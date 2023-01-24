Read full article on original website
Related
erienewsnow.com
Vehicle Restrictions Planned Wednesday for Pennsylvania Interstates
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to impose vehicle restrictions Wednesday due to the snowy, cold weather expected. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m.:. Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180 I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New...
WFMZ-TV Online
LVPC: Upper Saucon warehouse complex needs truck parking, crash-rate monitoring
The Route 309 Commerce Center, a three-warehouse complex in Upper Saucon Township, should include long-term truck parking and monitoring of highway crash rates, according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Construction of the 1.77 million square feet of warehouses will add traffic on a road that is already "a high-crash...
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plant
A Pennsylvania witness at Pottstown reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with three, dim orange lights slowly moving toward the Limerick Generating Station at 9:40 p.m. on December 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Snow bands could impact evening commute in W.Pa. region
The Western Pennsylvania region can expect about an inch or two of accumulated snow from an incoming trough of lower pressure this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the region should expect possible snow bands starting this afternoon about 1 and lasting until...
I-81 Multi-Vehicle Crash Causing Partial Closure: Pennsylvania State Police
A multiple vehicle crash has caused a partial closure of Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say. The closure is at milemarker 35.5 in Penn Township, state police say. No further information was available from the police. According to PennDOT, "northbound between Exit 29: PA 174 - KING ST and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams
Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
Morning snow transitions to rain across Western Pa.
Snow that coated roads in the region Wednesday morning was changing to rain, a National Weather Service meteorologist said. Nearly all locations in southwestern Pennsylvania will change to rain by noon as warm air moves in, meteorologist David Shallenberger said. The high temperature will be rising into the mid-40s. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain
Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
Cold Case Closed: Pennsylvania State Police ID woman killed in 1987 fiery Pa. Turnpike crash
1987 Crash Victim ID'd: State police say authorities were able to immediately identify the truck driver as a California man, but the woman's identity remained a mystery for over 35 years.
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon warehouse plan puts more traffic on 'high-crash' Route 309 corridor, LVPC says
Three warehouses that will be built off Route 309 will add traffic to a "high-crash corridor," according to the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. The commission recommends that if developer Kay Builder's proposal for Upper Saucon Township winds up employing more than 800 people, additional traffic studies should be carried out.
WFMZ-TV Online
Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda
WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise taxes; 2 local superintendents dispute report
Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor said Wednesday that some school districts across Pennsylvania have shifted funds around in a bid to raise taxes. He also said districts have sought waivers from limits on tax increases as a regular budget tactic. The Bethlehem Area School District was one of 12 districts...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem, Northampton superintendents push back against state audit, say data does not support tax insinuations
Pennsylvania's auditor general threw some jabs at two Lehigh Valley school districts and others on Wednesday, with a report claiming financial maneuvers and routine use of a tactic that allows districts to raise taxes above a state limit. Pa. auditor general: School districts shifted funds around in bid to raise...
Pa. Gaming Control Board bans 4 after leaving children unattended while gambling
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PCGB) banned four adults on Wednesday from entering state casinos after leaving children unattended in order to gamble in those casinos.
WFMZ-TV Online
State agriculture officials warn of avian flu dangers ahead of upcoming migration
RUSCOMBMANOR TWP., Pa. – It may only be January, but state agriculture officials are looking ahead to the spring. They're warning about the dangers of the upcoming bird migration and the illnesses that could be carried and transmitted. "If it came around — the avian flu — it would...
State College
How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
WNEP-TV 16
The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Begins Testing Deer in Bucks County for Dangerous Chemicals
The commission is testing to see of the deer population is safe for consumption for hunters and buyers of game meat. The deer population in Bucks County is being tested for traces of chemicals, which could be detrimental to both animals and humans. Aaron Moselle wrote about the testing for WHYY.
Pa. drillers abandoned thousands of natural gas wells in 5 years, ignored state law, report says
Pennsylvania’s environmental regulator says, over a five-year period, more than half of conventional oil and gas operators failed to report how much gas they pulled from the ground and whether their equipment is safe. State law requires that conventional drillers report that information annually. Failing to do so could...
Comments / 0