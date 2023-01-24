Read full article on original website
‘Home Improvement’s Patricia Richardson Breaks Silence on Resurfaced Clip of Tim Allen Flashing Her on Set
In Pamela Anderson’s upcoming memoir, Love, Pamela, she claims that Tim Allen flashed her on the set of Home Improvement. Allen says that the incident never happened. However, that didn’t stop some from looking back on the hit 90s sitcom with a critical eye. Before long, a clip resurfaced in which Allen appeared to flash his on-screen wife played by Patricia Richardson.
Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Sasha Looks Like a Glamorous & Modern-Day Princess in Her New Music Video
Steven Spielberg’s daughter Sasha Spielberg has been making moves in the music industry for some time now (under the ever-so-cool stage name Buzzy Lee!) But the newest single from her upcoming album is something magical. On Jan 28, Sasha shared a mesmerizing video from her new single to her...
KESQ
‘It Ends With Us’ movie casts Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni
BookTok is all abuzz with the news that Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni will be starring in a movie based on the bestselling romance novel, “It Ends With Us.”. The book’s author Colleen Hoover made the announcement on her verified Instagram account Thursday. She began by sharing footage...
KESQ
‘Shrinking’ turns grief into laughter in an Apple TV+ series that really grows on you
“Shrinking” starts slowly, feeling like it’s going to be just another dour comedy as much about grief as laughs. Stick with it, though, and this Apple TV+ series from the team behind “Ted Lasso” really grows on you, with some very funny writing, appealing characters, and as a nifty bonus, Harrison Ford as an unexpectedly effective sitcom version of a cranky old man.
KESQ
John Legend shares picture of new baby girl
John Legend shared his first photo with newborn daughter, Esti, on social media. The singer and his wife Chrissy Teigen recently welcomed Esti Maxine Stephens, who shares Legend’s birth surname. Legend is holding the baby in the picture, captioned, “Our new love.”. Teigen commented, “eeeee I love her.”...
