Police: 3 offenders attack staff in Bowling Green juvenile detention center
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Authorities in Bowling Green say three juvenile offenders "orchestrated an attack" on staff within the Warren Juvenile Detention Center. Officials say two of the juveniles are in the detention center on charges of first-degree robbery. The third is there on a murder charge. In a...
Woman Charged With Threatening Family Member With Machete
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with assaulting a family member during an altercation on West 7th Street Tuesday night. Hopkinsville Police say 61-year-old Debra Bennett assaulted a family member then held a machete to her throat and threatened her. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
Juveniles made ‘orchestrated’ attack on Kentucky detention center staff, state alleges
Three youths attacked workers at a juvenile detention center in Bowling Green in the latest violent outburst reported in the troubled system being overhauled by Kentucky’s governor, the state said Tuesday. The three juveniles kicked and punched staff during the “orchestrated” attack Monday night at the Warren Regional Juvenile...
Woman recovering from surgery after domestic dispute, boyfriend facing charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing charges after police responded to a domestic dispute. The Bowling Green Police Department responded Monday, Jan 23 to a home on Brookshore Drive for a domestic abuse complaint. The female victim told police her live-in boyfriend, identified as Carl...
Man arrested after being accused of leading Tennessee, Kentucky law enforcement on chase
FRANKLIN, Ky. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after he was accused of leading law enforcement from two states on a drunken car chase. On Monday, the Tennessee Highway Patrol contacted the Kentucky State Police and said they were chasing a possible drunk driver in a blue car heading toward Kentucky. Troopers later said the driver, identified as Nicholas Byrom, was tossing narcotics out of the window.
Hopkinsville Man Charged With January Rape
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant for rape Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say on January 2nd the 40-year-old man started rubbing his hands on the woman’s body while she was cleaning at work then held her down as he had intercourse with her. He was arrested Wednesday...
Hardin County student taken into custody on after making threat against Bluegrass Middle School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Hardin County student is in trouble with the law after police say he made threats to his middle school. Elizabethtown Police said they were contacted by Hardin County Control around 3:50 p.m. Tuesday in reference to the threat. According to their report, a 7th grade...
Adult and juvenile charged with robbery at gas station in Warren Co.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Two people were arrested following a robbery in Warren County Tuesday Jan. 24. Officials say Smiths Grove Police responded to a 911 call at the Marathon gas station where a robbery occurred. One suspect, Ryan Mason, was located by Smiths Grove Police Chief Franks behind...
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
Man in court after deadly wrong-way crash on I-65
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thomas Catalina, the man accused of causing a deadly wrong-way crash on I-65, was in court on Thursday. Catalina appeared in person for a pretrial conference. Catalina is facing murder charges for driving the wrong way on I-65 in August 2022, crashing into several cars at...
Three arrested in Russellville after altercation involving a handgun
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Russellville Police Department responded to a disturbance at Robinwood Apartments on Sunday, Jan. 22. According to reports, the caller said she was confronted by two females and a male. The caller told police that one of the females, identified as Saige Grainger, grabbed a handgun...
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges In Hopkinsville
A traffic stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard in Hopkinsville for speeding led to two drug arrests Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they stopped 25-year-old Servelia Bibbs for speeding and during the stop, they could smell the odor of marijuana. She reportedly admitted to smoking earlier and stated there may be...
Death of Nashville toddler who lived at homeless park caused by fentanyl toxicity
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The death of a toddler who lived at a homeless park in Nashville has been ruled an accident caused by fentanyl toxicity. FOX 17 News reporter Amanda Chin contacted the coroner's office which stated 23-month-old Ariel Rose's cause of death was fentanyl toxicity and the manner of death was an accident. No further details have been provided at this time.
LaRue County Sheriff’s Office Respond To Early Morning Burglary
The LaRue County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary in progress early Sunday morning. According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a residence on Tanner Road where it was determined two males arrived and began beating on the door asking those inside to open up. When a male resident opened the door, he was punched in the face by Thomas Heath, age 44 of Hodgenville. The second male, James Hargis, age 38 of Somerset, also entered the house, assaulted the male resident and also assaulted a female inside the residence. Heath was also found to have a gun on him during the crime. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman Injured In East 21st Street Wreck
A woman was injured in a wreck on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a van was exiting the Pennyrile Electric parking lot when it collided with a car that was on East 21st Street. The driver of the car was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to...
Road reopened after police respond train vs. truck collision on Dishman Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The road has been reopened on Dishman Lane after Bowling Green Police responded to a train vs. truck collision. The incident happened around 9 a.m. BGPD tells WBKO News there are no reported injuries, no train derailment, and no hazmat.
Hopkinsville Cemetery Damaged In Attempted Theft
A cemetery on Greenville Road in Hopkinsville was found damaged Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Friday and Monday someone cut copper wire at Cave Springs Cemetery while attempting to steal the wire. The wire is valued at $3,000 and no arrest has been made.
Mattingly responds following protests over Republican club event at local restaurant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A former Louisville Metro Police Officer, who was shot during the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, released a statement following protests after footage of the deadly raid was reportedly shown in a local restaurant. On Jan. 23, the Bowling Green Freedom Walkers held a...
Health Officials Confirm Co-Sleeping Death In Christian County
Parenting at any stage can be difficult and taxing. Ask anyone who’s ever been one. It requires the utmost attention, at all times. This hard lesson came to light Monday evening, when officials and members of the Christian County Health Department’s Board of Health convened for their quarterly assessment. In her report, CCHD Maternal & Child Health Coordinator Tarasha Morrow confirmed that a recent death in the county — a four-month-old infant — occurred this month due to a failed co-sleeping measure.
Royse fires top city official, assistant landfill manager
GLASGOW — The superintendent of the city’s Department of Public Works has been fired. Glasgow Mayor Henry Royse issued a letter last Friday to Roger Simmons, the then-superintendent, and notified him of his termination. It was effective Jan. 20. “The reason for your removal is that, in my...
