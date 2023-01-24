Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
kttn.com
Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms
A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kttn.com
Man from Blue Springs indicted for fentanyl conspiracy and illegal firearm
A Missouri man was indicted by a federal grand jury for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. Alan J. Flamenco, of Blue Springs, also known as “Pablo,” 23, was charged in an eight-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. The indictment...
kttn.com
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
northwestmoinfo.com
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department seizes over 10k fentanyl-laced pills
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Wednesday that it seized over 10,000 fentanyl-laced pills over the weekend.
Burglary suspect hospitalized after Cass County deputies deploy road spikes
Cass County Sheriff's deputies deployed road spikes to stop the car of a theft suspect, which caused the driver to lose control and crash.
yourfortdodge.com
Inmate Claims Abuse of Power by Webster County Detective Under Investigation
The DCI has been investigating a Webster County Detective since October 2022 and although he has been put on administrative leave, no charges have been filed and additional information has not been disclosed. Webster County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Steck was put on administrative leave in November. When an officer...
kttn.com
Man from Kansas indicted in Missouri for armed bank robbery of Mound City Bank
A man from Kansas was indicted in Missouri by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
kicdam.com
Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
Two people killed in crash on U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park
Two people died after a crash along U.S. 69 Highway near Interstate 435 in Overland Park on Thursday morning.
kicdam.com
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty
Charles Guy recorded a video showing his encounter with a Kansas City, Kansas police officer appearing to be "high as a kite" on drugs while on duty responding to a domestic call. The post ‘High As A Kite’: Video Shows Kansas City Cop Appearing To Be On Drugs While On-Duty appeared first on NewsOne.
Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death
(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
kttn.com
Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person
A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
Comments / 0