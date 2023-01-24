Best getaways for those winter time blues

Do you need to getaway to light up your winter? Eileen Ogintz a syndicated columnist with Taking the Kids says it’s not too late to book a little getaway for President’s Day weekend.

Oginitz says this is the best time of year to book cruise, whether you want a small expedition ship exploring Baja or Belize with UnCruise or a mega ship with all the bells and whistles.

If you’re looking for a staycation, YMCA of the Rockies is hosting it’s 8th Annual Mountaineering Weekend from February 18th-19th. YMCA of the Rockies is a family-friendly located in Estes Park and it’s a great introduction to the outdoors.

If you’re looking to enjoy a little city life, New York City is offering a NYC Winter Outing now until February 12th. The deal offers a two-for-one deals on attractions, museums, Broadway and significant savings on hotels and meals.

However, if you’re tired of the cold and you need some warmer weather. Orlando in the winter offers sunny skies and warm weather with plenty to do at the theme parks and beyond including world-class dining, parks, museums, golf and so much more.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.