Pennsylvania State

erienewsnow.com

Vehicle Restrictions Planned Wednesday for Pennsylvania Interstates

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) plan to impose vehicle restrictions Wednesday due to the snowy, cold weather expected. A Tier 1 vehicle restriction will go into place Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 6 a.m.:. Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-180 I-76 (PA Turnpike) from New...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tribune-Review

Snow bands could impact evening commute in W.Pa. region

The Western Pennsylvania region can expect about an inch or two of accumulated snow from an incoming trough of lower pressure this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh. Meteorologist Myranda Fullerton said the region should expect possible snow bands starting this afternoon about 1 and lasting until...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Morning Roundup: Pa. Game Commission brings back wildlife livestreams

Here are some of the latest news items from this morning, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023:. Pennsylvania Game Commission announces wildlife livestreams. Ever wonder what a bear does in the woods? Now you can know. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reintroduced its 24-hour black bear webcam for the first time since...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania could have phone-based driver's licenses by 2024

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- Imagine reaching for your phone instead of your wallet next time someone – a liquor store salesperson, a police officer, an airport TSA agent – asks for your photo ID. People in some states, from Delaware to Oklahoma, don't have to just imagine that, because they can already get mobile driver's licenses. Not so yet in most states, including Pennsylvania. Rep. Dan Miller (D-Allegheny) is trying again to change that. "Again," because he's hoping the third time will be the charm for an idea he has twice before introduced: a bill to make digital state identification...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Another inch or two of snow possible before changeover to rain

Right on schedule, a brief burst of steadier snow arrived in eastern Pennsylvania late Wednesday morning through midday and continues early Wednesday afternoon as it spreads into northwestern New Jersey. The snow was heavy enough to instantly stick to all surfaces, including roads, and made for some slick midday travel....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Garbage stickers, traffic lights on Wilkes-Barre council agenda

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown asked city council at a work session Tuesday to make the temporary garbage bag and sticker system permanent, assume maintenance responsibilities for some traffic lights from the state and reappoint a zoning hearing board member. Brown wants council to amend parts of the Litter...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
State College

How Pennsylvania Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage and Utility Assistance

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania received $350 million from the federal government to help homeowners who fell behind on their mortgages during the pandemic. Getting...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNEP-TV 16

The Flood of '96 — Back Down The Pennsylvania Road

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A big snowstorm followed by a January thaw 27 years ago led to the flood of 1996. Mike Stevens remembered the damage ten years later in 2006, and we do the same in this trip Back Down The Pennsylvania Road. Check out stories from WNEP's Video...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

