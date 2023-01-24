ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Things to Do: Bethlehem holds back-to-back restaurant weeks

It's double the delicious fun when both sides of Bethlehem hold restaurant weeks back-to-back. The SouthSide Arts District is holding its SouthSide Winter Restaurant Week through Sunday, when participating eateries in south Bethlehem offer specials and pre-fixe menus. Some of the tempting menu items include the cinnamon bun pancakes at...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Classic rock bands to kick off Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two classic rock bands will be kicking off the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Styx and REO Speedwagon will play on Wednesday, Aug. 30, the fair announced Wednesday. They last played the Allentown fair as co-headliners in 2001. Tickets for the concert are $69 and $89. They go...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Rita's bringing 'Ice, Custard, Happiness' to new Berks location

KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Gelatis, Misto shakes and other cool treats are coming soon to a new Berks County location. Rita's Italian Ice, the popular water ice and frozen custard chain with approximately 600 locations in 30 states, is expected to open later this year at 478 W. Main St. in Kutztown.
KUTZTOWN, PA
President & COO of Bethlehem company that makes Peeps to retire

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The President and COO of a Bethlehem company that makes Peeps, Mike and Ike, and Hot Tamales will retire this year. David Yale plans to retire effective March 31, according to a news release from the company. The company says he began working for Just Born in...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Boyertown model train shop shuts its doors

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - Bill Hogan, owner of the Colebrookdale Train Stop model train hobby shop in Boyertown, says business has been dwindling for the last few months, forcing him to make the tough decision to shut his doors. "It's really tough for people to afford hobbies anymore," said Hogan. Over...
BOYERTOWN, PA
PHOTOS: Snowfall in Berks County

69 News staff and viewers are sharing their photos of the first snowfall of 2023. You can upload your photos at wfmz.com/upload.
6 displaced after late-night fire damages Nazareth homes

NAZARETH, Pa. - Fire caused extensive damage to a duplex in Nazareth, Northampton County. Firefighters were called to the 100 block of North Green Street around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. It appears the fire started in the kitchen of one home and spread into the other home. No one was hurt.
NAZARETH, PA
APD supports teen preparing for surgery for rare brain condition

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It started when she was around 2 years old. Bella Figueroa of Allentown was experiencing frequent head and body pains that didn't seem quite right. "I started getting really bad nosebleeds," Figueroa said. "Then it turned into bad headaches." Her mom started to get concerned. Countless years...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Two bank branches set to close in Easton area

Two bank branches are nearing their end in Northampton County. A PNC Bank branch at 2925 William Penn Highway in Palmer Township is set to close March 17, while a Fulton Bank financial center at 280 Line St. in Easton is set to close April 28. In the coming months,...
EASTON, PA
Easton council backs new 6-story building for Northampton Street

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council granted a certificate of appropriateness for a proposed six-story apartment building Wednesday night at city hall. The project, offered by developer Little Clove Realty LLC, is slated for 533-535 Northampton St. The new building would be next to and attached partially to an existing five-story building located at 527-529 Northampton St., which is owned also by the same company.
EASTON, PA
11 juveniles, 2 adults charged in gun store burglaries in Bucks, Montco

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks and Montgomery counties say they've arrested the gang members who stole nearly 100 guns in overnight burglaries last fall. Two adults and 11 juveniles were charged in three burglaries and an attempted burglary of gun stores, according to a joint news release from the county district attorneys. They're believed to be linked to a neighborhood-based juvenile street gang in Philadelphia called "54th Street."
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
A look at housing developments, business expansions coming to Lehigh Valley in 2023

If 2022 was any indication, 2023 will be another busy year in the Greater Lehigh Valley, which has managed to hold its ground despite global economic uncertainty. "We didn't know where things were going coming out of the pandemic, but it turned out a lot of areas, the industrial and manufacturing sectors, the pandemic led to more demand, more growth,” said Don Cunningham, President and CEO of the Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Man wanted for killing in Jersey City caught in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man wanted for a deadly shooting Tuesday morning in New Jersey has been caught in Bethlehem. Police say Lucas Cooper shot and killed a woman in Jersey City. Cooper faces murder, child endangerment, and other charges. Multiple reports say the woman he's accused of shooting, Temara...
BETHLEHEM, PA
Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain

Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
BERKS COUNTY, PA

