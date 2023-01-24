Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Studio talks ‘terrifying’ ‘Black Panther 2’ on-set calamity as Ryan Reynolds promises ‘Deadpool 3’ will be so wrong it’s right
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is enjoying a bit of a high at the moment, following Angela Bassett breaking a major Marvel milestone at the Golden Globes, but things looked much bleaker for the sequel in the wake of a harrowing on-set accident that the studio is now opening up about. Elsewhere, Ryan Reynolds has shared some exciting (we think?) words about Deadpool 3 as Fantastic Four and Young Avengers theorizing reaches a fever pitch. Let’s dive in.
Inside the Magic
Doctor Strange Actor May Be Recast After Latest Marvel Controversy
Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
Thunderbolts: An Updated Cast List For The Marvel Movie, Including Sebastian Stan And Florence Pugh
The MCU has a Thunderbolts movie on the way, and Sebastian Stan and Florence Pugh are just a few of the actors who are confirmed to appear.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ all but confirms our worst fears as the MCU hides the one villain bigger than Kang in plain sight
There are so many reasons to be excited for Daredevil: Born Again, but sadly it may not deliver on everything loyal fans of the Hornhead want to see from the Disney Plus revival of the Netflix series, as the latest bit of casting may prove. Elsewhere, Kang might be stealing the spotlight right now, but there’s another Marvel villain on a whole other level from him who’s also making themselves known next month. Let’s get cracking…
wegotthiscovered.com
Instead of calling Marvel about ‘Gambit’, Channing Tatum needs to call Ryan Reynolds about ‘Deadpool 3’
Coming across as a jilted ex-lover, Channing Tatum revealed that he still occasionally calls Marvel Studios to see if they’re ever going to change their minds about his scrapped Gambit movie, which makes us feel kind of bad for him more than anything else. To be fair, the actor...
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson scores another victory after Captain Marvel is named the MCU’s most inspiring Avenger
When it comes to inspiring and influencing millions of fans around the world, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s vast roster of heroes are held in the highest esteem, even if becoming billionaires and flying around in armored suits might be ever so slightly out of reach. Nonetheless, it’s with delicious...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
game-news24.com
A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year
The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
IGN
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
ComicBook
Marvel Reveals New Avengers Lineup
The new lineup for Marvel's relaunch of Avengers has been revealed. The conclusion of 2022's Timeless one-shot featured the tease of a new Avengers creative team and an announcement coming in the following weeks. Jason Aaron is wrapping up his five-year run on Earth's Mightiest Heroes with the Avengers Assemble crossover event, and the Marvel Universe will soon be caught in another cataclysmic storm when the Tribulation Events begin. Timeless writer Jed MacKay and his Black Cat collaborator/Marvel Stormbreaker artist C.F. Villa are the new creative team on Avengers, and their lineup includes classic Avengers and a surprising leader.
Marvel Producer Drops Two X-Men Names When Addressing Mutants Joining The Shared Universe
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore name dropped a couple of great X-Men characters.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Director Bashes Tom Cruise, Never Considered Actor For MCU Role
Tom Cruise might have a huge fanbase, but James Gunn had no interest in listening to fans when it comes to choosing the right actor for a certain role. For Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022), reports made fans believe that Tom Cruise would finally play Iron Man. Before Robert Downey Jr. landed the role, Tom Cruise almost had the role, and now the actor hasn’t been in a single MCU movie.
wegotthiscovered.com
A superhero masterpiece that saw a sequel canned in favor of an atrocious reboot breaks an ancient streaming pact
This year marks a full decade and a half since Guillermo del Toro and Ron Perlman delivered the goods with superhero sequel Hellboy II: The Golden Army, and it still ranks as one of the worst decisions in the genre’s history to abandon the planned trilogy-capper in favor of a reboot.
TechRadar
The Marvels: release date, cast, plot, and more
The Marvels will make Marvel Studios history when it lands in theaters. The Captain Marvel quasi-sequel marks the first all-female superhero team movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers being joined by Iman Vellani’s Ms Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau. So,...
msn.com
A Marvel(lous) 2023: All new characters coming to the MCU
Slide 1 of 23: In 2022, Marvel gave us some treats with films like ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ and we even got a ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Christmas special. In 2023, new Marvel films and series have a lot to offer - including actors like Daniela Melchior (pictured) playing some exciting new characters…
netflixjunkie.com
BREATHTAKING! Fans Left Gasping as Netflix Releases ‘The Sandman’s’ Unseen Images for Morpheus’ Realm of Dream
If you could travel to your dreams, how would you feel? These thoughts are not insane as the Lord of Dreaming made us believe in this Dream Land. Well, fans haven’t woken up from the Dreaming yet. Let them stay there for a little while. That is what The Sandman production wants right now. While the fandom is still in love with the Netflix Original series, the production gave them one more reason to stay in love.
