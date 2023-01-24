ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada

ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
NEVADA STATE
rockninefourthree.com

1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground

Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Appeal

Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada

The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
NEVADA STATE
Washington Examiner

Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs

Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
NEVADA STATE
thenevadaindependent.com

Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada

When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move

Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Elderly Vegas couple found dead in Death Valley

DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An elderly couple from Las Vegas were found dead in Death Valley earlier this month on Jan. 13, law enforcement officials say. 73-year-old Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer. He...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses

The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
RENO, NV

