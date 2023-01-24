Read full article on original website
Breaking: 49ers Player Was Arrested On Tuesday Morning
With the NFC Championship Game set for this weekend, 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was booked on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He was released after posting bail, according to The Mercury News. The ...
49ers' Charles Omenihu Arrested For Domestic Violence Ahead Of NFC Title Game
San Francisco 49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu -- who's recorded two sacks in the team's two playoff games this year -- has been arrested for domestic violence following an alleged incident with his girlfriend ... just days before the NFC Championship Game. According to the San Jose Police Department, the...
NFL, Kyle Shanahan comment after 49ers player’s domestic violence incident
The NFL issued a statement on Wednesday after police arrested San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. The league said there is no change to Omenihu’s status as he and the 49ers prepare for the NFC Championship Game. Nick Wagoner, ESPN’s Niners reporter, quoted the statement from the league Read more... The post NFL, Kyle Shanahan comment after 49ers player’s domestic violence incident appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
49ers Charles Omenihu arrested after alleged domestic incident
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence after police were called to
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On 49ers Player After Arrest
Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers received some unfortunate news about a key player. 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. He was booked at the Santa Clara County Jail on Monday. He eventually posted bail and was ...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
49ers to let legal process play out after Omenihu’s arrest
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco defensive lineman Charles Omenihu will be available to play in the NFC title game despite his arrest on a misdemeanor domestic violence allegation. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday that the team will wait for the legal process to resolve after Omenihu was...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
NFL World Reacts To League's Decision On 49ers Arrest
49ers defensive end Charles Omenihu was reportedly arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence. But it doesn't appear there's any change to his playing status ahead of this weekend's NFC Championship Game. Per a league statement shared by Nick Wagoner of ESPN: The matter ...
Kyle Shanahan Asked About 49ers Player's Arrest This Week
The San Francisco 49ers got some troubling news this morning with the report that defensive end Charles Omenihu was recently arrested on charges of domestic violence. Naturally, the matter was brought up during head coach Kyle Shanahan's Wednesday press conference. Shanahan said that the ...
Quinn returning to lead defense as Cowboys shuffle coaches
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — A shuffling of the coaching staff for the Dallas Cowboys won’t include defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who is returning after another year of receiving interest from teams seeking head coaches. Coach Mike McCarthy said the club’s decision not to renew the contracts of six members of his staff, including one with […]
3 Key 49ers Players Did Not Practice Today
The San Francisco 49ers are a little banged up to start their practice week for the NFC Championship Game. Head coach Kyle Shanahan announced this afternoon that three of his team's most important offensive skill players--running backs Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell and wide receiver Deebo ...
