abc45.com
Police: Suspect Caught in Cameron Avenue Homicide
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have diligently continued to investigate the murder of 63-year-old Archie Nash. Police say that 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James has now been charged with murder. James is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance scheduled for January 26.
abc45.com
FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
abc45.com
Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
abc45.com
WSPD: One Dead After Stockton Street Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday just before midnight, Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 2600 block of Stockton Street. Officers soon found shooting evidence in front of 2605 Stockton Street, but no victims in the area. Simultaneously, officers say a male was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The man died not long after at the hospital. Officers did confirm the hospitalized man was shot at 2605 Stockton Street.
abc45.com
GCSO: One Dead After Jamestown Shooting
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a shooting at 106 Woodleigh Ct, in Jamestown. Deputies arrived to find one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later die. Suspect Crystal Constance Bennett has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is currently held in the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point with no bond. The victim's name is not released yet, as next of kin have not been notified.
abc45.com
Alamance County Sheriff's Deputies: Man Charged with Second Degree Kidnapping
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Tuesday around 1:00 a.m., Deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block Gilliam Church Rd. in Elon. After arriving, the caller said her daughter was involved in a domestic incident in a vehicle. After a description was given the vehicle was found nearby,...
abc45.com
Surry County parents charged with murder
Surry County deputies say they were called to Brenner's Hospital on January 6th after 4-year-old Skyler Wilson was taken for a medical emergency. He suffered severe injuries and later died on January 6th. The sheriff's office began an investigation. Detectives say their investigation revealed Skyler's injuries were from abuse by...
abc45.com
Kernersville Police: Man Arrested After Chase, K9 Search
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Kernersville Police initiated a vehicle stop at Justice St. near E. Bodenhamer St. The driver was identified as Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem. After the officer’s approach, the vehicle fled. Glover was followed onto I-40 WB, where the chase ended for...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Randleman Road Truist Robbery Suspect Caught
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have arrested Dejuanta Harrelson-Tisdale, 28, for the Randleman Road Truist Bank robbery on Monday. Police say that Harrelson-Tisdale has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and given a $100,000 bond.
abc45.com
Truck Flips Over on I-85 Killing Driver
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead. The crash happened at Interstate-85 North near Alamance Church Rd. A driver identified as 68-year-old Leon Velez was driving a pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on pallets. The truck was driving north on the interstate when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle. The truck then rotated and flipped over, landing on the roof.
abc45.com
Cash Reward Offered for 8-year-old Shooting Information
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More information is still wanted in Wednesday's shooting of an eight-year-old girl in Greensboro. Now identified as Aacuria Hinton, a bullet reportedly entered her bedroom and struck her in the top bunk bed around 1:00 a.m. She is still hospitalized in critical/life-threatening condition. Anyone with...
abc45.com
Greensboro Police: Autumn Road Shooting Victim was 8-Year-Old Shot in Bed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police have identified the victim from Wednesday morning's shooting on Autumn Road as an 8-year-old girl. At this time, she remains in critical condition. Officers say the victim was sleeping in her bed when a bullet entered the room and struck her. This occupied residence...
abc45.com
Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
abc45.com
Water Main Break Closes Lexington Avenue in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — City services is currently working to repair a broken water main on the 900 block of E. Lexington Avenue. Because of this service, Lexington is currently closed between Forrest St. and N. Centennial Avenue, and will be for some time. Updates on this road closure will be made after crews have evaluated the repair work needed.
abc45.com
Randolph County Schools announces first electric school bus
It’s big, yellow, has four wheels and is now electric. Randolph County Schools just announced their first electric school bus. Bus 2021 in Randolph County is the first electric bus that has been delivered to a North Carolina school district. Regional Sales Manager for Thomas Built Buses, Roy Parks said this is a groundbreaking moment.
abc45.com
Goodwill hostess nonprofit hiring event in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem — Local nonprofits throughout Winston-Salem met at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Financial Pathways for a hiring event . Nonprofits such as the YMCA, Pivot Ministry, iCan House and more were all there in hopes of finding new employees to fill open positions. President of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont.
abc45.com
GCS holds community conversation at Dudley High School
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — With more than 70 of these sessions with community stakeholders, parents and teachers under her belt, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley knows the importance of engaging the community and tonight was no different. Using technology meaningfully, communication and collaborative skills, professional opportunities and...
abc45.com
Longtime Reidsville High School Football Coach Jimmy Teague Retires
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — After being rumored, Reidsville High School Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague confirmed he will retire on January 26. Teague had two durations as Reidsville’s head coach from 1992-2008 and from 2012-2022, totaling 26 years in his position. Between his time at Reidsville, Teague was the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009, then a coach at Danville's George Washington High from 2010-2011. Teague’s overall Rams record is 339-58, including 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances, winning eight times. His total career mark is 380-151 across four different schools.
