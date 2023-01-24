ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor

Alderman Raymond Lopez would have made a great mayor. Chicago Ald. Raymond Lopez is running for re-election as alderman of the 15th Ward. He considered running for mayor but decided that he would step down from that candidacy to not weaken other candidates seeking to oust the incompetent and racist Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. Lopez put the city’s interests ahead of his own, which is why voters should support him for re-election as alderman. Chicago needs more like Ald. Lopez in the City Council.
What Ward Are You In? Find Your 2023 Chicago Ward Using Your Address Here

CHICAGO — The city’s ward boundaries changed in 2022 — which could affect this year’s elections. Chicagoans will vote for their alderperson, mayor and other officials come Feb. 28. The alderperson they pick will represent their new ward boundaries. That means it’s more important than ever to double check which ward you’re in and which race you’ll vote in.
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
Chicago airport security guards are not cops, Seventh Circuit rules

CHICAGO (CN) — The Seventh Circuit on Wednesday all but killed a class action suit brought by Chicago airport security guards, when an appellate panel ruled that airport security officers are not police. The Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board did classify security guards working at Chicago's O'Hare...
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT, CITY AND COMMUNITY LEADERS CUT RIBBON TO OFFICIALLY UNVEIL THE PUBLIC SAFETY TRAINING CENTER

Center dedicated to CPD Commander Paul Bauer and CFD Firefighter MaShawn Plummer. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot joined Chicago Police Department Superintendent David O. Brown, Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt, Alderman Emma Mitts (37th Ward), Dr. Elizabeth Lockhart, and community partners to cut the ribbon on the recently completed Public Safety Training Center (PSTC). This cutting-edge training center will provide the cities’ first responders with the most modern facilities to hone their skills for emergency response situations, investigations, and tactical operations.
