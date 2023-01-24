ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Bill to reverse Mt. Bachelor liability ruling backed by broad coalition, including several C.O. recreation cos.

By Noah Chast
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31pcYB_0kPnbZtp00

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry.

Senate Bill 754 , co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, would allow operators to require anyone who engages in a sport, fitness or recreational activity to sign a release from “claims for ordinary negligence.”

Central Oregon's partners include the Athletic Club of Bend, Camp Chica, Cascade Indoor Sports, Central Oregon Adventures, Cog Wild, Oregon Adaptive Sports, Pine Mountain Sports, Vamonos Outside and Visit Central Oregon.

Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod voiced quick support last Thursday of the new legislation that would reverse a liability court ruling which prompted major concern among ski resorts and other recreation businesses.

Noah Chast will have more from the president of the Board of Directors for the Oregon Health & Fitness Alliance on how this bill would impact businesses in Central Oregon. You can watch this story tonight on NewsChannel 21 at Five.

The post Bill to reverse Mt. Bachelor liability ruling backed by broad coalition, including several C.O. recreation cos. appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Oregon’s legal psilocybin program begins, but services are not yet available

While national headlines might make it sounds like psychedelic mushrooms are now available for adults in Oregon, that’s not the case. Oregon’s legal therapeutic psilocybin program officially began on Jan. 2, but there are currently no licensed facilities, facilitators or even manufacturers of the substance, all of which are required, at the same time, for legal consumption of “magic mushrooms” in the state.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

A nose for crime: OSP’s new anti-poaching K-9, Scout, and his trooper partner are based in Bend

At first glance, Scout might look like he’s a typical, playful pup, but this 18-month-old, black Lab is developing a nose for crime. Meet the newest member of the Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, based in Bend, and his human partner. The post A nose for crime: OSP’s new anti-poaching K-9, Scout, and his trooper partner are based in Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis

Officials have approved a plan for spending $10 million of emergency funding to address Oregon’s public defender crisis, which has left hundreds of people languishing in jails or in the community awaiting legal representation.  Last month, the Joint Legislative Emergency Board allocated $10 million to help the state hire more public defenders. It asked the […] The post State plans to increase fees to ease public defender crisis appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
kpic

New Oregon bill would expand state's intoxicated driving law

A new bill that would expand the state's intoxicated driving law was introduced to Oregon's House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. House Bill 2316 could potentially close the loophole that allows motorists who drive under the influence of legal intoxicants to evade criminal charges. This particularly applies to those who abuse...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Falls News

With big changes proposed, state to hold off on release of next wildfire risk map

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Legislature will be considering a number of recommendations for changes related to the statewide wildfire risk map during the 2023 session, some of which would substantively change the map itself. Following conversations last week with the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Wildfire Programs Advisory Council, the state has decided to postpone the release of an updated draft of the map, which was planned for March 2023.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team introduces new members

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Oregon State Police is expanding what is known as its Conservation K-9 team with an adorable new member. Scout, an 18-month-old black Lab, is the newest member of the OSP Fish & Wildlife Conservation K-9 team, working to put a stop to poaching in Oregon. Scout...
SALEM, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed

Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness

Hundreds of mayors, city councilors and city employees from around Oregon descended on Salem on Wednesday to lobby lawmakers for hundreds of millions of dollars for homelessness and housing shortages.  Local leaders are pushing a proposal from the Oregon Mayors Association for nearly $125 million in annual funding for cities to address homelessness. They face […] The post Oregon mayors, city officials lobby for more money for homelessness appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
SALEM, OR
KRMG

Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

Thu 9 AM | Another tough year for Dungeness crab on the Oregon coast

Dungeness crab season is scheduled to start in December in our region. But the opening of the commercial crabbing season has been delayed several times in recent years by a variety of factors. The delays have gone on especially long this year, with crabbing still closed from Bandon south to...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy