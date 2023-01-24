CIBOLO, Texas – One of the fastest-growing cities in the area will have its own grocery store this week. H-E-B will open its newest store at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in Cibolo. The grocer has owned the 45-acre property at the corner of FM 1103 and Main Street for more than a decade but didn’t commit to building a store there until 2021. The agreement was signed in the thick of supply shortages that were causing construction delays and the city gave H-E-B until June of 2023 to complete the store. Crews finished months ahead of that deadline.

CIBOLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO