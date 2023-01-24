ROCK RAPIDS—A 24-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has been sentenced in connection with a high-speed chase in Lyon County in May. The case against Daniel James Lingar stemmed from an attempt to stop a 2001 Crown Victoria for having its back window broken out and not having a visible registration plate about 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, near the intersection of Highway 9 and Lily Avenue about two miles west of Little Rock, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO