Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NYC offers $100,000 to buy a house or apartment in New YorkINSIDE NewsNew York City, NY
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs share filthily groovy new single Ultimate Hammer, announce 2023 touring plans
Listen to Ultimate Hammer, single two from Pigs X 7's upcoming Land of Sleeper album
Punk supergroup Fake Names (Refused/Bad Religion/Fugazi/GVSB) share new album title track Expendables
Listen to the title track of the forthcoming Fake Names album Expendables
Bruce Springsteen’s tour starts Feb. 1. How much are last-minute tickets?
After over six months of waiting, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally taking off on their long-awaited 2023 tour. And while it may have seemed like it would cost a couple semesters’ worth of college tuition to see the Boss live on his first tour since 2016’s “The River Tour” when tickets went on sale last July, we’re happy to report that last-minute ticket prices to see one of the all-time great live bands have cooled off. In fact, some tickets to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who brought us “Thunder Road,” “Born In The U.S.A.,”...
The FADER
Song You Need: Steve Gunn and David Moore take the scenic route
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Prolific guitar bender Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth pianist David Moore have fused their ambient auras into a single entity. On Wednesday (January 25), they announced their debut joint LP, Let the Moon Be a Planet, due out March 31 via RVNG Intl.. It’s the first installment of the label’s newly launched Reflections series, a curated cycle of collaborative works with a portion of proceeds benefitting the food security non-profit benefit St. John’s Bread and Life.
Guitar World Magazine
Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour
How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
John Mayer to launch solo tour in March
John Mayer will perform across North America on a solo arena tour featuring Lizzy McAlpine and Alec Benjamin.
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates
Billy F Gibbons will be giving the UK and Europe all his lovin' this summer
John Mayer Announces First-Ever Solo Acoustic Tour
"I'll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven't heard yet that I'll be road testing."
Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour
Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
musictimes.com
Stevie Nicks US Concerts 2023 Happening Apart From Co-Headlining Tour With Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks is making a stage comeback this 2023. Regarded as one of the greatest vocalists in the rock genre, Nicks is making her way back to the stage this coming Spring of 2023, Rolling Stone reports. Nicks is starting her tour this coming March at the Climate Pledge Arena...
Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel
Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
NME
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces 2023 solo UK and Ireland tour dates
21 – Dublin, Whelan’s. Shiflett released two new songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’. He is also set to play numerous gigs with Foo Fighters...
Coheed and Cambria announce lengthy North American tour
Support on the Neverender: No World For A Waking Mind shows comes from Deafheaven
Pantera kicked off Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festival bills: "we have decided to remove the band from the program"
The controversial Pantera reunion has hit its first major roadblock as two of Europe's biggest festivals have decided to remove the band from their lineups
In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida: the improbable story of a 17-minute one-hit-wonder
Iron Butterfly's In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida started life as a 90-second country ballad, but turned into a psychedelic and cultural landmark
Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates
Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books. In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.
Comments / 0