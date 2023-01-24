Read full article on original website
Related
KC-area man assaulted girlfriend, fired a gun and hid in a closet
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man has been charged in connection with a domestic assault that also involved firing a handgun inside and outside a Lee's Summit residence that the suspect later failed to come out of after police surrounded the residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Kan. high school burglary suspect caught burglarizing a church
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect identified in the burglary that occurred at the Santa Fe Trail High School, 15701 S. California Road in Carbondale during the early morning hours of January 12. He was allegedly burglarizing a church. Just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, police responded to...
Police in Kansas seized pills laced with fentanyl worth $100,000
KANSAS CITY, Kan. —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after they seized more fentanyl in the Kansas City, Kansas area. On January 22, the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department Narcotics Unit seized over 10,000 counterfeit prescription pills laced with the highly potent drug fentanyl. The seizure, made during a routine...
Kansas inmate who sued over cancer treatment has died
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas prisoner who alleged in a lawsuit that he was not being treated properly for cancer has died, his family and attorneys said. John Keith Calvin, 56, died Wednesday at El Dorado Correctional Facility, where he was imprisoned for a 2002 killing that his attorneys and supporters maintained he did not commit.
Wanted Kan. suspect captured after high-speed chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on felony allegations after a high-speed chase. Just after 10a.m. Tuesday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red 2013 Ford Raptor near NW Topeka Boulevard and NW Paramore Street for traffic violations, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. The...
KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina
LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
KU football announces addition of 13 newcomers
LAWRENCE – Head coach Lance Leipold announced the addition of 13 newcomers to the Kansas football roster today. All 13 student-athletes are on campus and enrolled at Kansas for the 2023 spring semester. Among Kansas’ newcomers, 12 come from Division I programs. Combined, they have played in 250 career...
No. 17 Baylor beats No. 9 Kansas in matchup of last 2 champs
WACO, Texas — Langston Love came up huge for 17th-ranked Baylor after No. 9 Kansas took its only lead in a matchup of the last two national champions, both of whom have endured three-game losing streaks in Big 12 play. The reigning champion Jayhawks are on their three-game skid,...
Self assessment: Skidding No. 9 Kansas has little margin
Bill Self hasn't had to go through many stretches like this in his 20 seasons at Kansas. Yet the coach hasn't seemed angry or even all that discouraged during a rare three-game losing streak. Self knows this isn't the same Jayhawks team that won the national championship last season. Kansas...
KU's Jackson named to Naismith Defensive Player watch list
LAWRENCE – Kansas senior center Taiyanna Jackson is one of 15 players who have been named to the 2023 Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the Year Watch List. The watch list was announced Tuesday by the Naismith Awards. The award, which has been presented since 2018, goes to...
Bengals return to Kansas City for another AFC title game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have lost three straight games to the Cincinnati Bengals, including last year's AFC title game, when they blew an early 21-3 lead in an overtime defeat before a sea of stunned fans inside Arrowhead Stadium. Patrick Mahomes, who expects to lead...
Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult:. Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away?. Two options. Yet two very different ways...
Chiefs' Mahomes, Jones among 101 Award winners
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two electrifying quarterbacks, two dominating defensive linemen and two coaches who led their respective teams to the playoffs in their first season at the helm have been selected in nationwide balloting as the 2022 NFL season recipients of the annual 101 Awards. The powerhouse lineup...
Salina Post
Salina, KS
18K+
Followers
28K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0