Read full article on original website
Related
Patricia Ann Howard
Patricia Ann Tucker, Carr Howard was born on September 1, 1947 in Morgantown, Tennessee. She is the daughter of Herbert and Matilda Tucker. She was the youngest of six children. Four brothers and one sister, Betty Delgado who still survives. Patricia Graduated from Cardington High school in Cardington, Ohio in 1965. Patricia loved to cook, was an avid reader, enjoyed playing games, puzzles, gardening and also enjoyed traveling.
WV Black Bears announce food drive to benefit Pantry Plus More
The West Virginia Black Bears have announced their "Bear Necessities for a Good Cause" food drive for the Greater Morgantown area, according to a release.
WVNews
WVU Extension to host NCWV grazing school
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Each winter, the West Virginia University (WVU) Extension Office sets out on a mission to bring educational opportunities to residents who have a focus on agriculture. According to WVU Extension, “WVU Extension Service is bringing education, know-how and research to you. The 2023 agriculture...
WVNews
Early preparation encouraged for preschool registration for Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Registration packets for Harrison County preschool won’t be available for another month, but it’s never too early to begin preparing for the registration progress. On Feb. 27, 2023, pre-K registration packets will be available for pickup at all Harrison County elementary schools,...
Comments / 0