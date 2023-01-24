The LaRue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress early Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Tanner Road where it was determined two males arrived and began beating on the door asking those inside to open up. When a male resident opened the door, he was punched in the face by Thomas Heath, age 44 of Hodgenville. The second male, James Hargis, age 38 of Somerset, also entered the house, assaulted the male resident and also assaulted a female inside the residence. Heath was also found to have a gun on him during the crime. The investigation is ongoing.

LARUE COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO