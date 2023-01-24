Read full article on original website
Lisa Mclane
2d ago
really she's left? you wouldn't know it because she can't stop talking about it and she didn't leave, she got fired.
Reply
2
Related
Lisa Rinna Is Not the Only ‘RHOBH’ Star Who Is Reportedly Out For Season 13
Lisa Rinna is reportedly not the only ‘RHOBH’ staple that will not be returning for season 13.
Jacqueline Laurita Claims Melissa Gorga Said Caroline Manzo Is ‘Too Old’ For ‘RHONJ’
Jacqueline Laurita has entered the chat! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 52, recently made several disparaging accusations about her former co-star Melissa Gorga, 43, on Instagram, after a fan asked Jacqueline what she thought about Melissa’s friendship with her sister-in-law Caroline Manzo, 61. “I think they are friendly acquaintances,” Jacqueline said, before claiming that “Melissa always used to say Caroline was too old and boring for the show. (She’s not).”
Kody Brown Confirms What ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Long Suspected; He Married Christine Brown for Her Family’s Status
Christine Brown was polygamist royalty, so Kody Brown married her. The shocking revelation confirms what 'Sister Wives' fans long suspected.
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff’s Instagram Sparks Divorce Rumors After Fan Comments
Tori Roloff's Instagram comments are causing some 'Little People, Big World' fans to wonder what's going on with her marriage to Zach Roloff.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Said About Meri Brown Was ‘Taking Her Frustrations Out’ on Her Kids in 2009
Amid the recent allegations against 'Sister Wives' star Meri Brown, Christine Brown's chapter about her falling out with Meri in the family's 2012 memoir is more relevant than ever.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
The Hollywood Gossip
Jinger Duggar: I Was Raised In a Cult. My Parents Used Fear to Control Me.
For months now, fans and critics of the Duggar family have been eagerly anticipating Jinger Duggar’s upcoming memoir, Becoming Free Indeed. Jinger has long been considered the most “rebellious” of her parent’s children, and many hope that she’ll speak her truth like never before in the book.
Andy Cohen Was Left Completely Speechless While Being Called Out For Supporting Jen Shah After She Pleaded Guilty To Fraud And The Whole Thing Is So Awkward
On Jan. 6, former Real Housewives star Jen Shah was sentenced to six and a half years in prison for running a nationwide fraud scheme.
Dorit Kemsley Will Reportedly Return for ‘RHOBH’ Season 13 — But Her Contract Is Complicated
Dorit Kemsley will reportedly return for season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,’ but it will not be in a full-time capacity.
What Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle’s Daughter Maddie Brown Do for a Living? Job Details
Working hard! Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s eldest daughter, Maddie Brush (née Brown), has appeared on the long-running reality series since its premiere on TLC in 2010, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about Maddie’s job, what she does for a living, her net worth and more.
bravotv.com
Inside Gretchen Rossi’s Life Since We Last Saw Her on RHOC
After leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County in 2013, Gretchen Rossi is making her reality TV return on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 4. “Ok who’s ready?” she wrote on Instagram in response to the casting news announced on January 9. “Gunna be a crazy ride! Looking forward to this Epic Trip with an incredible cast!”
Angelina Jolie and Daughter Shiloh Enjoy Coffee Date in London After Watching Play: See Photo
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, whom she shares with actor Brad Pitt, rang in the new year by taking in a play in London’s West End. The pair were photographed having a coffee date with actor Paul Mescal, who stars in the production of A Streetcar Named Desire, which Angie, 47, and Shiloh, 16, attended at the Almeida Theatre. The trio got together at the venue’s cafe afterward, where they looked engaged in conversation.
musictimes.com
'Jeremy Renner Dead' Trends Despite Actor's Constant Update Since Snowplow Accident — Rumors Debunked!
Jeremy Renner is alive and recovering at a medical facility after the horrifying snowplow accident. Online trolls took their chance to spread death hoaxes and false rumors as Renner continues to make a recovery in a hospital. The actor already shared posts on his Instagram page showing that he has been doing well after the near-death experience.
Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills
It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much
When Lisa Rinna announced that she was departing the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I couldn’t believe it. Lisa has been clear that she “f—ing hated” her final year on RHOBH. Same, Lisa. Same. Over the years, Lisa repeatedly went for her friend Kyle Richards’ sisters. The actress kept the topic of Kim Richards’ sobriety on her […] The post Lisa Rinna Slams Kyle Richards; Says She “Wants To Be Liked” Too Much appeared first on Reality Tea.
bravotv.com
Vicki and Her Boyfriend, Michael, Celebrate Their First Anniversary
The RHUGT cast member and her beau honored their dating anniversary with gorgeous flowers and a few sweet selfies. It’s time for Vicki Gunvalson to whoop it up after hitting this relationship milestone!. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend, Michael, on...
What Loretta Lynn’s Husband Doolittle Told Her to Keep in Mind When Revealing Their Relationship Issues in Her Memoir
Loretta Lynn's husband Oliver Vanetta Lynn, Jr, known as 'Doolittle' to the singer' encouraged her to be honest about their relationship in her book.
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Big Ed Has a Big Net Worth! Find Out How Much Money the TLC Star Makes
Making bank! 90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown became one of the TLC’s biggest stars when he made his debut on the franchise on season 4 of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days with ex Rose Vega in 2020, and he has a big net worth to match! Keep scrolling below to find out how much money he makes, his salary and more.
bravotv.com
Teresa’s Lawyer Responds to Accusations That Louie Gifted Her Daughters Fake Cartier
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s lawyer called the Christmas gift allegations “silly.”. After Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, gifted her daughters Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana $12,500 Juste Un Clou Cartier bracelets for Christmas, social media users were quick to doubt their validity following Gia’s since-deleted unboxing TikTok.
Comments / 1