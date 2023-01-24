ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raiders G Dylan Parham named to PFWA All-Rookie Team

By Levi Damien
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Monday the Pro Football Writers of America put out their All-NFL, All-AFC, and All-NFC teams. The Raiders had players on both the All-NFL and All-AFC teams. Today another of their players gets a mention.

Today PFWA put out their All-Rookie team and Raiders G Dylan Parham made the team.

Parham was the team’s top pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He started all 17 games this season, first splitting time between center and right guard before settling in at left guard the final 13 games of the season.

He was the only Raiders rookie even worth considering for the team.

Here is the full PFWA All-Rookie team.

Offense

QB – Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

RB – Tyler Allgeier, Atlanta Falcons; Kenneth Walker III, Seattle Seahawks

WR – Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints; Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

TE – Chigoziem Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

C – Tyler Linderbaum, Baltimore Ravens

G – Zion Johnson, Los Angeles Chargers; Dylan Parham, Las Vegas Raiders

T – Braxton Jones, Chicago Bears; Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

Defense

DL – Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles; Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions; George Karlaftis, Kansas City Chiefs; Kayvon Thibodeaux, New York Giants

LB – Devin Lloyd, Jacksonville Jaguars; Malcolm Rodriguez, Detroit Lions; Quay Walker, Green Bay Packers

CB – Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, New York Jets, Tariq Woolen, Seattle Seahawks

S – Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens; Jalen Pitre, Houston Texans

Special Teams

PK – Cameron Dicker, Los Angeles Chargers

P – Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee Titans

KR – Dallis Flowers, Indianapolis Colts

PR – Marcus Jones, New England Patriots

ST – Brenden Schooler, New England Patriots

Rookie of the Year/Defensive Rookie of the Year — CB Sauce Gardner, NY Jets

Offensive Rookie of the Year — WR Garrett Wilson, NY Jets

