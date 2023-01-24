Read full article on original website
State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
"All the economic analysis of the state shows that a living wage in the state is over 16 dollars an hour for just one individual"
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
ladailypost.com
Governor-Backed Fund Would Address Shortage Of Health Care Providers In New Mexico’s Rural Areas
Immediately after Dr. Wangler opened a nonprofit health center serving Gallup and McKinley County last year, patients started to pour through her doors. “We certainly could tell that we had identified a critical need,” said Wangler, founder and executive director of Gallup Community Health. Since then, the health center...
errorsofenchantment.com
School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature
It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
kunm.org
Advocate calls for equity as NM lawmakers debate tax reforms
Significant tax reforms, including adjustments to income tax brackets and lowering the gross receipts tax, are expected to move through the Roundhouse this year with bipartisan backing, including from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Bill Jordan, government relations officer and senior policy advisor for New Mexico Voices for Children, penned a piece called “23 Roundhouse Resolutions for 2023,” that calls for lawmakers to create a more equitable tax code — not only with an eye towards income levels, but race and gender as well. He spoke with KUNM about why a children’s advocacy organization has tax reform so high on its priority list.
kunm.org
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham pledges to prioritize public safety
Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was joined by a group of bipartisan legislators at the Roundhouse Wednesday who emphasized the importance of bills curbing gun violence in this session. The governor made a push on a slew of proposals focused on preventing gun violence, tackling crime and investing more in law...
ladailypost.com
Democrats Introduce Bill Providing $1 Billion For Governor-Backed Tax Rebates
NM Tax and Revenue Department takes steps to fight fraud
DID YOU KNOW: If you can't access a computer to do your taxes, you can use a computer kiosk at a district office location.
ValueWalk
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
krwg.org
Local lawmakers claim greater power
Three years ago, none of the committees in the New Mexico House of Representatives were chaired by a member from Las Cruces. This year, our representatives lead three committees, including the one that writes the budget. Nathan Small was elevated from vice-chair to chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance...
KOAT 7
Proposed bills could be costly for New Mexico restaurants
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Two new proposals to increase the state's minimum wage is now up for discussion. This comes weeks after the state's minimum wage increased from $7.50 to $12 an hour over the course of three years. It was signed into law by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in 2019.
New Mexico Governor proposes $750, $1500 tax rebates for 2023
New Mexico rebate bill to send up to $1,500 to taxpayers
ladailypost.com
State Legacy Fund Would Help Draw Federal Dollars To Conservation Programs In New Mexico
At least a billion dollars in federal conservation money is available to aid New Mexico in everything from restoring watersheds and protecting imperiled species to helping ecosystems better withstand climate change. The state is missing out on most of it because it lacks matching funds. Some state leaders, environmental groups...
krwg.org
Political Violence and Democracy in New Mexico
Political violence in New Mexico reached a new level in recent weeks after the homes of four democratic officials were attacked in a series of drive-by shootings. Threats of political violence are nothing new to election workers across the state including Doña Ana County Clerk Dr. Amanda López Askin. She is here to discuss this disturbing trend and ongoing efforts to protect democracy in the state.
pinonpost.com
Bill limiting governor’s emergency powers passes through first committee
On Wednesday, H.B. 80, sponsored by Rep. Greg Nibert (R-Chaves), passed through its first committee with vast bipartisan support. The bill would limit the New Mexico governor’s emergency powers to 90 days for a state of emergency, with intervention by the legislature. The bill notes, “The special session called...
ladailypost.com
AFT Legislative Re-Cap On Raising Minimum Wage, Better Funding For Dual-Licensed Educators & Ensuring Universal Healthy School Meals
During each Legislative Session, AFT NM works hard to keep our members and supporters apprised of critical education, healthcare, and labor-related bills. We know activity during the session can happen quickly, and it can be hard to follow all the proposals being considered in Santa Fe. This is the first...
Rio Grande Sun
Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery
The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham Announces Plan To Deliver Economic Relief To New Mexicans
New Mexico companies to receive funding for new employee training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ten New Mexico businesses are getting state funding to help train new employees. The funding comes form the Job Training Incentive Program. The funds will help support the training of 87 new employees and six interns at ten companies across New Mexico for January. The companies will be reimbursed 50% to 75% […]
