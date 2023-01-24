ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocahontas County, IA

kicdam.com

Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop

Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Woman on Drug & Driving Trio in Buchanan County

Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph woman early Wednesday in Buchanan County on drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 44-year-old Victoria L. Edwards around 12:16 Wednesday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated via drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and exceeding the posted speed limit.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Kansas City man indicted for meth trafficking, illegal firearms

A Kansas City, Mo., man who was injured when his ATV flipped over while making a turn on an Independence, Mo., street was indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Melvin L. Carter, 48, was charged in a three-count indictment returned by a federal grand...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday

A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Kansas indicted in Missouri for armed bank robbery of Mound City Bank

A man from Kansas was indicted in Missouri by a federal grand jury for the armed robbery of a Mound City, Mo., bank. Marvin J. McWhorter III, 41, Ottawa, Kansas, was charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Kansas City, Mo. McWhorter is charged with one count of bank robbery and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.
MOUND CITY, MO
kicdam.com

Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child

Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
EMMETSBURG, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison

A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
STORM LAKE, IA
kicdam.com

Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy

Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Western Iowa Today

Investigation Launched Into Iowa Child’s Death

(Emmetsburg) — A criminal investigation is underway after the death of a northwest Iowa child. The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called to an Emmetsburg home January 19th for an unresponsive child. The child was taken first to Palo Alto County Hospital, then to Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines, where the child died yesterday (Wednesday).
EMMETSBURG, IA
kttn.com

Four vehicle chain reaction crash on Interstate 35 injures one person

A Cameron resident went to Liberty Hospital following an accident involving four vehicles on Monday afternoon on northbound Interstate 35 in Clay County. Fifty-three-year-old Russell Reynolds of Cameron received minor injuries. The chain reaction accident also involved vehicles driven by 32-year-old Stefon Jordan of Kansas City, 47-year-old James Martin of...
CLAY COUNTY, MO

