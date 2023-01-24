A local soccer match at Kendall Soccer Park in Miami turned disastrous this month after a player was shown a red card. 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon did not take the booking lightly, huring insults at a referee. When the ref, Yerly Briceno, told Aviles-Rolon player that he was ejected from the playing field and would be suspended for the subsequent match, things took an even nastier turn.

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO