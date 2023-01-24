Winona County’s plans for discussing police facilities with the city of Winona took an abrupt turn last week after city leaders nixed further consideration of the county-owned Law Enforcement Center (LEC), the current home of the Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO). Instead, the city suggested building a new WPD-WCSO facility at a cost of tens of millions of dollars. County Board members — some of whom only learned of the city’s proposal through this newspaper — said they were willing to consider the idea but expressed great reluctance to spend millions more on criminal justice facilities after borrowing $28 million for a new jail. Interim County Administrator Maureen Holte said she plans to discuss with the County Board in early February what comes next.

