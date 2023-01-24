Read full article on original website
Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
Clayton Schools to dedicate gym for former Falcon, Golden State Warrior
Clayton County Schools will on Friday dedicate the gym of Jonesboro High School for professional athlete brothers Toney ...
247Sports
Running Back Jaylen Foster Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football is deep into winter workouts on the field but still looking to add talented prospects to the 2023 class and did just that on Wednesday afternoon as Emerald High School (SC) Running Back Jaylen Foster committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Douglasville, January 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Villa Rica High School soccer team will have a game with Alexander High School on January 26, 2023, 16:30:00.
atlantanewsfirst.com
R&B Singer Keri Hilson to perform at ‘Pride Night’ in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Hawks announced that award-winning R&B singer-songwriter and LGBTQIA+ ally Keri Hilson will perform at halftime for their annual ‘Pride Night at State Farm Arena on Feb. 9. The evening will include special in-game programming and performances that celebrate members and allies...
Conyers, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Conyers. The Creekside Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Young Americans Christian School on January 26, 2023, 15:00:01.
Newnan Times-Herald
Cynthia Bennett named 2023 Citizen of the Year
Longtime Cowetan Cynthia Bennett was named the 2023 Coweta Citizen of the Year at a gala banquet Thursday at the Newnan Centre. The Citizen of the Year Award, hosted by the Kiwanis Clubs of Coweta County, recognizes a Cowetan who has shown outstanding leadership and citizenship in the community and who has demonstrated exemplary vision, civic pride and a strong commitment to a better Coweta.
Newnan Times-Herald
Douglas Calvin Suter
Douglas Calvin Suter, 65 of Newnan, formerly of Peachtree City, Ga passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born May 12, 1957, in Mesa, Arizona to the late John Calvin and Ethel Heywood Suter. Doug grew up in Mesa, Arizona, and graduated in 1976 of...
Newnan Times-Herald
Daniel Wesley Roberts
Mr. Daniel "Dan" Wesley Roberts, 45 years old, of Newnan, GA, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. He was born September 21, 1977 in Jonesboro, GA to Donald Wayne Roberts and Susan Seward Messer. In addition to his parents, survivors include his siblings Samantha Miller, Dawn Eberhardt, Devin Roberts, and Whitney Roberts Bremer. Also, his survivors include his children Kayli Asher, Brendan Asher, and Tate Hanson.
Make it a Double: Second Whataburger Atlanta-Area Restaurant Opens Jan. 26
Woodstock outpost joins recently-debuted Kennesaw location; plans call for nine more locations in 2023.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Villa Rica High School boys’ basketball coach let go after investigation
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Villa Rica High School in Carroll County has fired boys’ basketball coach Derick Mitchell after a “thorough investigation” into reported misconduct. A release by Carroll County Schools did not specify the allegations against Mitchell or the findings, but stated “we can...
Atlanta Activists Say Those Committing Violence Are Not Connected To Atlanta Protesters
Multimedia personality and youth advocate Shar Bates joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to provide clear distinctions between Atlanta activists and the recent violence demonstrated by out-of-state visitors.
eastcobbnews.com
Walton student named one of the nation’s top teen scientists
The Cobb County School District announced this week that Walton High School student Catherine Kexuan Jiao has been named one of the top 300 teenage scientists in the nation in the Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. In a release, the district said Jiao, a senior, will receive $2,000 and Walton...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
Local Producer and Label Owner, Big Oomp, Set to Open Burger Joint in the SWATS
Having produced iconic beats for the likes of Flo Rida and Unk, Korey Roberson – aka Big Oomp – is now turning his attention to the grill.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
Second metro Atlanta Whataburger grand opening expected to impact traffic
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Whataburger is opening its newest Georgia location Thursday in the Woodstock area. The restaurant located at 9766 GA-92 will open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru service only, but the company said it plans to roll out dining room access, online and app ordering, and curbside and delivery in the coming weeks.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
Newnan Times-Herald
Marvin "Willie" Faulkner
Marvin "Willie" Faulkner, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in the early morning hours on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Newnan, GA. Marvin was born on June 14, 1938, in Franklin, GA to the late James Robert Faulkner and Lillie Mae Skinner Faulkner. Along with his parents, Marvin...
