Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check

St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
LONGMONT, CO
95 Rock KKNN

This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location

A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO
yellowscene.com

The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100

Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
BOULDER, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?

It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Aurora keeps membership costs down as new rec center opens

Keeping your New Year's Resolutions usually comes with a price. The City of Aurora is giving people one more option to help you stick to those resolutions, without the high cost. Pickleball is one of the most competitive games you can play, especially for those whose hair is decorated in salt and pepper. "It's just awesome! It's lots of fun. I'm addicted to it. My husband will tell you that," said Mary Kay Ryan, who plays pickleball every Tuesday and Thursday at the recently opened Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse.  "It's just getting to know more people and being active....
AURORA, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KDVR.com

Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon

Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
FORT COLLINS, CO
Retro 102.5

See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle

Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
MORRISON, CO
9NEWS

Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location

AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
AURORA, CO
Retro 102.5

Retro 102.5

