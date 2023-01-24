ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world’s most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track

The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
WYOMING STATE
Lake County Leader

Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again

Just before the election Governor Gianforte hid, as usual, at an unadvertised event with only hand-selected loyalists in attendance at the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, where he painted a rosy picture for Montana’s hunters. He spoke there in half-truths, with nothing to back up his claims, and ignored or concealed the changes he himself signed into law just last session. Hunters, don’t fall for this gaslighting. The Governor may have forgotten the details of last session (to be generous), but we shouldn’t. Don’t forget that the Governor signed away tags to his wealthiest donors in some of the most sought-after hunting...
MONTANA STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
WYOMING STATE
upr.org

2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah

Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.
COLORADO STATE
KOWB AM 1290

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
