Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The oldest building in the United StatesmaltaDedham, MA
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Early Life of Henry David ThoreauMint MessageConcord, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
5 Must-Try All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in MassachusettsEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Community members gather for Ruck March to Hudson Food Pantry
HUDSON – The Hudson Food Pantry partnered with the New England Chapter of the Travis Manion Foundation for a Ruck March on Jan. 21. The march began at the American Heritage Museum, then followed along Main Street and ended at the food pantry. This march was in honor of...
communityadvocate.com
Goodnow PTO sponsors T-shirt fundraiser
MARLBOROUGH – The Goodnow Brothers Elementary School PTO is looking for businesses to sponsor T-shirts for its Booster Fundraiser so that each student gets a free shirt. Booster is the biggest PTO fundraiser and supports school enrichment programming, field trip buses, teacher appreciation activities and family events. The businesses’...
communityadvocate.com
Al-Hamra Academy students to present ‘The Jungle Book’
SHREWSBURY – Students from Al-Hamra Academy will perform “The Jungle Book” on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s High School, 378 Main St. The opening act will be performed by Al-Hamra’s youngest students. “Theater is such a great way for students to...
communityadvocate.com
Jane Gerardi, 70, of Shrewsbury
– Jane Ellen (Connor) Gerardi, 70, a longtime Shrewsbury resident, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 22nd with the family she loved so much gathered at her side. Jane was born in Dorchester, the daughter of Thomas and Helen (Miles) Connor. As a young child, her parents moved to Shrewsbury where Jane grew up. She graduated from Ascension High School, and earned her Bachelor’s degree from Rivier University. Jane then returned home and met the “Love of her Life” Brian Gerardi. They spent the next 49 years devoted to each other raising their family with love and faith and would have celebrated 50 years together on October 14th.
communityadvocate.com
Dorothy R. Perkins, 91, of Shrewsbury
– Dorothy Russell Perkins, 91, died peacefully at her daughter’s home on January 20th. She was born in Newton MA to parents Harriet (Samuel) and William Duncan Russell. One brother, W. Duncan Russell, predeceased her. She was married to Ralph Sherburne Perkins for 67 years before his death in...
communityadvocate.com
Helen G. Speranzella, 85, of Marlborough
– Helen G. (Carr) Speranzella, 85, of Marlborough, died Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Coleman House in Northborough, MA. She was the daughter of the late James and Margaret (Marshall) Carr and wife of the late Charles R. Speranzella who died in 2013. Helen was also predeceased by her brother James Carr.
communityadvocate.com
Alice LaRosee, 74, of Westborough
– Alice Ann (Asendorf) LaRosee, 74, of Westborough and formerly of Grover’s Mill, New Jersey, passed at Her home unexpectedly on Sunday, January 22, 2023. She was born in Englewood, NJ, the daughter of the late David and Marie (Stindt) Asendorf. Alice is survived by her husband of 51...
communityadvocate.com
John F. Connolly, 93, of Shrewsbury
– John F. Connolly of Shrewsbury, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully, at the age of 93, on January 22, 2023. Beloved husband of Susan (Michaelson) Connolly, and the late Mary T. Connolly. Loving father of Terri Ferolito and her husband, John of Dorchester, John S. Connolly and his wife, Lorena of Hanover, Judy Keenan and her husband, Jim of Scituate, Bob Connolly of Quincy, Lorie Hanlon and her husband, Rick of Northborough, Jennifer Osbourne and her husband, Mark of Milledgeville, Georgia. Dear brother of the late Frances Gobbi. Cherished grandfather of 15 loving grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
communityadvocate.com
Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough
– Jeremy T. Williams, 31, of Marlborough died Sunday January 22, 2023 in an automobile accident. He was born in Natick, the son of Eugene Williams and Debra A. Sirvent-Williams, and was raised there and later in Orlando, where he graduated from Timber Creek High School in 2009. Jeremy was an HVAC technician for Keyes North Atlantic in West Newton.
communityadvocate.com
Geraldine M. Funk, 89, of Northborough
– Geraldine May Funk, 89, beloved mother and grandmother, passed away on January 19, 2023. Geraldine was born and raised in Chicago, one of five children to Vincent and Evelyn (Seidler) Hasenauer. She graduated Chicago’s Steinmetz High School in 1951 and the following year married the love of her life, Florian J. Funk. Together they started a family in the Chicago area and soon thereafter moved to Addison, IL. In 1969 the family relocated to Framingham, MA. Geraldine and Florian shared 61 years of marriage together, separated only by Florian’s own passing in 2014. In 2016 Geraldine relocated to Northborough to be closer to family.
communityadvocate.com
Community invited to meeting on Northborough downtown revitalization
NORTHBOROUGH – Do you have thoughts about what a revitalized Northborough downtown would look like?. The Master Plan Implementation Committee is holding a series of workshops that are aimed at reinventing Northborough’s Town Center. The first workshop is scheduled for Jan. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Algonquin...
communityadvocate.com
Custom Color Interiors celebrates seventh anniversary
SHREWSBURY – Custom Color Interiors, which is based in Shrewsbury, is celebrating its seventh anniversary. Owner Nicholas Teti said that he and his team pride themselves on professionalism, excellence and timeliness. “We are fast, efficient and honest,” said Teti. “Custom Color Interior Painting has become a reputable and well-known...
communityadvocate.com
Christopher P. Canderozzi, 35, of Northborough
– Addiction IS NOT a character flaw. It is an illness; one that will grip a person and inflict an unimaginable torture upon the individual, his or her family and the community. Christopher P. Canderozzi and his brother Tyler D. Canderozzi grew up in Florida and Georgia before settling in...
These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists
"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara A. Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough
– Barbara A. (Reilly) (Pazzanese) Mackiewicz, 85, of Marlborough passed away Friday January 20, 2023 at MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham. She was the wife of the late Victor Mackiewicz. She was born and raised in Waltham, the daughter of the late James and Marie (McDonald) Reilly and was a...
Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal
If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
communityadvocate.com
Civic Kitchen & Drink closes following building assessment
WESTBOROUGH – Last October, the Civic Kitchen & Drink restaurant at the Westborough Country Club closed to repair the damage caused by a fire. It was due to open this spring. Civic Kitchen & Drink opened in 2016. However, because of a building assessment done by the town over...
communityadvocate.com
Marion B. Friars, 92, of Shrewsbury
– Marion B. (Holden) Friars, 92, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in the Southbridge Rehabilitation and Health Care Center after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband of 34 years, Milton E. Friars, in April of 1987. She leaves her loving...
communityadvocate.com
Maureen E. Giglio, 70, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Maureen E. Giglio, of Marlborough, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, after a brief illness. She was surrounded by her loving family and was 70 years old. Maureen was born in Newton on Halloween, a birth date as special as she was, and was...
communityadvocate.com
Farming history presents itself on Northborough’s Old Farm Trail
NORTHBOROUGH – A few key clues found along the 1.1-mile Old Farm Trail, constructed in 2005-2007, reveal the history of the area before it was a recreational hiking path. Since the early 1700s, the 100 acres or so to the east of where the trail currently stands was farmland. Most recently it was Stirrup Brook Farm, a dairy farm operating from the 1930s to 1956. Milk production ceased at that time, but the family still had heifers until 1976.
Comments / 0