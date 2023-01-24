ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wkdzradio.com

Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
WSMV

Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
SIMPSON COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville

A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
fox17.com

Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
NASHVILLE, TN
quicksie983.com

LaRue County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Early Morning Burglary

The LaRue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress early Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Tanner Road where it was determined two males arrived and began beating on the door asking those inside to open up. When a male resident opened the door, he was punched in the face by Thomas Heath, age 44 of Hodgenville. The second male, James Hargis, age 38 of Somerset, also entered the house, assaulted the male resident and also assaulted a female inside the residence. Heath was also found to have a gun on him during the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
LARUE COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck

A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft

A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County

Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
wcluradio.com

Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager

GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
GLASGOW, KY

