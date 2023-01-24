Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
theblock.co
Ether below $1,600, Silvergate down on dividend deferral, Coinbase pops 10%
Bitcoin continues to flirt with $23,000, up 0.5% in the past day. Ether slipped 0.3% to trade around $1,580. Silvergate plunged after suspending a preferred stock dividend. Shares were down 8.7% by 11:50 a.m. EST. Crypto prices remain relatively steady, with most of the major coins flat or marginally higher....
theblock.co
Bitcoin steady as altcoins pop, aptos hits all-time high around $20
Bitcoin was trading around $23,170, up about 2.6%. Ether was also higher, rising 4.1% to around $1,600. Altcoins traded up across the board, with Aptos reaching a new all-time high in the process. Crypto stocks were mixed, with Silvergate lower and Coinbase jumping 2%. Bitcoin was treading water at around...
theblock.co
This week in markets: Bitcoin clings to $23,000 as crypto stocks rally
Bitcoin managed to stay above $23,000 while Ethereum fell slightly below $1,600 today. The Fed is expected to hike interest rates next week for the first time since November when rate adjustments marked a 15-year high. After a rally above $23,800, bitcoin bounced back from a temporary drop below $22,600...
theblock.co
SEC bats down ARK's and 21Shares' second bitcoin ETF proposal
ARK Investment Management and 21Shares are back to the drawing board on their proposed Cboe BZX Exchange after the Security and Exchange Commission for a second time rejected a filing to establish the bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund proposed...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider that Tesla rejected his request for an adjustment, but he later learned of a cut reflecting big reductions for new orders.
Motley Fool
This Crypto Will Be the Ethereum of 2023
Crypto may be in a slump, but now could be a smart buying opportunity. Polygon's relationship with Ethereum could send it to new heights. But there are plenty of other reasons to consider this crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Reasons to Buy a House in 2023
If you're considering becoming a homeowner, these three reasons could convince you you're making the right move.
I launched my brand with $40 in 2016 and hit $4 million in revenue last year. Here's how to start a business with little or no money.
Tori Dunlap, the founder of the financial-advice platform Her First $100K, shared her advice for building a business with no or little money.
theblock.co
Virtu continues to see crypto as a 'long-term growth opportunity'
Virtu Financial is still committed to the crypto space despite the slump in prices and collapse of several industry institutions. The firm did not experience any material losses in the wake of FTX’s meltdown and bankruptcy. Trading giant Virtu Financial is still committed to the crypto market, chief executive...
theblock.co
Floki Inu price soars 14% following DAO proposal to burn $55 million tokens
Floki Inu was trading up 14% as the community votes on a proposal that will burn $55 million worth of its own tokens. The DAO is also looking to reduce its transaction tax as part of a broader DeFi revamp. Dog-themed meme coin floki inu soared in price following a...
theblock.co
Bitcoin miner Gryphon going public via deal to buy cannabis software company Akerna
The deal comes amid tough times for miners, which have seen margins squeezed amid higher energy costs and lower bitcoin prices. Several, including Core Scientific, have filed for bankruptcy. Gryphon Digital Mining is going public in a deal to buy Akerna Corp. in an all-stock transaction. Privately-held Gryphon, which claims...
theblock.co
Bitcoin mining report: Jan. 26
Bitcoin mining stocks were mostly higher on Thursday. Bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block were mostly higher on Thursday, with 13 gaining and 5 declining. Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $23,131 by market close. Here is a look at how the individual miners performed today:. © 2023 The Block Crypto,...
Motley Fool
3 Potentially Explosive Cryptocurrencies to Buy in 2023
Avalanche is among the fastest blockchains, and it’s compatible with market leader Ethereum. Developers on Cardano increased 16% last year, according to an Electric Capital report. The structure of Algorand makes it a great platform for NFTs. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
theblock.co
Investment firm Brevan Howard adds senior leader to crypto division
Kevin Hu joins Brevan Howard as a portfolio manager following experience at asset management firm BlackRock and crypto venture fund Dragonfly. He’s the latest senior addition to the firm’s growing crypto and digital asset division. Brevan Howard Digital added to its senior leadership ranks, hiring former Dragonfly general...
theblock.co
Cardano-based exchanges confirm Djed listings ahead of stablecoin launch
Cardano exchanges MinSwap and MuesliSwap will support the upcoming Djed stablecoin. Djed is a crypto-backed stablecoin developed by Coti, in collaboration with Cardano’s lead developer Input Output. Decentralized exchanges MinSwap and MuesliSwap, both based on the Cardano blockchain, have announced their support for the upcoming Djed stablecoin and its...
theblock.co
Silvergate slides pre-market after suspending preferred dividend
Shares in the firm slipped more than 6% ahead of the open after announcing the suspension of a preferred dividend. Silvergate fell more than 6% before the open after announcing it suspended the payment of dividends on its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. The company said...
theblock.co
Secret Labs and Secret Foundation battle it out openly
Secret Labs CEO Guy Zyskind made a range of assertions about the actions of the Secret Foundation in a post on the network’s governance forum. Secret Foundation founder Tor Bair largely confirmed the assertions and said they had been previously disclosed to Secret Labs. Guy Zyskind, founder and CEO...
