Read full article on original website
Related
KLEM
Marlys Irene Kommes
Marlys Irene Kommes, 79, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital following a lengthy illness. Private family services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
Stray of the Day: Meet Rudy
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Rudy, a 1-to-3-year old, male, gray tabby cat. He was found on the 2500 block of south Rustin Street. The shelter says he’s friendly with people but is shy and will take a little while to warm up to you. He’d prefer […]
nwestiowa.com
Dordt grad presents artistic journey
SIOUX CENTER—In a special presentation and demonstration at the Sioux Center Public Library on Jan. 17, illustrator Joe Hoksbergen told the audience a bit about himself, his journey as an artist and some drawing tricks. An illustrator for more than a dozen books, including the “Good News for Little...
Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death
(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
kiwaradio.com
Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term
Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
nwestiowa.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sheldon
SHELDON—A Sheldon man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, north of Sheldon High School. Sixty-three-year-old Charles Leroy Johnson had a walk signal and was walking across Highway 60 when he was struck by a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by 15-year-old Trevan Michael Schrader of Sheldon who was traveling north on 19th Avenue and attempting to turn west onto the highway, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Inwood man hurt in crash west of Lester
LESTER—A 38-year-old Inwood man was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Lester. Christopher James Driesen was driving west when his 2016 Buick Regal went into the south ditch of Highway 9 about two miles west of Lester, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI
SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced for eluding
ROCK RAPIDS—A 24-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has been sentenced in connection with a high-speed chase in Lyon County in May. The case against Daniel James Lingar stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2001 Crown Victoria for having its back window broken out and not having a visible registration plate about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Lily Avenue about two miles west of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley
ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon qualifies seven for state speech
SHELDON—Despite lower participation numbers and fewer times to practice compared to other years, Sheldon High School speech coach Lissa Lane-Johnson was happy with the results of the first competition of the season. Sheldon traveled to Northwestern College’s campus in Orange City on Saturday for the district large group speech...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center sports complex grand opening
SIOUX CENTER—The American State Bank Sports Complex was filled with people for its grand opening ceremony Friday. The special event and ribbon cutting welcoming the Sioux Center facility into the community featured city and Dordt University speakers, as well as Iowa Economic Development director Debi Durham. The 117,500-square-foot facility,...
WOWT
84-year-old Iowa inmate serving life sentence for murder dies in hospice
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An elderly man who recently began a life sentence for murder died while in hospice care. According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, 84-year-old Thomas Knapp was pronounced dead on Jan. 19 while in hospice at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center. Knapp was there due to a chronic illness.
gowatertown.net
Woman killed in rollover crash near Tea
TEA, S.D.–One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash two miles southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The vehicle entered the median and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Pella Foundation Gives $25,000 To Sioux Center Toward New Rec Trails
Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center has received $25,000 from the Pella Foundation toward recreational trails in Sioux Center. Officials from the Pella Foundation tell us the foundation is the philanthropic arm of Pella Corporation. The foundation announced the $25,000 grant this week to help with the construction of new recreation trails in Sioux Center, expanding the total length of trails to more than eight miles.
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
nwestiowa.com
Woman arrested for supplying alcohol
SHELDON—A 31-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger. The arrest of Alisa Lucille Lewchuk stemmed from her being found in possession of open...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash
SHELDON—A 72-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of James Dean Ringheimer stemmed from an investigation of a rollover accident about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 3400 mile of Monroe Avenue about two miles south of Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
KELOLAND TV
Hay business back at it after Jan. 11 fire in Iowa
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago a fire destroyed a building and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction in Iowa. The fire happened on the night of Jan. 11. The next day, the auction company was back selling hay. “Our operation continued at sun up,”...
Comments / 0