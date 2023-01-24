ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

WSVN-TV

Hialeah officers arrested, facing felony charges

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two Hialeah police officers have been arrested and are facing felony criminal charges, according to the state attorney’s office. On Thursday, the unnamed officers turned themselves in to the office of the attorney. It is unclear what crime they committed that led to their confession.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Armed Suspect Shot by Officer in Miami Gardens: Police

An armed man was hospitalized after he was shot by a police officer during a confrontation in Miami Gardens Tuesday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2100 block of Northwest 9th Place. Officials said Miami-Dade Police’s Homeland Security Bureau and Northside District were conducting a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WSVN-TV

Suspect connected to armed robbery taken into custody in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected armed robber was taken into custody in Tamarac after trying to evade police. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated a traffic...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Miami Police searching for missing juvenile

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a child missing in Miami. The Miami Police Department needs the public’s help finding 11-year-old Bryan Tathum, who was reported missing Tuesday. He was last seen in the Little Havana area wearing a red hoodie, purple polo, khaki pants and black shoes.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
Golf Digest

Florida soccer fight ends with unconscious ref and player fleeing from the cops

A local soccer match at Kendall Soccer Park in Miami turned disastrous this month after a player was shown a red card. 33-year-old Nelson Aviles-Rolon did not take the booking lightly, huring insults at a referee. When the ref, Yerly Briceno, told Aviles-Rolon player that he was ejected from the playing field and would be suspended for the subsequent match, things took an even nastier turn.
MIAMI, FL
CBS News

Miami police officer rushed to JMH following crash

MIAMI - A city of Miami police officer was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital Tuesday afternoon after his cruiser was involved in a crash with another vehicle. It happened at around 2 p.m. in the area of NW 1st Avenue and 21st Street. CBS4 has learned that the officer was...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Man hospitalized after driving car underneath 18-wheeler trailer

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters worked gingerly to remove a man from his car after he drove underneath an 18-wheeled tractor trailer carrying spools of wire. On Thursday morning, Hollywood Fire Rescue crews responded to 29th Avenue, just north of Sheridan Street. Before rescue crews arrived, witnesses attempted to help...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Passengers who caused disruption at MIA released from jail

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Two women who caused a commotion at a South Florida airport are now out of jail. A night in county lockup does wonders for bad attitudes. Janaeh Negash is nothing but smiles as she bonded out of jail Wednesday morning, after she and her...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigation underway in Miami Lakes neighborhood

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have gathered in a Miami Lakes neighborhood following a reported shooting in the area. Around 4 a.m., authorities were on the scene at the 6800 block of Cassia Drive, Wednesday. Miami-Dade Police officers secured the area with crime scene tape as they investigated. A...
MIAMI LAKES, FL

