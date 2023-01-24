ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

New York Post

Bruce Springsteen’s tour starts Feb. 1. How much are last-minute tickets?

After over six months of waiting, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are finally taking off on their long-awaited 2023 tour. And while it may have seemed like it would cost a couple semesters’ worth of college tuition to see the Boss live on his first tour since 2016’s “The River Tour” when tickets went on sale last July, we’re happy to report that last-minute ticket prices to see one of the all-time great live bands have cooled off. In fact, some tickets to see the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who brought us “Thunder Road,” “Born In The U.S.A.,”...
The FADER

Song You Need: Steve Gunn and David Moore take the scenic route

The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. Prolific guitar bender Steve Gunn and Bing & Ruth pianist David Moore have fused their ambient auras into a single entity. On Wednesday (January 25), they announced their debut joint LP, Let the Moon Be a Planet, due out March 31 via RVNG Intl.. It’s the first installment of the label’s newly launched Reflections series, a curated cycle of collaborative works with a portion of proceeds benefitting the food security non-profit benefit St. John’s Bread and Life.
Guitar World Magazine

Why Madonna played Pantera’s A New Level on a Gibson Les Paul for an entire tour

How a Dimebag Darrell encounter and guitar lessons with the Queen of Pop led to one of the weirdest pop-metal mashups in live music history. Across a career now spanning four decades, Madonna has established a reputation for reinventing herself. Yet for all her boundary-pushing, her rebirth as a metal guitarist for five minutes every night on tour came as perhaps the biggest surprise.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rick Wakeman Announces Solo US Tour

Rick Wakeman has announced a new solo U.S. tour, An Evening With Rick Wakeman: His Music and Stories. The tour will begin on March 15 in Phoenixville, Pa., and end just over three weeks later on April 9 in Derry, N.H. “It's always so enjoyable playing in America," Wakeman said in a press release. "At every show, I see old friends and hopefully, make new ones."
Variety

Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
American Songwriter

Coldplay Announce West Coast North American Tour Dates

Coldplay has announced a handful of west coast North American tour dates to go along with a slew of dates that the band already has on the books. In 2022, Coldplay sold more concert tickets than any other artist and broke attendance records around the world through their Music Of The Spheres World Tour. The group was also crowned Favorite Touring Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards.

