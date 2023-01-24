ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois

If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
Axios

Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips

When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
CHICAGO, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation

Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
CHICAGO, IL
Forest Park Review

The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.

For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise

CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Obama Center seeks South, West Side food vendors

The Obama Foundation is looking to recruit restaurant owners and caterers from the South and West Sides to operate a restaurant and grab-and-go café inside the future Obama Presidential Center, the presidential library and museum being built in the South Side’s Jackson Park. Obama Foundation officials said their...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
AURORA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police

CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
CHICAGO, IL
Austin Weekly News

Ald. Emma Mitts faces 3 hopefuls for 37th Ward seat

A business consultant, a teacher and a police officer hope to oust longtime West Side Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) as she seeks her seventh City Council term. Corey Braddock, Howard Ray and Jake Towers are challenging Mitts for the council seat she’s held since 2000. The 37th Ward encompasses Austin, West Garfield Park and West Humboldt Park.
CHICAGO, IL

