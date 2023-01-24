ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Candidates Vying To Unseat Lightfoot-Appointed Ald. Timmy Knudsen In 43rd Ward Race

LINCOLN PARK — Two former aldermanic candidates and three other community leaders are running to unseat Ald. Timmy Knudsen, the recently appointed 43rd Ward alderman. Knudsen is seeking his first full term on City Council after stepping into the role in September after Ald. Michele Smith abruptly resigned. Knudsen was on Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2019 campaign finance team and her handpicked chair of the Zoning Board of Appeals.
fox32chicago.com

Garcia says Lightfoot is 'hanging on to the leadership' that failed in Chicago during mayoral forum

CHICAGO - All nine Chicago mayoral candidates spoke during a forum Thursday afternoon at the Morningstar Auditorium. The candidates were split into two groups. The first group included Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Congressman Chuy Garcia, Paul Vallas, Willie Wilson and Brandon Johnson. The second ground included Ald. Sophia King, Kam Buckner, Ald. Roderick Sawyer and Ja'Mal Green.
fox32chicago.com

Willie Wilson outlines plans for Chicago mayoral race

Business man and philanthropist Willie Wilson explains his motivations behind running for Chicago Mayor. Wilson is focused on getting crime under control and keeping taxes reasonable to make living in the city affordable.
blockclubchicago.org

What Ward Are You In? Find Your 2023 Chicago Ward Using Your Address Here

CHICAGO — The city’s ward boundaries changed in 2022 — which could affect this year’s elections. Chicagoans will vote for their alderperson, mayor and other officials come Feb. 28. The alderperson they pick will represent their new ward boundaries. That means it’s more important than ever to double check which ward you’re in and which race you’ll vote in.
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. Faces Community Activist In 31st Ward Race

BELMONT CRAGIN — A longtime community activist hopes to deny Ald. Felix Cardona Jr. a second term representing the Northwest Side’s 31st Ward. Organizer and veteran Esteban Burgoa Ontañon is challenging Cardona for the City Council seat in next month’s election. The ward covers parts of Belmont Cragin, Hermosa and Portage Park.
blockclubchicago.org

Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing

CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
Chicago Defender

ONE People’s Campaign Endorses Brandon Johnson for Mayor

ONE People’s Campaign announces their endorsement of Brandon Johnson for mayor of Chicago. Johnson, a Cook County Commissioner, has built a strong base of support from progressive organizations in his bid to unseat Mayor Lori Lightfoot in the February 2023 municipal election. ONE People’s Campaign’s endorsement signals their belief in Johnson’s commitment to the issues he is championing in his campaign, including Bring Chicago Home, Treatment Not Trauma, and police accountability.
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils tax plan

CHICAGO - Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson on Monday unveiled a tax-the-rich plan to bankroll $1 billion in new spending on everything from public safety, public schools and public transportation to new housing, health care and job creation. United Working Families, a progressive group affiliated with the Chicago Teachers Union that...
Austin Weekly News

Obama Center seeks South, West Side food vendors

The Obama Foundation is looking to recruit restaurant owners and caterers from the South and West Sides to operate a restaurant and grab-and-go café inside the future Obama Presidential Center, the presidential library and museum being built in the South Side’s Jackson Park. Obama Foundation officials said their...
