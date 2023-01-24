NEW YORK -- New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is calling for more aid to help asylum seekers in the city.According to Mayor Eric Adams, more than 36,000 asylum seekers have arrived since the spring. About 24,000 have stayed.Many were bused here from southern states.RELATED STORY: Mayor Eric Adams calls for national response to asylum seeker crisis at U.S. Conference of MayorsWilliams wants the federal government to provide more funding and resources. He also wants help from the governor."Governor Hochul must acknowledge this crisis and must lead in providing what is needed to help. This is not just an issue for New York City. It's an issue for the entire state. Quite frankly, it's a national issue," he said.Williams wants Hochul to engage other cities across the state to help with the asylum seekers.

