Read full article on original website
Related
WSVN-TV
Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges
HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
NBC Miami
Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police
An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
WSVN-TV
Suspect who barricaded himself in home in Miramar surrenders after SWAT team arrives
A suspect wanted by police has surrendered to police after he barricaded himself in a South Florida home. The suspect has been identified as Christopher Robert Pellegrino. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a firearm. Miramar Police arrived to the scene on the 6200 block of Southwest 20th...
WSVN-TV
Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
WSVN-TV
Miami Police searching for missing juvenile
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a child missing in Miami. The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help finding 11-year-old Bryan Tathum, who was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.
WSVN-TV
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
WSVN-TV
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
Golf Digest
Florida soccer fight ends with unconscious ref and player fleeing from the cops
A local soccer match at Kendall Soccer Park in Miami turned disastrous this month after a player was shown a red card. 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon did not take the booking lightly, huring insults at a referee. When the ref, Yerly Briceno, told Aviles-Rolon player that he was ejected from the playing field and would be suspended for the subsequent match, things took an even nastier turn.
CBS News
Miami police officer rushed to JMH following crash
MIAMI - A city of Miami police officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle. It happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of NW 1st Avenue and 21st Street. CBS4 has learned that the officer was...
WSVN-TV
Testimony continues in trial of former South Florida teacher accused of inappropriate interactions with female students
MIAMI (WSVN) - A former teacher was back in court, facing his accuser years after he was arrested for betraying the trust of his students. “It’s impacted every day of my life for the last, nearly seven years, and it’s been difficult,” said the alleged victim. A...
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a man from his car after he drove underneath an 18-wheeled tractor trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help...
WSVN-TV
Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
WSVN-TV
Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood
MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
WSVN-TV
2 detained after search for suspect leads to Miami street closure; NW 17th Ave. back open near 20th Street
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police said they have detained two people in Miami following an hours-long search for a suspect wanted in an attempted homicide. The search led to Miami Police’s SWAT team to close down roads in a major part of the city, Wednesday evening. At around 6 p.m.,...
WSVN-TV
Worker hospitalized after suffering respiratory distress working on underwater pipe
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker was performing underwater construction on a storm drain when he suddenly became distressed. Another worker noticed his co-worker was missing and called police. The incident unfolded on Thursday morning near Northwest 119th Street and 24th Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade within a property under...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for missing 15-year-old student at South Dade Senior High
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Schools Police seeks the public help in their search for a student who went missing from a campus in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to investigators, 15-year-old Myia Manning was last seen on the campus of South Dade Senior High School during lunch on Wednesday, at around 11 a.m.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for woman, 69, reported missing in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a woman who went missing in North Lauderdale. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 69-year-old Gerone Beaubrun was last seen in the area of West McNab Road and Avon Lane, at around 5:55 a.m., Thursday.
WSVN-TV
BSO search for suspected shooter in Lauderdale Lakes; 1 victim airlifted to hospital
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Bullets flew outside a South Florida convenience store, and now deputies are searching for a suspect. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 62nd Street and 19th Place, Tuesday afternoon, to find a man shot. The shooting happened...
WSVN-TV
Man, woman killed after car backs into Sunrise canal; video shows vehicle moments before crash
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and a woman have died after a car went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts for the victims involved. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene near the 7700 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard, east of University Drive, just before 5:50 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
Woman dies in hospital following SW Miami-Dade apartment fire over weekend
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A mother who was injured in an apartment fire in Southwest Miami-Dade, that claimed the lives of her 4-month-old son and the baby’s great-grandmother, has died in the hospital. Officials said on Wednesday that 19-year-old Rukiyah Lashae Kendrick, who had been fighting for her...
Comments / 1