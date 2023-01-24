Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week

Read full article on original website
Will This Famous “Local” Artist Stop In Montana On His New Tour?
Considering John Mayer has a home here in Montana and his recent support toward flood relief, after this past summer's devastating floods took over our beloved Yellowstone National Park, you would think that Montana would make the list for his recently announced tour. Mayer released his upcoming Solo Tour and...
Lake County Leader
Knight brings home pro rodeo championship
Charlo’s Abigail Knight left very little doubt in the rodeo arena in Great Falls, winning two rounds of barrel racing and winning herself both the overall and average championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, held Jan. 12-14. “I have been rodeoing since I was four and did...
Do You Know About This Amazing Montana World Record Holder?
A few years ago, as I was heading to the "Rockin' the Rivers" concert and making my way through Three Forks, my friend Bill and I made a stop for some of the best and biggest cinnamon rolls around. As we were discussing how much we enjoyed our baked goods. He then brought up the ”World Record”.
Who Is Deserving Of The Special Title Of ‘Honorary Montanan’?
Recently we posed questions about how long you have to be in Montana to be considered a “local”. The overwhelming majority of the responses we received was that you have to be born here to be considered a “local”. This, of course, started an argument and discussion about people who have earned the right to call themselves, “Montanans”. Our office can get really riled up when they have an opinion. The list of famous people born in Montana is extensive; Jeff Ament, Dana Carvey, David Lynch, Phil Jackson, and more. We put together a list of people who we think should be allowed to carry the title of “Honorary Montanans”. This list is no particular order.
The Best Celebrity Sightings in Montana During 2022
People all over love coming to Montana to either vacation or get away from the big cities, and celebrities are no different. Montana is where tourists come to relax and enjoy the iconic beauty the state has to offer. People love coming to Montana to escape whatever might ail them. Celebrities are the same. High-profile athletes, politicians, and stars come to Montana to shoot films or TV shows, buy a part-time home or ski the slopes.
These 5 Roads Have Proven to Be Montana’s Deadliest
Driving during the winter can be an absolute nightmare; snow and ice-covered roads can cause significant problems for travelers. If you're new to Montana, you'll soon realize that winter travel is no joke. An abundance of snow, high winds, and subzero temperatures prove that Montana winters aren't for the faint of heart. If you've ever been stuck in a white-out blizzard in Montana, it's probably something that you never want to experience again.
Montanans v. Snow Blowers, Two Terrifying Tales
There is another winter storm forecasted to come through Western Montana very soon. This would be a good time to remind people about the issues and the dangers that can happen when a person uses a a snow blower. Snow Blowers Can Be Dangerous in Montana Winters. My grandmother was...
NBCMontana
Helena man's birdhouses built from pieces of Montana history
HELENA, Mont. — When birds are building nests for their new families, it's nice to find homes that look and feel like their natural environment. Helena's Kirk Johnson builds birdhouses from pieces of Montana history. NBC Montana met Kirk at his shop, where he keeps a steady supply of...
406mtsports.com
Lucas Semb: Three candidates the Montana Griz could consider for defensive coordinator
MISSOULA – On Monday afternoon, the University of Montana announced the departure of two longtime Grizzly football coaches. One was defensive line coach Barry Sacks, who decided to call it quits after a 42-year coaching career. Perhaps more notably, the other was defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kent Baer, stepping down for personal reasons unrelated to football.
Montana Why Are You Searching This The Most? I Blame Grandmothers
When I think the people of Montana can't surprise me anymore, a recent "most searched" web rank is published, and we sit at the top for this searched culinary creation. As I stumbled across the following information on some of Montanan's web search habits, I thought, "there have to be a million better things to search for in this state". Just off the top of my head things like:
Montana’s Most Romantic Getaway Is Authentic Big Sky Country
Are you looking for a place to spend quality time with that special someone in your life? Take a gander at this spot in Montana. Montana is a place with gorgeous views, secluded cabins, and one-of-a-kind experiences. Montana can make any vacation feel special and unique, especially with someone you care about. So if you wanted to plan a romantic getaway, but didn't know where to go, we just might have the answer.
God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims
Just as Montana lawmakers are considering what some are calling the most extreme book banning for public libraries in the country, I was reading a book that got me wondering: If they are serious, would this book make it? More on that in a moment. Consider that for as much as Montana loves the image […] The post God’s gotta go: Montana’s quest to ban obscene material may have some Biblical victims appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montanan Updates Montana License Plates With Fascinating Graphic
We all know that Montana has changed drastically in the last three years. But even though this is a given, I still find myself fascinated by evidence of the changes, or data to support the changes we all see and feel every day. That’s why the graphic made by this...
bitterrootstar.com
Hamilton’s Blome honored by MHSA
The Montana High School Association’s Executive Board held its annual meeting on January 14th & 16th in Missoula. Hamilton’s Activities Director Travis Blome was awarded a MHSA Service Citation during the meeting. The MHSA Executive Board gives this award in recognition of a “Significant Contribution” to the MHSA. At the meeting, the board played a video for Travis, highlighting all that he has done for the MHSA. “Travis has been a huge asset to the MHSA,” said Brian Michelotti, MHSA Executive Director, “and this is an award to recognize him for all his hard work.”
capcity.news
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Get to Know Missoula’s Three Superintendent Candidates
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - During a special board meeting Tuesday evening, the Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees selected three Superintendent candidates to interview. According to MCPS Communications Specialist Tyler Christensen, those three individuals are Dale Olinger, Thom Peck, and Candace Roush. “The next step would be to...
5 Of The Best Montana Hot Springs Open All Winter
If you're looking for a way to take the edge off the frigid Montana temperatures, you don't have to travel far to find a great hot spring. Nothing beats spending a cold winter day soaking in a nice hot spring. Fortunately, there are a lot of great options for hot...
montanarightnow.com
Skiers, snowboarders bowled over by new chairlift at Snowbowl
Things are looking up at Montana Snowbowl — way, way up. The new Transporter chairlift officially opens Friday as one of the steepest in the country. Snowbowl Owner Brad Morris said the chair climbs 1,700 vertical feet in nine minutes. “It’s pretty fast,” he said. “It’s pretty steep.”...
montanarightnow.com
Snowmobiler injured after hitting tree southwest of West Yellowstone
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was taken to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center after hitting a tree southwest of West Yellowstone, near Junction 16. Search and rescue volunteers responded to the injured snowmobiler along with Custer Gallatin National Forest Service, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District.
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
