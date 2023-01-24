Read full article on original website
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie’s Abraham Bangoura will stay home and play college football for the Cowboys
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - There’s a new member of the Cowboy Football team, and he won’t have to go very far away for college. Laramie’s Abraham Bangoura will be staying home; earlier this week he announced on social media his intention to play for UW.
Cheyenne, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 6 high school 🏀 games in Cheyenne. The Cheyenne Central High School basketball team will have a game with Cheyenne South High School on January 25, 2023, 18:00:00.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Flush Attempt At Corporate Transparency
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Combine a Wyoming trust with a Wyoming LLC and the result is one of the world’s most secretive tax havens, one where the movements of wealth are readily hidden from foreign and home governments alike. This construct, referred to by...
6 Best But Most Overlooked Town’s In Wyoming
There are a lot of great reasons to move to Wyoming. Just remember, if you choose to live way out west then you have to be okay with not having many of the conveniences of the big city. The weather can be wonderful in Wyoming. It can also be harsh...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Closer To Being First State With Its Own Cryptocurrency; Gordon Doesn’t Like It Though
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lawmakers on the Select Committee on Blockchain have revised a bill vetoed by Gov. Mark Gordon last year that would create a Wyoming stable token. Stablecoins or tokens attempt to create a cryptocurrency that has a stable price — something that...
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
mybighornbasin.com
Passenger Rail between Wyoming and Colorado is On Track
The Transcontinental Railroad connected Wyoming to the nation – now, the Front Range Passenger Rail Line could eventually wind its way from Colorado to Montana – but the first stop in Wyoming starts in Cheyenne. Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Lawmakers Move To Regulate Gaming, Industry Doesn’t Want ‘To Look Like Montana’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Skill-based games are age-restricted in Wyoming, and are something the industry itself has told state lawmakers should be limited to adult locations — truck stops, bars and smoke shops. Senate File 41 would accomplish that, and was advanced by the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Chuck Gray Wants To Do Away With ‘Predatory’ Campaign Tactic Used By Cheney
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering legislation targeting campaign activities like those employed by former Republican U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last summer leading up to the August primary election. One mailer sent in early August by the Cheney campaign included request forms...
wrrnetwork.com
Interpretive Rangers promote activities, education and visitation at Sinks Canyon and Boysen State Parks
Wyoming State Parks’ record visitation during 2020, spurred by the COVID pandemic, has been well-documented, and the momentum generated by those visitation numbers has translated to continued visitation during the past two years. However, despite the impressive numbers generated during 2020, Wyoming State Parks had a lot of people...
Hunters, don’t get gaslighted again
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Why Have Wyoming Gas Prices Jumped UP Again?
The price of gas in Wyoming has snuck up a bit since the end of last year. In fact, look across the nations and the price has crept up everywhere. There are many reasons for the price of gas. Often people will just blame the president or just blame the...
Which Abandoned Wyoming Town Top 15 To Stay Away From In World?
The internet is full of people with bad attitudes and even worse opinions. A list was released of the Top 15 Towns To Stay Far Away From and of course on person has decided Wyoming has one of those 15. As always, we have to take these 'reviews' with a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunters Call Out Fake ‘No Trespassing’ Signs On Public Land
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Josh Grant recalled a recent elk hunt with his son in the central part of Wyoming. Despite being in an area they knew was public land, they came across a post with a “no trespassing” sign on it in the middle of a two-track access road.
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
upr.org
2023 Colorado River reporting update with Alex Hager on Wednesday's Access Utah
Today we’ll check in with reporter Alex Hager. You hear his reporting from the Colorado River Reporting Project regularly on UPR. We’ll ask if this winter’s snow will be enough to pull us out of the drought. We’ll look to the future of the Colorado River as climate change makes the area drier. We’ll look at proposed changes at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. We’ll also think about how a shrinking Lake Powell affects the water supply to a town like Page, Arizona. And we’ll ask Alex Hager about a water tasting event featuring Colorado tap water.
Utah man facing charges in Wyoming crash that killed current & former Sylvan Hills students
Wyoming Highway Patrol officials say a Utah man is expected to face multiple felony charges after a crash, they say he caused, resulted in the deaths of two current and three former Sylvan Hills High School students in Wyoming Sunday.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
ksl.com
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
SALT LAKE CITY — The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say. While almost one-fifth of Utah remains in at least extreme drought status,...
