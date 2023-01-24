Read full article on original website
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
Major Dollar General Store Indefinitely ClosingJoel EisenbergMadisonville, TX
KBTX.com
Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer. Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.
wbap.com
Family of TAMU Student Killed by DUI Driver Awarded $69M in Damages
Brazos County, TX (WBAP/KLID) – The family of a Texas A&M student who was killed by drunk driver four years ago has been awarded 69-million dollars in damages. A Brazo County jury determined the settlement against Pedro Puga based on his negligence in the case. On September 15, 2019...
navasotanews.com
Grimes County Go Texan Weekend returns Friday night with record number of teams to compete
For all you rodeo enthusiasts, it is back: Grimes County’s Go Texan Weekend returns starting this Friday!. “They have a record 84 teams. They have never had anymore than 72, I believe, so, it will be quite a party going on out at the fairgrounds,” said Navasota Mayor Bert Miller at Monday’s City Council meeting. “Get out there, eat some brisket…there will be plenty of it, so get out and enjoy it. There will be live entertainment, stuff for the kids…lot of stuff going on.”
navasotanews.com
Fetus discovered in a Brenham park being investigated by police
Brenham Police are investigating the discovery of a small human fetus in a park. Officers responded to Hohlt Park on Sunday to meet with witnesses, who said several people went into the woods and emerged with odd behavior. A shallow grave was found with the body of the fetus inside.
navasotanews.com
Second shots fired call in Navasota this week believed to be related to weekend shooting
A second report of shots fire in Navasota this week has the attention of the police. They say around 2:30 am Wednesday morning, officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court for a shots fired call. Damage was noted to a residence, as well as other evidence of a shooting. No injuries were reported.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF: MEDICAL EPISODE LED TO SEALY MAN’S DEATH AFTER FALLING INTO LAKE SOMERVILLE
Authorities have identified a Sealy man who died after falling from his boat into Lake Somerville last weekend, and new information has been released into the circumstances of his death. According to Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak, 65-year-old Darel Roark fell from the boat into the water after suffering “an...
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
kwhi.com
FAMILY OF A&M STUDENT AWARDED $69 MILLION IN DAMAGES
The family of a Texas A&M student that was killed in a hit-and-run incident has been awarded $69 million in damages. According to a report by KBTX-TV, court documents show that a Brazos County Jury awarded the large sum to the family of Carly Beatty. On September 15, 2019, Beatty,...
KBTX.com
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall. At Wednesday’s BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, the City of College Station mentions that they have been looking into opportunities to grow in the Harvey Road Corridor to Texas Avenue.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM PD: ‘PERSONS OF INTEREST’ IN HOHLT PARK INVESTIGATION WENT TO HOSPITAL FIRST
In an update this (Tuesday) afternoon, the Brenham Police Department said “persons of interest” voluntarily arrived at police headquarters on Monday to talk with investigators after seeing local media coverage of the incident. Police said they had previously sought assistance at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Brenham....
kwhi.com
FIREFIGHTERS RESCUE CHILD TRAPPED INSIDE WALL AFTER FALLING THROUGH FLOOR AC VENT
Washington County first responders rescued a child who was trapped after falling through a floor air-conditioning vent. The Chappell Hill Volunteer Fire Department says units were called out just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday to a home in the 4100 block of Marshall Lane in Chappell Hill. When they arrived, they...
kagstv.com
Police: Wednesday shooting may be connected to Navasota weekend shooting
NAVASOTA, Texas — The Navasota Police Department believes a Wednesday shooting may be connected to another shooting that happened over the weekend. Around 2:30 a.m. Navasota Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Ruth Court after receiving calls about shots fired in the area. Officers say there was...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA WOMAN ELECTROCUTED AFTER CAR HITS UTILITY POLE
A Navasota woman was electrocuted after crashing into a utility pole Tuesday morning. DPS reports around 11:15 a.m., a vehicle driven by 50-year-old Urania Sweet was traveling northbound on County Road 304, near Stoneham, when it hydroplaned and struck a utility pole. Sweet put her car in reverse. According to...
KBTX.com
Pink ‘Blessing Boxes’ popping up to provide free, essential items to community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In November 2022, Samantha Moore started to think of ways to give back to the community. She noticed many people on social media were in need of essentials like food and diapers, so she came up with the idea to create boxes that would have essential resources for free.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
kwhi.com
FIGHT LEADS TO ARREST TUESDAY
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday after a fight took place. Brenham Police report that Tuesday afternoon at 3:50, Officers were dispatched to a fight in progress call in the 1100 block of Green Street involving two males. The caller reported one of the male subjects displayed a knife during the altercation. A knife was recovered at the scene and Ryan Matthew Trevino, 19 of Brenham, was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
navasotanews.com
Power lines electrocute and kill Navasota woman after car crash near Stoneham
A Navasota woman was killed yesterday when electrocuted during a car accident. Texas DPS says aropund 11:15 am, the car with two passengers was travelling northbound on County Road 304 near Stoneham, when it hydroplaned, and struck a utility pole. After striking the pole, the driver put the car in...
College Station Police seek public's aid in identifying two individuals
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying two individuals who are allegedly tied to a criminal mischief report. According to CSPD, an incident that the two are reportedly tied to occurred at the Coyote Lot near the Northgate Bar District on Dec. 2, 2022.
State wants higher bond for 21-year-old accused of decapitating wife in Waller County
Prosecutors say Jared Dicus' bond should be raised from $500,000 to at least $1 million. Documents cite aggressive behavior against law enforcement following a DWI arrest in November 2022.
