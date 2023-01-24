ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Police in Kansas seized pills laced with fentanyl worth $100,000

KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after they seized more fentanyl in the Kansas City, Kansas area. On January 22, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Narcotics Unit seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with the highly potent drug fentanyl. The seizure, made during a routine...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Kansas inmate who sued over cancer treatment has died

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being treated properly for cancer has died, his family and attorneys said. John Keith Calvin, 56, died Wednesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was imprisoned for a 2002 killing that his attorneys and supporters maintained he did not commit.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina

LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
SALINA, KS
KU football announces addition of 13 newcomers

LAWRENCE – Head coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the Kansas football roster today. All 13 student-athletes are on campus and enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester. Among Kansas’ newcomers, 12 come from Division I programs. Combined, they have played in 250 career...
LAWRENCE, KS
Self assessment: Skidding No. 9 Kansas has little margin

Bill Self hasn't had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Yet the coach hasn't seemed angry or even all that discouraged during a rare three-game losing streak. Self knows this isn't the same Jayhawks team that won the national championship last season. Kansas...
MANHATTAN, KS
Chiefs' Mahomes, Jones among 101 Award winners

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two electrifying quarterbacks, two dominating defensive linemen and two coaches who led their respective teams to the playoffs in their first season at the helm have been selected in nationwide balloting as the 2022 NFL season recipients of the annual 101 Awards. The powerhouse lineup...
KANSAS CITY, MO
