The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday after police arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. The league said there is no change to Omenihu's status as he and the 49ers prepare for the NFC Championship Game. Nick Wagoner, ESPN's Niners reporter, quoted the statement from the league

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO