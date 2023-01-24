Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
Crookston Daily Times
Altru Welcomes New Board Members
Grand Forks, N.D. Altru Health System has appointed Tammy Peterson, Andrew Sorbo and Russel Crary to join the non-profit’s board of directors in January 2023. Tammy Peterson is the regional president and agricultural banking director for Bremer Financial Corporation. She has over 25 years of business and agricultural banking experience with Bremer and has served as the Grand Forks region president since 2013.
kroxam.com
BLIZZARD WARNING ISSUED FROM MIDNIGHT TO NOON ON FRIDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Blizzard warning for northwest Minnesota and eastern North Dakota. The warning includes the Minnesota cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, and Argyle. The North Dakota cities of Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland.
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 24, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections reported the following arrests. Dean Mathew Columbus-Kalstabakken, 48, of Plummer, for Emergency Telephone Calls/CommunicInterfere with 911 Call. Juan Gallegos DeLeon Jr., 53, of Crookston, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession of Schedule 1 or 2 Narcotics in a School/Park/Public Housing Zone. Mohamed Zerfu Alemu, 41, of East Grand...
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Single Vehicle Accident North of Plummer
Two people were injured in a single vehicle accident Wednesday in Red Lake County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Daniel Carpenter, (63) of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2001 Ford F-150 he was driving ran off a snow and ice covered Highway 59 around 2 miles north of Plummer in Emardville Township.
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT CONTAINS COOKING FIRE AT APARTMENT BUILDING ON CONTINENTAL DRIVE
At approximately 10:35 a.m. this morning, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to the Continental Covenant Apartments at 1712 Continental Dr. for a fire alarm with smoke. Crews arrived on the scene of a two-story apartment building that was partially evacuated. Fire crews entered the building to find a...
Ghost Town in N Minnesota Could Work as a Creepy Movie Location
I'm always fascinated by old abandoned towns. Like the question of what happened? Was it ever a "booming" town? Why did people leave... or did they all just die off from natural causes? Or unnatural causes? What is the history of the town?. This one happens to be outside of...
valleynewslive.com
Man reported missing from Moorhead arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man who was reported missing from Moorhead last week is now in the Cass County Jail after apparently trespassing and assaulting a police officer. Fargo Police were called to the 5200 block of 23rd Avenue South just after 5:30 a.m. on January 22...
rjbroadcasting.com
Fertile Women Charged Following Stabbing in the City of Mahnomen
Mahnomen, MN — A Fertile, MN woman was arrested over the weekend following a stabbing in the City of Mahnomen. The incident occurred on Saturday, January 21st when White Earth Tribal Police were dispatched to 205 NE 4th Street in Mahnomen for a report of male being stabbed in the stomach. According to court documents, 39 year old Indosa Mari Montaya of Fertile, MN stabbed her boyfriend with folding pocket knife after she went through his phone and discovered a text from another female. She had left the scene shortly before law enforcement arrived and was later arrested.
kvrr.com
Jesus statue inside St. Mary’s Cathedral destroyed, woman arrested
FARGO (KVRR) – A woman is being held in the Cass County Jail, accused of breaking into St. Mary’s Cathedral while topless and destroying a statue of Jesus. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Marie Reynolds is charged with felony criminal mischief. Police say they responded to a break-in at St. Mary’s...
Comments / 0