tourcounsel.com
Chicago Ridge Mall | Shopping mall in Illinois
If you want to visit a simple mall that offers you a wide variety of shops and restaurants, I recommend: Chicago Ridge Mall; Here you can buy all the products you need for your home, harmonium or daily life. On the other hand, the live events are attractive and entertaining adapted for the whole family.
Only 1 Chicago Restaurant Lands on Yelp's ‘Top 100 Places to Eat' List For 2023
Mexican, sushi, BBQ, pizza, Italian, hot dogs, Michelin stars -- name a cuisine and Chicago's got it. But of the city's more than 7,000 restaurants, only one of them made Yelp's recent "2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S." list. The newly released list, made up of "this...
The 24-Hour Diner in Illinois That is One of Most Delicious in the Entire Country
Nothing beats a long road trip, like finding that AMAZING place to eat. You've been on the road for hours, or even days...Let's Eat. This Illinois 24-hour diner was voted one of the best in the entire country! REDBOOK. I'm sure we've all done the Waffle House, Perkins, Country Kitchen,...
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?
A report reveals that we are facing housing crises and it is really very important to handle the situation before so many people lose their homes. On one hand, a large number of outsiders have entered Chicago, New York City, and Washington, D.C., and on the other hand, the prices are touching the sky.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
Forest Park Review
The sweet evolution of Ferrara Candy Co.
For the last two years, Javier Reinoso has been the plant manager of the Ferrara Candy Company’s facility, located at the corner of Circle and Harrison. In many ways, his story, and view of the world, personifies how the candy company has evolved since 1908 when Salvatore Ferrara, an immigrant from Nola, Italy, began candy coating almonds in his bakery in Chicago’s Little Italy neighborhood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
Chicago Defender
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
Austin Weekly News
Obama Center seeks South, West Side food vendors
The Obama Foundation is looking to recruit restaurant owners and caterers from the South and West Sides to operate a restaurant and grab-and-go café inside the future Obama Presidential Center, the presidential library and museum being built in the South Side’s Jackson Park. Obama Foundation officials said their...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago men traveled to Pittsburgh to steal $200,000 worth of catalytic converters, authorities say
A group of Chicago residents traveled to Pittsburgh to steal more than $200,000 worth of catalytic converters from vehicles, according to Pennsylvania authorities. Two of the accused men were the subject of a CWB Chicago report eight years ago after they were found in a van with 24 stolen catalytic converters on the North Side.
tourcounsel.com
Fox Valley Mall | Shopping mall in Aurora, Illinois
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Illinois. Fox Valley Mall, is one of the most interesting places you can visit if you want to go shopping. This site offers you many stores with discounts and offers that you cannot miss. In addition, it gives you interactive zones, restaurants and more.
Woman struck by car on Chicago's West Side: police
CHICAGO - A woman suffered serious injuries when she was hit by a car in East Garfield Park Wednesday night. Police say a man was driving a Hyundai sedan southbound in the 800 block of North Pulaski Road around 9:30 p.m. when he struck a woman who was standing in the street.
Austin Weekly News
Ald. Emma Mitts faces 3 hopefuls for 37th Ward seat
A business consultant, a teacher and a police officer hope to oust longtime West Side Ald. Emma Mitts (37th) as she seeks her seventh City Council term. Corey Braddock, Howard Ray and Jake Towers are challenging Mitts for the council seat she’s held since 2000. The 37th Ward encompasses Austin, West Garfield Park and West Humboldt Park.
blockclubchicago.org
Pilsen Residents Can Meet With Cook County Assessor To Discuss Recent Property Tax Increase
PILSEN — The Cook County Assessor will meet with Pilsen neighbors next week after residents and community leaders blasted the office for the sharp increase in property taxes this year. The meeting with Assessor Fritz Kaegi is 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Benito Juarez High School, 2150 S. Laflin St.
