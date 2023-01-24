Read full article on original website
Police arrest 2 adults, 3 juveniles in shooting at Henderson home
Henderson police arrested five people, including three juveniles, after a "targeted incident" at a luxury home that left one person hospitalized.
13 Investigates: What's really driving up catalytic converter theft?
Catalytic converter theft continues to haunt car owners, costing thousands in repairs. What factors are driving up costs of the precious metals used to filter out pollutants? 13 Investigates.
Admitted Las Vegas child killer refuses to appear for sentencing
A man who previously pleaded guilty to abusing and murdering his son refused to show up in court for his sentencing on Thursday morning.
Las Vegas charter school evacuated following possible chemical exposure, police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police are investigating a possible chemical exposure at a local charter school, they confirmed Thursday afternoon. Medical assistance was requested at Legacy Traditional School North Valley, located near Decatur Boulevard and Lone Mountain Road, around 11:42 a.m. for “possible chemical exposure,” police said. One adult fell ill from […]
Man struggles with North Las Vegas police over gun inside laundromat
A man accused of threatening to shoot a woman he allegedly held against her will later struggled with police officers over his gun inside a laundromat, documents said.
Brothers just released from prison accused of beating Las Vegas man to death
Two brothers granted parole last year and released from prison in December are accused of murdering a man just weeks after their release, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed through court documents.
Las Vegas police: Woman accused in deadly hit-and-run sped through crash scene again minutes later
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian before driving away, trying to clean evidence off of the vehicle, and speeding back through the crash scene, according to an arrest report. Joanna Meza, 19, is facing charges of reckless driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident, […]
3 injured after shot during 'neighbor dispute' in west Las Vegas Valley
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says. Years after being discovered inside a sack in the desert, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit have identified the body of a woman they believe was murdered. Mesquite police confirm detective fired after...
Pahrump breeder plans to convert garage for 30-dog kennel
A local breeder plans to convert an Oakridge Avenue garage into a dog kennel that could house as many as 30 German Shepherds at any given time. The plan follows initial approval earlier this month from Pahrump Regional Planning commissioners despite an objection from at least one neighbor who urged them to find a site outside of their residential neighborhood.
Las Vegas Faces a Whole New Kind of Theft Problem
A local company nearly lost $175,000.
Shooting, crash closes down northwest Las Vegas intersection, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A shooting that resulted in a crash shut down an intersection in the northwest Las Vegas valley on Thursday morning, police say. At approximately 4:00 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting on Farm Road, east of Hualapai Way. Arriving officers made contact with a victim, who stated his vehicle was shot multiple times by an unknown suspect, causing him to crash into a block wall.
37-year-old man arrested for November homicide
A man is now behind bars in connection with a woman's death in November of last year, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Wednesday.
Man arrested 82 times sentenced for his role in Las Vegas hookah lounge mass shooting
A man convicted for his part in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas hookah lounge could serve a little more than a year in prison as police continue to search for other shooters involved.
NTSB releases report on North Las Vegas crash that killed 9
The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report Thursday into the crash last year that killed 9 people, including several members of one family.
Officials air findings in Nevada shooting that left 4 dead
Authorities in Nevada aired the results of the investigation of the November 2020 police killing of a man after he shot two women dead, wounded a teenage girl and abducted a 12-year-old boy.
Las Vegas police make arrest in woman’s beating death from last year
Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a woman’s death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Las Vegas elementary school was in hard lockdown due to gunshots between adults
Las Vegas police said they are responding to a "dynamic scene" shooting in West Las Vegas in the 900 block of Doolittle Avenue.
35-year-old man dead after being struck by LVMPD Corrections Officer in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 35-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in North Las Vegas on Tuesday evening, police say. At approximately 8:38 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police responded to the collision that occurred at North Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue. Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling south on North MLK Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.
EVIDENCE: Suspect spoke to others over texts, calls about killing of man left in barrel in southeast Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In evidence presented to a grand jury, prosecutors shared their case against Ryan Bentley, who they say is behind a grisly murder. Evidence shared with the grand jury included pictures where investigators say the murder took place and the bullet holes through a garage door continuing through to the outside of a home.
RTC asking drivers to avoid the area of Las Vegas Blvd, Nellis
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 23-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing North Las Vegas Boulevard, police say. At approximately 6:47 p.m., Las Vegas Metro Police responded to a collision that occurred on North Las Vegas Boulevard at the intersection with North Nellis Boulevard. Police say evidence at the scene and surveillance video indicated a 2020 Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Las Vegas Boulevard in the right travel lane of two and was approaching the intersection with Nellis Boulevard.
