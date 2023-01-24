Read full article on original website
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
Firefighters respond to fire at Armstrong Flooring in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater firefighters responded to a fire at Armstrong Flooring on Thursday. The fire department said in a social media post that the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Austin company moving headquarters to Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — An Austin software company is moving its headquarters to Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber announced on Wednesday. Laundris is a B2B Enterprise Industrial Automation software platform. The company will be located at 36 Degrees North, Tulsa’s basecamp for entrepreneurs, innovators and startups, the chamber said in...
Two people sentenced for double carjacking in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson confirmed a man and woman were sentenced in federal court for two carjacks from Tulsa apartment complexes, a third codefendant will be sentenced in February. Raul Hernandez-Moreno, 22, was sentenced to 225 months in federal prison and five years of supervised release...
City of Tulsa launching Office of Financial Empowerment
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced its participation in the national nonprofit organization Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s (CFE Fund’s) Financial Empowerment City Initiative. The city is launching an Office of Financial Empowerment and Community Wealth to showcase the partnership. An Office of Financial Empowerment...
Tulsa police investigate homicide at north Tulsa RV park
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police say they are investigating a homicide at a north Tulsa RV park Thursday morning. Police said said one person is dead at an RV park near East Admiral Place and North Mingo Road. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
TPD: Homicide suspect stabbed himself when approached by deputies
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE, 1/26/2023: A man is in custody following this morning’s homicide in north Tulsa. According to the Tulsa Police Department, a suspect was quickly established and found in Wagoner County. The suspect was found at a boat ramp on Fort Gibson lake. When deputies approached...
Tulsa Boys’ Home asking community to step up, foster kids in need
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys’ Home in Sand Springs is calling on the community to step up and give homes to kids in need. They’re working to gather their own group of foster parents and said the need is steadily increasing. A drop in the...
Tulsa family loses nearly everything in kitchen fire
TULSA, Okla. — A kitchen fire burned down a family’s home in north Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The lawn littered with personal belongings, a couch and kids toys shows the chaos left behind from the fire. Rachel Rogers was cooking dinner when her house went up in flames....
Tulsa police searching for suspect in gang graffiti case
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a suspect in connection with a graffiti case in east Tulsa. Officers were patrolling near 31st and Mingo Wednesday night when they spotted two people painting graffiti on the side of the building with spray paint. The officers arrested Leonel Sago...
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
Tulsa Police arrest man accused of robbing Food Mart
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) has arrested a man accused of robbing a west Tulsa store. On Jan. 7, a man robbed the Food Mart near W. 23rd St. and S. Jackson Avenue. TPD said that man was identified as Kent Grayson. A warrant was later...
TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
Sand Springs PD: Man arrested for outstanding warrants, officers find fentanyl
SAND SPRINGS, okla. — Sand Springs Police arrested a man with outstanding warrants after spotting him on Wednesday. Cameron Holder was identified by police near the 1100 block of Industrial avenue. Holder had more than one warrant out for his arrest in Sand Springs and police approached him, taking...
