Read full article on original website
Related
Temperature of world’s oceans highest ever recorded
A recent scientific study published in the journal “Advances in Atmospheric Sciences” reported that in 2022, the world’s oceans reached the hottest temperature every recorded. Last year’s record warmth was the fourth year in a row of records previously set in 2021, 2020, and 2019. Driven by anthropogenic (human caused) greenhouse gas emissions, 90% of the excess atmospheric heat is absorbed by the world’s oceans. Records going back to the late 1950’s have shown a relentless rise in ocean temperatures, with the warming trend accelerating...
Opinion: Going green Is a palpable need but a tough transition
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — I first heard about global warming being attributable to human activity about 50 years ago. Back then, it was just a curiosity, a matter of academic discussion. It didn’t engage the environmental movement, which marshaled opposition to nuclear and firmly advocated coal as an alternative. Twenty years on, there was concern about global warming. I heard competing arguments about the threat at many locations, from Columbia University to the Aspen Institute. There was conflicting data from NASA and other...
Comments / 0