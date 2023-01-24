ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Little Apple Post

KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

RCPD investigates after fight on Ogden road leads to vehicle break-in attempt

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police have opened an investigation after a man allegedly attempted to break into a woman’s car after an altercation on an Ogden road. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, officials were called to the intersection of Riley Ave. and N. Elm St. in Ogden with reports of attempted aggravated assault and criminal damage to property.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

New information revealed in Topeka triple murder case

TOPEKA (KSNT) -New information has been released by the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office regarding the death of a woman and two children in a house fire in Topeka earlier this month. Firefighters were called at 4:54 a.m. on Jan. 20 to a residence in the 900 block of Southwest Warren Ave. after receiving a […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka church burglary suspects in custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two suspects are in custody following a report of a robbery at a Topeka church. Rosie Nichols, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, reports that officers responded to a burglary in progress call at 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a church located in the 2600 block of Southeast Minnesota Ave. […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Deputies arrest Topeka man on numerous charges

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing charges after fleeing from law enforcement in North Topeka. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, reports that deputies tried to pull a vehicle over around 10 a.m. on Jan. 24 near the intersection of Northwest Topeka Boulevard and Northwest Paramore Street […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan man arrested after allegedly threatening woman with bat

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man spent some time behind bars after he allegedly threatened a woman with a baseball bat. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that Dakotah Garner, 31, of Manhattan, was arrested after an alleged aggravated assault. Around 3:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24,...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas inmate who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being treated properly for cancer has died, his family and attorneys said. John Keith Calvin, 56, died Wednesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was imprisoned for a 2002 killing that his attorneys and supporters maintained he did not commit.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Crews respond to rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle, rear-end collision Wednesday morning in southeast Topeka. The crash was reported around 8:45 a.m. near S.E. 29th and Wisconsin. Topeka police said at the scene that a Dodge Ram pickup truck rear-ended a Nissan Murano as both vehicles were headed east...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police search for suspect after early-afternoon attempt to contact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are searching for a male suspect in a domestic incident after early-afternoon attempts to make contact with him were unsuccessful. The Topeka Police Department says that around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24 officials were looking for a suspect they believe to be connected to an alleged domestic incident in the 600 block of SE Lake. St.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka man charged in death of 16-month-old boy

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Charges have been formally filed by the Shawnee County District Attorney against a man accused of murder in the first degree involving an infant. Dustin Kelley was arrested on Jan. 12 by the Topeka Police Department in relation to a murder investigation launched after a 16-month old child died at a local […]
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Business check stolen from mailbox, deposited

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged identity theft in Manhattan. On Wednesday, officers filed a report for theft in the 600 block of Pecan Circle in Manhattan. UMB Bank and Manhattan Winsupply reported a business check was stolen from Manhattan Winsupply's mailbox by an unknown suspect and deposited, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Student arrested after bomb threat at Lawrence middle school

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One student was sent to the Juvenile Detention Center after a bomb threat was reported at a Lawrence middle school. The Lawrence Police Department announced on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 26, that officials were wrapping up an investigation into a bomb threat at West Middle School. LPD...
LAWRENCE, KS
Little Apple Post

MHK man arrested after threatening woman with baseball bat

MANHATTAN - Officers with the Riley County Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Houston Street around 3:30 on Tuesday, January 24th. A 34-year-old woman reported she was threatened with a bat during an argument with 31-year-old, Dakotah Garner of Manhattan. Garner was arrested for aggravated assault and criminal...
MANHATTAN, KS
