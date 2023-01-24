For all you rodeo enthusiasts, it is back: Grimes County’s Go Texan Weekend returns starting this Friday!. “They have a record 84 teams. They have never had anymore than 72, I believe, so, it will be quite a party going on out at the fairgrounds,” said Navasota Mayor Bert Miller at Monday’s City Council meeting. “Get out there, eat some brisket…there will be plenty of it, so get out and enjoy it. There will be live entertainment, stuff for the kids…lot of stuff going on.”

