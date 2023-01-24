ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iola, TX

Grimes County Go Texan Weekend returns Friday night with record number of teams to compete

For all you rodeo enthusiasts, it is back: Grimes County’s Go Texan Weekend returns starting this Friday!. “They have a record 84 teams. They have never had anymore than 72, I believe, so, it will be quite a party going on out at the fairgrounds,” said Navasota Mayor Bert Miller at Monday’s City Council meeting. “Get out there, eat some brisket…there will be plenty of it, so get out and enjoy it. There will be live entertainment, stuff for the kids…lot of stuff going on.”
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
Fetus discovered in a Brenham park being investigated by police

Brenham Police are investigating the discovery of a small human fetus in a park. Officers responded to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with witnesses, who said several people went into the woods and emerged with odd behavior. A shallow grave was found with the body of the fetus inside.
BRENHAM, TX
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES

The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall. At Wednesday’s BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, the City of College Station mentions that they have been looking into opportunities to grow in the Harvey Road Corridor to Texas Avenue.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting

NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
NAVASOTA, TX
NAVASOTA WOMAN ELECTROCUTED AFTER CAR HITS UTILITY POLE

A Navasota woman was electrocuted after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday morning. DPS reports around 11:15 a.m., a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Urania Sweet was traveling northbound on County Road 304, near Stoneham, when it hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. Sweet put her car in reverse. According to...
NAVASOTA, TX
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
BRENHAM, TX

