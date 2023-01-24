Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ronald Acuña Jr. announces retirement from baseball in Venezuela following altercation with family
It’s sad that something like this had to occur. Acuña clearly enjoys playing in front of his home country. They look at him like a king, but situations like this oftentimes cannot be avoided. There will always be people jealous of the heights Acuña has been able to reach, and with that can come some unfortunate violent situations.
Former CLE pitcher Mike Clevinger under MLB investigation: Report
A former Cleveland pitcher is reportedly the subject of a Major League Baseball investigation.
Source: White Sox's Mike Clevinger under investigation by MLB
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy, a source confirmed to ESPN.
White Sox Interested in Trading for Second Baseman from Division Rival
The Chicago White Sox have expressed interest in trading for Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. The Royals view Lopez as important infield depth, however, and are not itching to trade him.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
Padres roster review: Fernando Tatis Jr.
Sizing up the Padres' 40-man roster heading into the 2023 season: Fernando Tatis Jr. hoping to return to form after missing all of 2022 to a wrist fracture and a PED suspension just as he was set to join a stacked lineup
Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts
The Houston Astros announced the next General Manager for the club on Thursday. Houston revealed that they hired longtime executive Dana Brown to be its next GM. “Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown!” the team’s Twitter account tweeted Thursday afternoon. Welcome to H-Town, Dana Brown! 🤘 pic.twitter.com/IxCZ58AACU — Houston Astros (@astros) January 26, 2023 They then Read more... The post Astros pick huge name as new GM, MLB world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ozzie Guillén Says White Sox' Eloy Jiménez Should Be Team's DH
OzzieGuillén says Eloy Jiménez should be team's DH originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Earlier this week, Pedro Grifol explained during an interview with 670 the Score that minor league prospect Oscar Colas will get "every opportunity" to become the team's everyday right fielder. In an indirect response...
Sports World Reacts To The Troubling MLB Investigation
White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is reportedly under investigation by the MLB after some troubling allegations made by the mother of his child. Per The Athletic, the 32-year-old right-hander is accused of domestic violence involving his 10-month old daughter's mother, as well as child abuse. The ...
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: White Sox’s Mike Clevinger Accused of Strangulation by Mother of His Child
According to a report from TMZ, White Sox pitcher Mike Clevinger is being accused of strangling a woman who claims to be the mother of his 10-month-old daughter, and now Major League Baseball is investigating. Olivia Finestead made the claims in a series of social media posts alleging the Sox...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
iheart.com
Sounds Like You Can Cross This Name Off List Of Potential Astros GM’s
Speaking at an event downtown tonight, Jim Crane said the Astros have not requested to speak with David Stearns. Here is more of what Crane had to say.
White Sox Announce Jason Benetti, Steve Stone Back for 2023 MLB Season
White Sox announce Benetti, Stone back for 2023 and beyond originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jason Benetti and Steve Stone will be back in the broadcast booth calling White Sox games for 2023 and beyond. The White Sox announced on Thursday that the team picked up a multiyear option for Benetti and signed Stone to a multiyear contract extension.
Dodgers Sign Wander Suero To Minor League Deal
The Dodgers have signed reliever Wander Suero to a minor league deal, as relayed by Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America. Pitcher Kevin Gowdy and catcher Hamlet Marte have also signed non-roster pacts with L.A. Suero, 31, is the only member of that group with big league experience. The righty was...
White Sox sign 11 international free agents
The Chicago White Sox have continued their work on the international market, signing 11 free agents out of Venezuela on Thursday. Highlighting the list of players were catchers Angelo Hernández, who inked a deal worth $500,000, and Stiven Flores, who signed a contract for $250,000. All 11 players signed...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Thursday's Orioles Trade
The Baltimore Orioles have acquired left-hander Cole Irvin in a trade with the Oakland A's, per ESPN NFL insider Jeff Passan. The A's will receive infield prospect Darell Hernaiz and right-hander Kyle Virbitsky in exchange. The MLB world took to Twitter to react to this trade. "Dang did ...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Video: Diego Cartaya Training At Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers had a relatively quiet offseason as they head into a youth movement backed by one of the deepest and best farm systems in baseball. Miguel Vargas, Michael Busch, Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone and Ryan Pepiot are expected to make the biggest impact on the Major League roster in 2023, but none of them are considered as talented as Diego Cartaya, who is the organization’s top prospect.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training
That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and catchers participating in the World Baseball Classic this March will report on Feb. 13. The...
