald

Grizzlies hope to 'find groove' against Timberwolves

The Memphis Grizzlies will look to apply the brakes on a four-game skid Friday night when they play the finale of a season-high five-game road trip against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis. Memphis entered the lengthy trek on a high, winning a franchise high-tying 11 straight games before its fortunes...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Kyle Kuzma Leads Comeback Against the Rockets

HOUSTON-The Washington Wizards hit the road to take on the Houston Rockets for the second game of their five-game road trip. This game was the first game of the season series between Houston and Washington. The Wizards defeat the Mavericks 127-126 in their last game and came into this game on a three-game winning streak.
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Raptors, Warriors collide looking for consistency

Two teams coming off satisfying wins and hoping to turn the corner to consistency square off Friday night in San Francisco when the Golden State Warriors host the Toronto Raptors. It also brings together the teams that dueled in the memorable 2019 NBA Finals.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Albany Herald

Pacers hoping for better start against visiting Bucks

With both teams coming off tight games Wednesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will travel to Indiana to take on the Pacers on Friday night in a Central Division battle. Milwaukee hung on to beat the Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday as Denver was playing on the second night of a back-to-back and resting many of its key players, including two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Albany Herald

Cavs have no trouble disposing of short-handed Rockets

Darius Garland scored a game-high 26 points while Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen recorded double-doubles as the Cleveland Cavaliers cruised to a 113-95 road win over the Houston Rockets on Thursday. Garland shot 9 of 16 from the floor, connected on five 3-pointers, and added nine assists and four steals...
HOUSTON, TX
Albany Herald

Suns C Deandre Ayton (illness) to return vs. Mavericks

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will return to the court for Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Mavericks. Ayton has missed the team's last three games due to a non-COVID illness that included headaches and issues finding his breath. The 24-year-old jokingly noted on Thursday afternoon that he thinks he became ill as a result of an interaction with his son Deandre Jr.
PHOENIX, AZ

