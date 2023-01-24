ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Gov. Pillen appoints new State Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb.-Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announced the appointment of Scott Cordes as the Nebraska State Fire Marshal. Cordes will replace Shane Hunter, who stepped down due to personal health issues. "Scott will work hard to cut regulatory burdens on our volunteer fire departments and paramedics," said Governor Pillen. "He understands...
FBI investigating: Moran campaign scammed out of $690K

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Someone scammed U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran's reelection campaign out of $690,000 by getting the Kansas Republican's accounting firm to wire the money to fraudulent bank accounts, his office said Monday. Moran's campaign treasurer, Timothy Gottschalk, notified the Federal Election Commission by electronic letter Dec. 8...
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska

United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
Neb. bill proposes students be part of school advisory groups

LINCOLN — High school students would become more civically engaged if they worked at polling places or helped decide school policy, State Sen. George Dungan said Monday. Dungan, a freshman senator from Lincoln, introduced a bill that would add a student member to the subcommittees that advise local school boards on proper social studies curriculum.
Gov. Pillen: Cut taxes, invest in our kids

LINCOLN, Neb.-Our current tax system fails Nebraskans and needs reform now. For too long, our tax code has not been competitive. We rank 29th in the country for personal income tax rate and 32nd for business income tax rate. And as all Nebraskans know, we have some of the highest property taxes in the country. From the Missouri River to Harrison, Nebraskans are demanding that their leaders have the courage to cut taxes.
Powerball jackpot grows to $526 million

LINCOLN, Neb.-A string of drawings without a jackpot winner has grown the estimated Powerball® jackpot to its highest level since October 2022. Because of the high jackpot, the Nebraska Lottery reminds customers to play responsibly. The Powerball jackpot starts at $20 million and continues to grow each drawing until...
Neb. state employee union wins right to wear blue jeans

LINCOLN — In a battle over wearing blue jeans, a state employees union has prevailed. On Friday, the Nebraska Supreme Court upheld a ruling that the State Department of Health and Human Services had overstepped its bounds by changing the dress code — and banning blue jeans and other casual dress — in violation of its labor contract.
NDOT announces winners of 2nd 'Name a Snowplow' contest

News Release Nebraska Department of Transportation. The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is excited to announce winners of its second “Name a Snowplow” contest! With almost 700 submissions by elementary school students from throughout the state, the list was narrowed down to 16 winners, two from each of NDOT’s eight highway districts.
