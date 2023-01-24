ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheldon, IA

KLEM

Marlys Irene Kommes

Marlys Irene Kommes, 79, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Avera McKennan Hospital following a lengthy illness. Private family services will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be directed through mauerjohnsonfh.com.
LE MARS, IA
KCAU 9 News

Stray of the Day: Meet Rudy

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Meet today’s Stray of the Day! This is Rudy, a 1-to-3-year old, male, gray tabby cat. He was found on the 2500 block of south Rustin Street. The shelter says he’s friendly with people but is shy and will take a little while to warm up to you. He’d prefer […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dordt grad presents artistic journey

SIOUX CENTER—In a special presentation and demonstration at the Sioux Center Public Library on Jan. 17, illustrator Joe Hoksbergen told the audience a bit about himself, his journey as an artist and some drawing tricks. An illustrator for more than a dozen books, including the “Good News for Little...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death

(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
EMMETSBURG, IA
kiwaradio.com

Rock Rapids Man Headed To Prison To Serve 10-Year Term

Storm Lake, Iowa — A Rock Rapids man who faced felony burglary charges in several nearby counties has been sentenced to prison in connection with a business burglary in Storm Lake. Storm Lake Police tell us that almost a year ago, on January 28th, 2022, their officers discovered around...
STORM LAKE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Sheldon

SHELDON—A Sheldon man was injured when he was struck by a vehicle about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, north of Sheldon High School. Sixty-three-year-old Charles Leroy Johnson had a walk signal and was walking across Highway 60 when he was struck by a 2006 Buick Rendezvous driven by 15-year-old Trevan Michael Schrader of Sheldon who was traveling north on 19th Avenue and attempting to turn west onto the highway, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Inwood man hurt in crash west of Lester

LESTER—A 38-year-old Inwood man was injured in a one-vehicle crash about 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Lester. Christopher James Driesen was driving west when his 2016 Buick Regal went into the south ditch of Highway 9 about two miles west of Lester, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LESTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Minnesota semi driver arrested for OWI

SANBORN—A 40-year-old Brooklyn Park, MN, man was arrested about 2:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, near Sanborn on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Mohamed Osman Idiris Ali stemmed from the stop of a 2015 Freightliner semitruck on the 3600 mile of Redwing Avenue about four miles southwest of Sanborn, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SANBORN, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man sentenced for eluding

ROCK RAPIDS—A 24-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has been sentenced in connection with a high-speed chase in Lyon County in May. The case against Daniel James Lingar stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2001 Crown Victoria for having its back window broken out and not having a visible registration plate about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Lily Avenue about two miles west of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Boyden man jailed for OWI in Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—A 21-year-old Boyden man was arrested about 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in Rock Valley on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Alex Paul Diekevers stemmed from the stop of a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado pickup on 20th Street near 19th Avenue after it was clocked at 28 mph in a 20-mph zone, according to the Rock Valley Police Department.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon qualifies seven for state speech

SHELDON—Despite lower participation numbers and fewer times to practice compared to other years, Sheldon High School speech coach Lissa Lane-Johnson was happy with the results of the first competition of the season. Sheldon traveled to Northwestern College’s campus in Orange City on Saturday for the district large group speech...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center sports complex grand opening

SIOUX CENTER—The American State Bank Sports Complex was filled with people for its grand opening ceremony Friday. The special event and ribbon cutting welcoming the Sioux Center facility into the community featured city and Dordt University speakers, as well as Iowa Economic Development director Debi Durham. The 117,500-square-foot facility,...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
gowatertown.net

Woman killed in rollover crash near Tea

TEA, S.D.–One person died and another person was injured Wednesday morning in a one-vehicle crash two miles southeast of Tea. Preliminary crash information indicates that a pickup was northbound on Interstate 29 when the driver lost control while merging into the left lane of travel. The vehicle entered the median and rolled.
TEA, SD
kiwaradio.com

Pella Foundation Gives $25,000 To Sioux Center Toward New Rec Trails

Sioux Center, Iowa — The City of Sioux Center has received $25,000 from the Pella Foundation toward recreational trails in Sioux Center. Officials from the Pella Foundation tell us the foundation is the philanthropic arm of Pella Corporation. The foundation announced the $25,000 grant this week to help with the construction of new recreation trails in Sioux Center, expanding the total length of trails to more than eight miles.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested for supplying alcohol

SHELDON—A 31-year-old Sheldon woman was arrested about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, on charges of supplying alcohol to a person under legal age and possession of an open container of alcohol as a passenger. The arrest of Alisa Lucille Lewchuk stemmed from her being found in possession of open...
SHELDON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man arrested for OWI after crash

SHELDON—A 72-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of James Dean Ringheimer stemmed from an investigation of a rollover accident about 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, on the 3400 mile of Monroe Avenue about two miles south of Sheldon, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
SHELDON, IA
KELOLAND TV

Hay business back at it after Jan. 11 fire in Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — About two weeks ago a fire destroyed a building and office at the Rock Valley Hay Auction in Iowa. The fire happened on the night of Jan. 11. The next day, the auction company was back selling hay. “Our operation continued at sun up,”...
ROCK VALLEY, IA

