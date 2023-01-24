Read full article on original website
blockclubchicago.org
5 Candidates Vying To Unseat Lightfoot-Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen In 43rd Ward Race
LINCOLN PARK — Two former aldermanic candidates and three other community leaders are running to unseat Ald. Timmy Knudsen, the recently appointed 43rd Ward alderman. Knudsen is seeking his first full term on City Council after stepping into the role in September after Ald. Michele Smith abruptly resigned. Knudsen was on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2019 campaign finance team and her handpicked chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
fox32chicago.com
Garcia says Lightfoot is 'hanging on to the leadership' that failed in Chicago during mayoral forum
CHICAGO - All nine Chicago mayoral candidates spoke during a forum Thursday afternoon at the Morningstar Auditorium. The candidates were split into two groups. The first group included Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, Willie Wilson and Brandon Johnson. The second ground included Ald. Sophia King, Kam Buckner, Ald. Roderick Sawyer and Ja'Mal Green.
Willie Wilson leads Chicago mayoral candidates in fundraising through 2022; Mayor Lori Lightfoot leads in spending
Willie Wilson has reported the most fundraising of all nine candidates running for mayor of Chicago, Illinois, on Feb. 28. Wilson reported raising $6.1 million. WTTW reported that $5 million was self-funded. Mayor Lori Lightfoot spent the most at $4.3 million. These figures include all reports filed through Dec. 31, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race
Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
Chicago election 2023: Mayoral candidates square off in forum as early voting begins
Mayor Lori Lightfoot faced criticism from several of her challengers but she was also going after some of her closest rivals, including Paul Vallas in particular.
CPS Officials Immediately Told Lightfoot’s Campaign Emails to Teachers Were Inappropriate, Records Show
Chicago Public Schools officials immediately told Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s deputy campaign manager that her emails to teachers asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit — were inappropriate, according to records obtained by WTTW News on Thursday.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Derrick Curtis Facing Community Organizer Heather Wills In 18th Ward Race
ASHBURN — A community organizer is hoping to deny Ald. Derrick Curtis a third term representing the Southwest Side’s 18th Ward in City Council. Heather Wills is Curtis’ lone challenger in the race. Curtis was elected in 2015 and easily won his second term in 2019. Curtis...
blockclubchicago.org
What Ward Are You In? Find Your 2023 Chicago Ward Using Your Address Here
CHICAGO — The city’s ward boundaries changed in 2022 — which could affect this year’s elections. Chicagoans will vote for their alderperson, mayor and other officials come Feb. 28. The alderperson they pick will represent their new ward boundaries. That means it’s more important than ever to double check which ward you’re in and which race you’ll vote in.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. Faces Community Activist In 31st Ward Race
BELMONT CRAGIN — A longtime community activist hopes to deny Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. a second term representing the Northwest Side’s 31st Ward. Organizer and veteran Esteban Burgoa Ontañon is challenging Cardona for the City Council seat in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Belmont Cragin, Hermosa and Portage Park.
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate says he'll fire city's top cop if he's elected
CHICAGO - Early voting for next month’s Chicago mayoral election begins on Thursday. City residents will be able to vote early at the supersite at Clark and Lake and at the Board Offices at 69 West Washington. Voters choosing the "By Mail Option" can drop off the ballots at...
Chicago mayoral candidates unveil crime plans ahead of election
A Chicago Teachers Union staffer running for mayor on Monday proposed taxing the rich and increasing city spending by $2 billion a year.
3 Illinois cities make list of 'Dirtiest Cities in America'
CHICAGO - In a list that no one wants to be on, Houston has been named the dirtiest city in the United States in 2023. Newark, New Jersey came in a close second. In third was San Bernadino, California, followed by Detroit. The report was compiled by the lawn care...
Controversy surrounds new $170M public safety training center on West Side
The ribbon was cut Wednesday on the new $170 million training facility near Kilbourn and Chicago avenues.
Chicago mayor election: Lightfoot's own poll shows her in lead, Garcia falling behind
Lightfoot's own internal polling shows her in the lead and one of her biggest challengers falling behind.
5 Mayoral Candidates Will Debate Progressive Policy Proposals Thursday
WEST GARFIELD PARK — Some mayoral challengers are expected to attend a forum this week centered around issues top of mind for progressive voters. The People’s Unity Coalition’s mayoral forum is 6:30 p.m. Thursday at New Mount Pilgrim MB Church, 4301 W. Washington Blvd. Doors open at 6 p.m.
ONE People’s Campaign Endorses Brandon Johnson for Mayor
ONE People’s Campaign announces their endorsement of Brandon Johnson for mayor of Chicago. Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner, has built a strong base of support from progressive organizations in his bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the February 2023 municipal election. ONE People’s Campaign’s endorsement signals their belief in Johnson’s commitment to the issues he is championing in his campaign, including Bring Chicago Home, Treatment Not Trauma, and police accountability.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot campaign's email to CPS teachers to be probed by Chicago Inspector General
The alleged ethics violation stems from a letter that was emailed by her deputy campaign manager to teachers through their CPS emails trying to recruit student volunteers for Lightfoot's campaign.
Chicago mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan
CHICAGO - Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. United Working Families, a progressive group affiliated with the Chicago Teachers Union that...
Austin Weekly News
Obama Center seeks South, West Side food vendors
The Obama Foundation is looking to recruit restaurant owners and caterers from the South and West Sides to operate a restaurant and grab-and-go café inside the future Obama Presidential Center, the presidential library and museum being built in the South Side’s Jackson Park. Obama Foundation officials said their...
