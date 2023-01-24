Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Sending Love from "Sweetheart City" - Loveland's Unique Valentine's Day Postal TraditionColorado JillLoveland, CO
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Golden prepares for a furry new gold rushBrittany AnasGolden, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Related
Longmont toy store is closing after entire inventory is purchased with bad check
St Nix Collectibles, Toys and Antiques is closing their brick and mortar store in February due to more than $50,000 worth of inventory being purchased with a bad check. A man in his late 60s entered St. Nix Collectibles Toys and Antiques on Main Street in Longmont, on Dec. 2, asking to purchase “one of everything” for charities. Business owner, Virginia Miskel, agreed to this request and the man said he would pick up the merchandise the next day. He left his business card and debit card at the store.
95 Rock KKNN
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Gafner mixes history with the present in vision for new dive bar
For the last nine years, Sean and Rebecca Gafner have been an integral part of the Longmont dining scene. In April the couple plan to add a new name to their collection of restaurant brands, 99_bar, Burgers and Beer, at 499 Main Street. Recently, Sean Gafner talked to the Leader...
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
This $5 Million Castle Rock Home Has a Nuggets Basketball Court
This home has baller status. Basket baller status to be exact as it has a custom Denver Nuggets indoor basketball court and it is even equipped with a locker room. This home located at 6428 Country Club Drive in Castle Rock is selling for an asking price of $5 million on Realtor.
yellowscene.com
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
Take a Look Inside Colorado’s Stunning Highlands Ranch Mansion
Colorado is home to some breathtaking real estate. You may have heard of Oprah's gorgeous Telluride abode or Bear Creek Canyon's majestic Dunafon Castle — but have you seen the Highlands Ranch Mansion?. The property, which sits at 9550 E Gateway Drive in central Colorado, is a stunning relic...
The Story Behind the Giant Star in Castle Rock, Colorado
If you've ever traveled along I-25 past the town of Castle Rock, you may have spotted the enormous star that sits atop a giant mesa. During certain times of the year, the star shines bright with dozen of tiny lights, yet in other months, it stays dark. So what's the...
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Aurora keeps membership costs down as new rec center opens
Keeping your New Year's Resolutions usually comes with a price. The City of Aurora is giving people one more option to help you stick to those resolutions, without the high cost. Pickleball is one of the most competitive games you can play, especially for those whose hair is decorated in salt and pepper. "It's just awesome! It's lots of fun. I'm addicted to it. My husband will tell you that," said Mary Kay Ryan, who plays pickleball every Tuesday and Thursday at the recently opened Southeast Recreation Center and Fieldhouse. "It's just getting to know more people and being active....
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
KDVR.com
Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon
Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
See the Inside of Colorado’s Dunafon Castle
Six miles west of Morrison, Colorado, tucked away amongst the trees in the middle of the idyllic Bear Creek Canyon, sits a majestic castle. Colorado's Dunafon Castle looks as though it was plucked directly from a fairytale. The Jefferson County castle sits on seventeen acres with several scenic ponds and lush landscaping.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Is the Best Gas Station Pizza Ever Finally Coming to Ft Collins?
Depends on who you ask about their preference for gas station pizza and which chain is their favorite, but if their answer is "Kum & Go," then yes, the best gas station pizza ever is finally coming to Fort Collins. The Iowa-based convenience store and gas station has more than...
Einstein Bros. Bagels opens new Aurora location
AURORA, Colo. — Einstein has a new shop in Colorado. Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has opened a location at East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard in Aurora. Einstein said the new location at 14535 E. Alameda Ave. will offer its bagels, signature egg sandwiches and other on-the-go options.
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Will Fort Collins Enjoy More Culver’s Now That They Have Coca-Cola, not Pepsi?
Choices are abundant when it comes to beverages, everyone has their favorites. It's gotta be a tough choice when you are opening a food business to decide if you will carry Coca-Cola products or Pepsi products. There is a difference between the two colas. According to Wide Open Eats "Coca-Cola,...
Aurora neighborhood fed up with iced-over roads
The roads in Aurora's Prides Crossing neighborhood are severely iced over, and residents are fed up with it.
Retro 102.5
Windsor, CO
542
Followers
9K+
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT
Retro 102.5 plays the best music from the 70s and 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://retro1025.com
Comments / 0