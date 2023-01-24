Read full article on original website
Related
KOLO TV Reno
BLM, nonprofit, seed burned areas of eastern Nevada
ELY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management and nonprofit organization Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition teamed up to seed more than 19,000 acres of burned public lands in eastern Nevada. The new seeding project will augment previous seedings to improve wildlife habitat and watershed health in areas afflicted by...
rockninefourthree.com
1/23/23 Death at Nevada Gold Mines Goldstrike Underground
Please see the below statement from Nevada Gold Mines. On the afternoon of January 23, 2023, at approximately 12:50 PM an incident at Nevada Gold Mines (NGM) Goldstrike Underground operation resulted in the tragic fatality of an employee and an injury to one other who was subsequently treated and released. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved. Counseling and other support resources are being made available. The Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) and other agencies have been notified and the area where the incident occurred has been secured. Our primary focus is supporting those involved and working to fully understand the circumstances that led to this event.
FOX Reno
State of economy: National recession likely, but northern Nevada ready to weather storm
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Local economic experts said although a national recession is likely in 2023, northern Nevada will weather the storm better than other regions because of its more diversified economy. The forecast from the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada's (EDAWN) annual State...
Nevada Appeal
Cattlemen’s Update crisscrosses Nevada
The annual Cattlemen’s Update, presented annually in January by the University of Nevada and sponsored by a number of businesses and agencies, crisscrossed Northern Nevada to present information to ranchers and other stakeholders that may affect their businesses and the Nevada cattle industry. The first day was presented virtually...
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought?
This week’s Indy Environment newsletter looks at improving drought conditions after large storms brought considerable precipitation to much of Nevada and the Colorado River Basin. The post Heavy snow and rain fell across Nevada this month. Are we still in a drought? appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
8newsnow.com
Nevada's Cortez Masto proposes investigation into oil companies, potential price gouging
Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies took advantage of consumers as gasoline prices skyrocketed last year. Nevada’s Cortez Masto proposes investigation into …. Nevada Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto reintroduced a bill Wednesday to investigate if large oil companies...
Washington Examiner
Nevada goes all in on lithium, creating thousands of new jobs
Nevada is betting big that its lithium mines will bring billions of dollars and thousands of manufacturing and mining jobs to the state within the next five years. “Whether you have a GED or Ph.D., we have a job for you in mining, and it is a high-paying job,” Nevada Mining Association President Tyre Gray told Fox 5. “Lithium is really going to be the way that we power the green future that we all want."
thenevadaindependent.com
Let's make geothermal energy boom in Nevada
When you think about renewable energy in Nevada, it’s natural to focus on solar energy. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, our state has “the greatest solar power potential in the nation.”. Next, your thoughts may turn to hydropower, due to the historic role that Hoover Dam...
nnbw.com
Developer: Northern Nevada ‘industrial eco-system’ on the move
Northern Nevada’s "industrial eco-system" is shifting east of the Reno/Sparks area, a leading Nevada developer said on Nevada Newsmakers. In Southern Nevada, said Par Tolles of the Tolles Development Co., industrial growth could come south of Las Vegas on the Interstate 15 corridor, although that may hinge on federal legislation.
2news.com
Giga Nevada Battery and Semi Manufacturing Update
We will be investing $3.6 B more to continue growing Gigafactory Nevada. Includes 3,000 new team members and 2 new factories: a 100 GWh 4680 cell factory and our first high-volume Semi factory.
Nevada ranks #1 for public bridges in the nation
13 Action News joins NDOT for a bridge inspection on I-11 in Hoover Dam. There's an extensive amount that goes into the inspection.
KOLO TV Reno
Elderly Vegas couple found dead in Death Valley
DEATH VALLEY, California (KOLO) - An elderly couple from Las Vegas were found dead in Death Valley earlier this month on Jan. 13, law enforcement officials say. 73-year-old Paul Fischer called the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had just killed his wife, 72-year-old Mary Fischer. He...
FOX Reno
Breaking down Gov. Lombardo's gas tax holiday and other claims of lower taxes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In Gov. Joe Lombardo's first State of the State address, he proposed suspending the state gas tax for one year while also promising to "cut taxes for households and businesses." In Lombardo's words, at the conclusion of his speech, his budget "doesn't raise one dime...
Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada
Tesla intends to invest $3.6 billion in battery and electric semi-truck manufacturing in Sparks, expanding the company’s presence and the clean energy industry in Nevada, the White House said Tuesday. The post Tesla announces $3.6 billion investment in electric semi-truck manufacturing in Northern Nevada appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada collected nearly $4 million from penalties in 2022
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The District of Nevada announced Wednesday it collected $3.9 million in civil and criminal penalties in the Fiscal Year 2022. Of that amount, $3.3 million was collected from criminal actions. The funds collected by the District are used to pay restitution to victims. “This total...
FOX Reno
Former Nevada lieutenant governor takes role with Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Former Nevada Lt. Gov. Lisa Cano Burkhead has joined the Las Vegas-based organization Baby's Bounty as an adviser. The non-profit announced Tuesday that Burkhead will work with other staff members on initiatives and projects across Nevada. "Her deep knowledge of the state and the issues...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
pvtimes.com
Nevadans will no longer go to jail for minor traffic offenses
The longtime practice of arresting and jailing drivers who cannot afford to pay fines for minor traffic violations has come to an end in Nevada. The new state law which decriminalizes minor traffic violations went into effect on Jan. 1, making them civil infractions and ending the widespread practice of issuing warrants when an individual fails to pay their tickets.
FOX Reno
UNR offering free radon test kits for residents across northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — January is National Radon Action Month and the University of Nevada, Reno Extension's Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans in January and February. Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and...
Comments / 0