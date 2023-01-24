Bill to reverse Mt. Bachelor liability ruling backed by broad coalition, including several C.O. recreation cos.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A group of nearly 100 small businesses, nonprofits and user groups called Protect Oregon Recreation recently announced its support of Senate Bill 754, new legislation in Salem of great interest to the recreation industry.

Senate Bill 754 , co-sponsored by Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, would allow operators to require anyone who engages in a sport, fitness or recreational activity to sign a release from “claims for ordinary negligence.”

Central Oregon's partners include the Athletic Club of Bend, Camp Chica, Cascade Indoor Sports, Central Oregon Adventures, Cog Wild, Oregon Adaptive Sports, Pine Mountain Sports, Vamonos Outside and Visit Central Oregon.

Mt. Bachelor President and General Manager John McLeod voiced quick support last Thursday of the new legislation that would reverse a liability court ruling which prompted major concern among ski resorts and other recreation businesses.

