Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PSS Journey Comes to HackettstownProject Self-SufficiencyHackettstown, NJ
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Flavorful local restaurant just opened in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks
It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
WFMZ-TV Online
Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
WFMZ-TV Online
Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem bar on Elizabeth Avenue, known long ago as Mickey Kelly's, sold for $1.2M
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An East Elizabeth Avenue site that has been home to many Bethlehem bars and seen performances by big-name bands has crossed the million-dollar mark. The property at 21-25 E. Elizabeth, formerly 21 Crafthouse and Kitchen, was sold for $1.17 million on Jan. 9, according to Northampton County records.
WFMZ-TV Online
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
WFMZ-TV Online
President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It's a shame!': Six businesses vacating Bethlehem's Westgate Mall amid redevelopment
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - One Westgate Mall business has closed and about a half dozen others are planning to shutter or relocate in the coming months amid the Bethlehem shopping center's ongoing redevelopment. Salon chain Holiday Hair closed Wednesday, while Amateur Athlete, Fashion Nails, Hawk Music, Subway and Westgate Jewelers and...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Kind of like a cheese curl': Unique Snacks unveils Puffzels
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. — It's a mix of a pretzel and a puff, and it's not your typical snack. "A puff snack, kind of like a cheese curl, with the best way to bring flavor innovation into the pretzel space," said Justin Spannuth, Unique Snacks' vice president and chief operations officer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Bill Hogan, owner of the Colebrookdale Train Stop model train hobby shop in Boyertown, says business has been dwindling for the last few months, forcing him to make the tough decision to shut his doors. "It's really tough for people to afford hobbies anymore," said Hogan. Over...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown city councilman to open women's fashion boutique next to menswear store in Center City
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A prominent business owner and Allentown's newest city councilman is planning to expand retail operations in downtown Allentown. Santo Napoli, owner of men's clothing, footwear and accessories store assembly88 at 544 Hamilton St., is planning to open a women's fashion boutique adjacent to assembly88 later this year at 542 Hamilton St.
WFMZ-TV Online
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County
69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced after late-night fire damages Nazareth homes
NAZARETH, Pa. - Fire caused extensive damage to a duplex in Nazareth, Northampton County. Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Green Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It appears the fire started in the kitchen of one home and spread into the other home. No one was hurt.
WFMZ-TV Online
APD supports teen preparing for surgery for rare brain condition
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It started when she was around 2 years old. Bella Figueroa of Allentown was experiencing frequent head and body pains that didn't seem quite right. "I started getting really bad nosebleeds," Figueroa said. "Then it turned into bad headaches." Her mom started to get concerned. Countless years...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area
Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
WFMZ-TV Online
11 juveniles, 2 adults charged in gun store burglaries in Bucks, Montco
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties say they've arrested the gang members who stole nearly 100 guns in overnight burglaries last fall. Two adults and 11 juveniles were charged in three burglaries and an attempted burglary of gun stores, according to a joint news release from the county district attorneys. They're believed to be linked to a neighborhood-based juvenile street gang in Philadelphia called "54th Street."
WFMZ-TV Online
A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023
If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain
Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
Comments / 0