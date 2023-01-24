Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
What Happened at the Ticketmaster Senate Hearing: Taylor Swift, Bots and More
The US Senate Judiciary Committee held a three-hour antitrust hearing Tuesday to investigate whether Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation hold a monopoly in the ticketing industry. The hearing represented a moment of reckoning for the company. Music fans' long-held frustrations with the ticketing giant peaked in November when fans failed to secure tickets for Taylor Swift's upcoming Eras tour during the presale, causing Ticketmaster to cancel the general sale.
Senators grill Live Nation over Taylor Swift fiasco
Ticketmaster defended itself publicly for the first time since the concert promoter's highly publicized meltdown late last year during ticket sales for Taylor Swift's "Eras" tour.Joe Berchtold, the president and chief financial officer of Live Nation, which owns Ticketmaster, made the case to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that the live concert industry is more competitive than it was a decade ago, when Live Nation merged with Ticketmaster, and that the ticket seller doesn't control capacity or pricing. "Primary ticketing companies, including Ticketmaster, do not set ticket prices, do not decide how many tickets go on...
Jason Aldean Mocked After Donald Trump Kisses His Wife On The Forehead At NYE Party
It wouldn’t be the holidays without some drama! Many people mocked “Got What I Got” singer Jason Aldean, 45, following his wife, Brittany Aldean‘s New Year’s Eve post that pictured Donald Trump, 76, kissing her on the forehead. “A fairy-tale ending to 2022,” the 34-year-old captioned the carousel of snapshots from the celebratory evening. In the post, Jason and his wife posed with the former U.S. president and his wife, Melania Trump, 52. But not all of Brittany’s 2.4 million followers were thrilled with the photos. “Welp this just ruined his music for me…,” one fan commented on the star’s Instagram post.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
Garth Brooks Calls to Make Scalping Illegal Amid Ticketmaster Investigation
Lawmakers are continuing to hear testimony regarding the Ticketmaster investigation launched late in 2022, after legal authorities in three states took action in response to a botched ticket rollout for Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour — and Garth Brooks is among those weighing in. The situation exploded in mid-November,...
Taylor Swift Shares New “Lavender Haze” Video: Watch
Taylor Swift has shared a new video for her Midnights track “Lavender Haze.” Take a look below. Swift released Midnights, her tenth album, in October. She announced her extensive Eras Tour in support of the record at the beginning of November, but during Verified Fan pre-sales, Ticketmaster’s website collapsed under the overwhelming demand for tickets. The company then canceled the public on-sale date for tour tickets. Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation Entertainment, are facing multiple lawsuits from Swift fans who felt that the companies manipulated the sales unfairly.
The Senate's Ticketmaster hearing featured plenty of Taylor Swift puns and protesters
The Senate Judiciary Committee held its much-anticipated hearing into Live Nation and the lack of competition in the ticketing industry on Tuesday. While lawmakers grilled entertainment executives and antitrust experts, some of Ticketmaster's most vocal critics protested just steps away on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol: Taylor Swift fans.
Ticketmaster blames cyberattack for Taylor Swift tour debacle
US concert booking website Ticketmaster was hit by a cyberattack last year that led to it botching sales for Taylor Swift's US tour, it told lawmakers on Tuesday as it apologized to the pop superstar and her fans. Critics have long accused the company of being a monopoly, but fan outrage boiled over in November as website outages left thousands of "Swifties" who had been hoping to catch the 33-year-old "Bad Blood" singer's Eras tour empty-handed.
5 women, immense power: Can they keep US from fiscal brink?
WASHINGTON (AP) — They are now among the most powerful women in Congress. But when they were first elected in the 1990s, they were often overlooked, or even talked down to. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Texas, remembers that men would avoid asking her questions, addressing other men in the room instead. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., says a male colleague once challenged her at a hearing to describe a military tank engine produced in her district without looking at her notes. (She shot back: “Damn straight I can!”)
Comments / 0