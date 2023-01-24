ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

abc45.com

Police: Suspect Caught in Cameron Avenue Homicide

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division have diligently continued to investigate the murder of 63-year-old Archie Nash. Police say that 32-year-old Crystal Lakita Spencer James has now been charged with murder. James is currently being held in the Forsyth County Detention Center under no bond with a first appearance scheduled for January 26.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

FCSO: Woman Charged with Assault after Throwing Soup at Worker

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County woman has been arrested and charged with simple assault after Sheriff's Deputies say an altercation happened in Rural Hall. Tuesday around 6:30 pm, Deputies were called to an assault at the Mayflower Restaurant on the 600 Block of Montroyal Road. After arriving, Deputies learned a customer picking up her food became unsatisfied and unruly. As a result of her dissatisfaction, she threw hot soup at a juvenile employee. An arrest warrant was issued, as the suspect fled before Deputies arrived.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Woman Arrested on Intent to Sell Drugs

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Friday, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office's Vice and Narcotics Division searched the residence at 935 Teresa Way in Asheboro. During the search, detectives say they found and took in Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, Suboxone and other drug paraphernalia. Pamela Beth McDuffie, 51, was also arrested and...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

WSPD: One Dead After Stockton Street Shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday just before midnight, Winston-Salem Police were called to a shooting at the 2600 block of Stockton Street. Officers soon found shooting evidence in front of 2605 Stockton Street, but no victims in the area. Simultaneously, officers say a male was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The man died not long after at the hospital. Officers did confirm the hospitalized man was shot at 2605 Stockton Street.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

GCSO: One Dead After Jamestown Shooting

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a shooting at 106 Woodleigh Ct, in Jamestown. Deputies arrived to find one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later die. Suspect Crystal Constance Bennett has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is currently held in the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point with no bond. The victim's name is not released yet, as next of kin have not been notified.
JAMESTOWN, NC
abc45.com

Surry County parents charged with murder

Surry County deputies say they were called to Brenner's Hospital on January 6th after 4-year-old Skyler Wilson was taken for a medical emergency. He suffered severe injuries and later died on January 6th. The sheriff's office began an investigation. Detectives say their investigation revealed Skyler's injuries were from abuse by...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Kernersville Police: Man Arrested After Chase, K9 Search

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Kernersville Police initiated a vehicle stop at Justice St. near E. Bodenhamer St. The driver was identified as Daquan Dewayne Glover of Winston-Salem. After the officer’s approach, the vehicle fled. Glover was followed onto I-40 WB, where the chase ended for...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Truck Flips Over on I-85 Killing Driver

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police is investigating a vehicle crash that left one person dead. The crash happened at Interstate-85 North near Alamance Church Rd. A driver identified as 68-year-old Leon Velez was driving a pickup truck, loaded with multiple bags of sand on pallets. The truck was driving north on the interstate when the left rear tire separated from the vehicle. The truck then rotated and flipped over, landing on the roof.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Cash Reward Offered for 8-year-old Shooting Information

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — More information is still wanted in Wednesday's shooting of an eight-year-old girl in Greensboro. Now identified as Aacuria Hinton, a bullet reportedly entered her bedroom and struck her in the top bunk bed around 1:00 a.m. She is still hospitalized in critical/life-threatening condition. Anyone with...
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Fire Closes Several Roads in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department is currently working to investigate a fire that broke out at 2810 Oakland Avenue. As a result, a few intersections are temporarily closed to all traffic. This includes: Oakland Avenue at McManus Street, Oakland Avenue at Park Terrace, Spring Garden Street at McManus Street and Hiatt Street at Park Terrace. Motorists are asked to avoid this area for the time being. These affected roads should be reopened soon.
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Water Main Break Closes Lexington Avenue in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — City services is currently working to repair a broken water main on the 900 block of E. Lexington Avenue. Because of this service, Lexington is currently closed between Forrest St. and N. Centennial Avenue, and will be for some time. Updates on this road closure will be made after crews have evaluated the repair work needed.
HIGH POINT, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Schools announces first electric school bus

It’s big, yellow, has four wheels and is now electric. Randolph County Schools just announced their first electric school bus. Bus 2021 in Randolph County is the first electric bus that has been delivered to a North Carolina school district. Regional Sales Manager for Thomas Built Buses, Roy Parks said this is a groundbreaking moment.
abc45.com

Goodwill hostess nonprofit hiring event in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem — Local nonprofits throughout Winston-Salem met at Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and Financial Pathways for a hiring event . Nonprofits such as the YMCA, Pivot Ministry, iCan House and more were all there in hopes of finding new employees to fill open positions. President of Financial Pathways of the Piedmont.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
abc45.com

GCS holds community conversation at Dudley High School

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — With more than 70 of these sessions with community stakeholders, parents and teachers under her belt, Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Whitney Oakley knows the importance of engaging the community and tonight was no different. Using technology meaningfully, communication and collaborative skills, professional opportunities and...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Longtime Reidsville High School Football Coach Jimmy Teague Retires

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — After being rumored, Reidsville High School Rams head football coach Jimmy Teague confirmed he will retire on January 26. Teague had two durations as Reidsville’s head coach from 1992-2008 and from 2012-2022, totaling 26 years in his position. Between his time at Reidsville, Teague was the offensive coordinator at Greensboro College in 2009, then a coach at Danville's George Washington High from 2010-2011. Teague’s overall Rams record is 339-58, including 11 NCHSAA state championship appearances, winning eight times. His total career mark is 380-151 across four different schools.
REIDSVILLE, NC

