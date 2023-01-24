ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Simplemost

Try This Tray Trick For Kitchen Counter Organization

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the central hub of many houses, the kitchen always seems to be busy...
12tomatoes.com

Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand

I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
CBS News

Walmart is practically giving away this 18-piece Pioneer Woman mixing bowl set

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This adorable 18-piece mixing bowl set from The Pioneer Woman is on sale now at Walmart for only $23. The...
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
marthastewart.com

How to Clean Blinds, Shades, and Curtains the Right Way

When it comes to routine household cleaning, window treatments are often overlooked. But just like other areas of your home, blinds, curtains, and shades can be a collection site for dust and dirt. Not only does regular upkeep of your window treatments reduce unwanted allergens in your house, it also enhances their appearance and longevity.
CBS News

Walmart just slashed the price on this 2-in-1 Shark cordless vacuum and mop

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. This Shark cordless Vacmop combines powerful suction and spray mopping for an all-in-one hardwood floor cleaner. The best part? It's...
BHG

Do Air Purifiers Help with Dust? Here's What to Know Before Adding One to Your Home

Air purifiers are helpful devices that improve home air quality. Yet, some people are skeptical about whether they really work and what exactly air purifiers filter out. If you've been thinking about putting air purifiers in your home—or just aren't sure how your existing purifiers work—here's what you need to know.
People

This 'Lightweight' Stick Vacuum That 'Gets the Job Done' Is on Sale at Amazon Today

“I own an animal healthcare office, so I’m using it between patients for a quick clean up of hair” If you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner that's lightweight, trusty, and comes with extra attachments, look no further than the Kenmore Cordless Stick Vacuum, which is currently on sale at Amazon.  The stick vacuum is complete with two speeds that can hit up to 8,000 pascals of suction power, easily picking up dirt, debris, and dust from hard floors, carpets, and upholstery. Weighing just under 5...
People

Watching This Bissell Deep Cleaner Remove Tough Stains Is 'So Disgusting Yet Satisfying,' and It's on Sale

It works on any type of soft surface, including carpets and couches If you have carpet or large area rugs in your home, then you know the dreaded feeling of witnessing spills or stains happen in real time. While it can be helpful to reach for a spray carpet cleaner, you can find more permanent results with a deep cleaner. Instead of a bulky, heavy carpet cleaning vacuum that tackles larger spaces, grab the Bissell Little Green ProHeat Portable Deep Cleaner that's currently on sale at Target. It...
AOL Corp

Bed sheets to shop on Amazon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Although your mattress and pillows play a major role in how soundly you sleep, a quality set of bed sheets can be just as integral to your rest as other sleep tools. Experts previously told us a good set of sheets can help thermoregulate your body and have either a cooling or thermal effect depending on the material you choose. The experts we consulted noted there are several factors to consider when shopping for a new set of bed sheets, including material, thread count and eco-certifications, and you can find plenty of high quality bed sheets on Amazon across various brands and price points.
WRAL News

Amazon Deals: Aquasonic Ultra Whitening Toothbrush w/8 brush heads only $26.95 (55% off), vitamins up to 72% off

Amazon has impressive deals including the Aquasonic Ultra Whitening Toothbrush with 8 brush heads for only $26.95 (55% off), vitamins and supplements from top brands up to 72% off, Bentgo Classic All-in-One Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container 2 Pack Set for $14.99 (50% off), rugs in many styles up to 77% off, food storage containers 14-pc set with lids only $27.95 (53% off), DEWALT Tools up to 54% off and more! Read on for a list of top buys.

