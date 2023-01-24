MANHATTAN, KAN. – Kobi Scroggins, 22, of Manhattan was arrested on January 26, 2023, around 7:00 a.m. after it was reported to officers on January 25, 2023, that he had made threats to a 19-year-old man of using a gun to harm him. It was also reported during this time that Scroggins had also cut the man on the arm with a knife on January 20, 2023, and that he had physically harmed a cat. Scroggins was arrested for aggravated assault, criminal threat, domestic battery, and two counts each of cruelty to animals, criminal possession of a weapon, and aggravated battery. He remains confined in the Riley County Jail in lieu of bond.

RILEY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO