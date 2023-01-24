ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
techlunchpail.com

Virginia Tech "Increasing the Gap" for Three-Star WR Lamar Booker Jr

Virginia Tech is looking to put together another strong class out of Richmond after doing well there in the 2023 class. A key piece to building that may be three-star WR Lamar Booker Jr who told us that he had a "great" visit for Monday night's Big Dawg Junior Day surrounding the VT men's basketballs 78-75 win over Duke.
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

In-State DL Kendal Howard Recaps "Amazing" Virginia Tech Visit

Talented 2024 DL Kendal Howard out of nearby Daleville, VA was among the notable visitors on campus for Virginia Tech's Big Dawg Junior Day this past Mondsy night when the Hokies men's basketball team beat Duke in a 78-75 thriller. It was also a thrilling visit for Howard as he...
BLACKSBURG, VA
techlunchpail.com

How Virginia Tech Found Their Offensive Mojo vs Duke

It’s no secret that the Virginia Tech offense was struggling to produce at a strong enough level from just before the New Year through the midway point of January. Tech had dropped seven in a row, all to ACC competition before Monday’s 78-75 win over Duke. A few concerning offensive numbers plagued the Hokies in that extended skid.
BLACKSBURG, VA
tarheelblog.com

UNC Basketball: The New York Times uses Carolina to discuss NIL

Before Carolina tipped off against Syracuse yesterday, The New York Times came out with an article talking about NIL in the NCAA. The focus of the piece: North Carolina athletics ($$$). Complete with a picture of Armando Bacot exiting his Carolina Blue Audi Q8 — which appears to be a...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
techlunchpail.com

Loaded Visitor List for Virginia Tech's January 28th Junior Day

After hosting a talented group of recruits Monday night for their first of two elite junior days, Virginia Tech will turn around and host another group of talented recruits this Saturday surrounding VT's home basketball game against Syracuse. The headline name above all else is four-star WR Keylen Adams who...
BLACKSBURG, VA
thestokesnews.com

Bennett signs with Ferrum College

DANBURY – North Stokes’ senior Bryson Bennett’s choice to attend Ferrum College and play baseball was a pretty easy decision for him after speaking with the coaches at the school and him figuring out what going to college was all about. “I’m feeling really excited and it’s...
FERRUM, VA
WSET

LewisGale Medical Center achieves robotic spinal surgery milestone

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The LewisGale Medical Center robotic surgery team successfully conducted its 100th robotic-assisted spine surgery for minimally-invasive procedures to complex spinal deformity corrections. The procedure uses technology, known as Mazor X Stealth Edition Robotic-Guidance Platform, to combine pre-operative planning tools and analytics with intra-operative guidance, giving...
SALEM, VA
WSLS

New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Former Montgomery County superintendent to pay school board based on agreement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The former superintendent of the Montgomery County Public School system is now required to pay back the school board to resolve excess payments. This agreement comes after the former superintendent, Mark Miear, was fired in March of 2022 when the school board voted unanimously to let him go.
WFXR

Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
RIDGEWAY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy