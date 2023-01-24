Read full article on original website
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
On Christmas Day, a dog was saved from the bitter cold and is now recovering in Ecorse.Westland DailyEcorse, MI
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Family matriarch's legacy lives on in Blissfield restaurant
BLISSFIELD, Mich. — After nearly 30 years in business, the Blissfield community said their goodbyes to the creator of Lena's Pizza & Italian Restaurant and Zanger family matriarch, Maddalena "Lena" Zanger on Jan. 6. Though Lena is no longer physically at the restaurant, her middle son Stefano and his...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Fire destroys building downtown; a good old time at ‘Geezer Happy Hour’
We’ve spent the week following up on a lot of breaking news in Ann Arbor. In the past nine days, there has been a homicide, a major fire downtown, a fight at the courthouse, a snowstorm and a possible suicide at a downtown parking structure. But we’ve also had...
13abc.com
TFRD: two people safely escape house fire in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two adults escaped from a house fire Sunday around 3:30 p.m., according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department. TFRD told 13abc that the fire started in an upstairs bedroom of a house on the 2000 block of Upton Avenue. TFRD says they believe it was an electrical fire.
Detroit News
MI Dream Home: Custom Independence Twp. house has 50 acres, pond
A custom-built, contemporary-style Oakland County home that has 50 acres of woods, trails and a pond is up for sale. The house is located at 7194 Pine Knob Road in Independence Township near Pine Knob Mountain, the Pine Knob Music Theater and the Pine Knob Golf Club. "The estate sits...
Life is still upside down: Michigan seniors talk about being displaced from condemned building
ADRIAN, MI - In a flash on July 25, 2022, dozens of senior residents in Adrian’s Riverview Terrace Apartments were forced to evacuate. Foundation cracks large enough to fit a hand through made the building unsafe, Grand Rapids-based engineering firm Structural Associates, Inc. told apartment management company Medallion Management, Inc. of Kalamazoo.
wrif.com
Eight Iconic Detroit Concert Venues That Aren’t Around Anymore
A couple days ago, I posted the question to you guys…Name a great concert you saw at a venue that’s no longer around. Man, we’ve lost some cool places in the last decade or more. The thing I was really proud of when I moved to the D in 1995, was that none of the venues had a corporate name attached to them. Those days are gone.
WTOL-TV
Iconic Toledo restaurant at risk of closing after decades as a Westgate staple
Uncle John's Pancake House has been a Westgate staple for over 60 years. Countless Toledoans have grown up on silver-dollar pancakes, but the specials may soon end.
gotodestinations.com
EGGS-CELLENT Breakfast Spots in Toledo, Ohio – 2023
Looking for the best breakfast in Toledo, are you? The Glass City is home to some of the most delicious and diverse breakfast spots around. From classic diners serving up hearty plates of pancakes and bacon, to trendy cafes offering artisanal pastries and pour-over coffee, it’s all here in Toledo.
Ashley Outlet is opening a new store in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – An Ashley Outlet is coming to a Jackson location that formerly housed another furniture store. Ashley Outlet is looking to open a 35,000-square-foot store at 950 N. West Ave. in mid- to late February. The storefront was occupied by Art Van Furniture until it closed in 2020.
WTOL-TV
Uncle John's Pancake House moving from long-time Secor Rd. location
The popular breakfast joint on Secor Rd. has been a Toledo staple since 1963. A neighboring car wash is looking to expand onto the Uncle John's' property.
This Huge Thrift Shop in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Shopping at your local thrift store can be a great way to spend a part of your day. There's always something to find for everyone and for some amazing deals too!
'Troopers do it all': MSP trooper finds escaped horse in Freedom Township, escorts her home [PHOTOS]
A horse is home safe and sound, thanks to Michigan State Police in Washtenaw County. MSP officials say they got a call on Saturday that a horse had gotten loose and was looking for her way home in Freedom Township.
fox2detroit.com
Police searching for missing Ann Arbor student who was last seen at her high school
SCIO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen who was last seen at her high school on Friday, January 27th. According to authorities, Adriana Davidson, 15, of Scio Township, last communicated with her family around 9:00 a.m. while she was on her way to school.
wcsx.com
Michigan’s Second Big Snowstorm Coming This Weekend
Michigan finally got hit with a dollop of snow last week, as areas of lower Michigan got several inches of the white stuff. It seemed as if the Mitten somehow beat winter up until this week, since temperatures were so mild, but of course, that wasn’t going to last the entire season.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home
Watch Unsuspecting Police Officers Discover a Family of Alligators Living in a Detroit Home. The last thing you’d expect to see in your home in the middle of a Detroit winter is an entire family of alligators! Law enforcement got the surprise of a lifetime when they arrived at the home for a reason entirely separate from alligator removal!
fox2detroit.com
Gas station clerk charged with murder • 5-year-old dies in Clinton Twp • Detroiter wins $2M in lottery
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Redford gas station clerk was charged with murder after a shooting last Friday, a 5-year-old Clinton Twp boy died after wandering to a playground, and a Detroit man wins $2 million on a scratch-off ticket: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
More snow in Southeast Michigan: Saturday night snowfall totals into Sunday morning
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Another round of snow is expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. Snow totals vary greatly depending on your location so here are the details. macOS Ventura: 4 new apps you'll loveCleanMyMac by MacPaw|. Another weather system is gearing up to impact us starting around 5...
localspins.com
Summer Festival Lineups Revealed: Faster Horses, Upheaval, Movement, Hoxeyville
In the midst of winter’s chilly bluster, Michigan music festivals are whetting fan appetites by announcing lineups or adding big names to their rosters. The round-up at Local Spins. SCROLL DOWN FOR LISTINGS OF FESTIVAL LINEUPS. Michigan has become a hot destination for some big names when it comes...
I’m Tired Of People Thinking I’m Racist Because I Grew Up In Howell, Michigan [OPINION]
I was scrolling through TikTok when I saw a guy talking about Michigan cities you don't want to visit and it struck a chord with me. The guy's video highlighted three Michigan cities and why you don't want to visit them. I'll get to those three cities in just a second, but I want to share why this upset me.
13abc.com
TFRD battles house fire in Ottawa Hills
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department battles a housefire Thursday night. TFRD fire crews responded to a call of a house fire in the 3500 block of Edgevale Rd. According to TFRD, there were no injuries. However, fire crews did experience water pressure issues with...
