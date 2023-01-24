It seems like everyone has something to say about Lisa Rinna’s departure from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Despite making it seem like it was her decision, I think we all know that fan pressure probably got to Bravo and ultimately thw network gave her the boot. Of course that is speculation but I really […] The post Heather Dubrow Reacts To Lisa Rinna’s Exit; Says Whether She Would Join Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO