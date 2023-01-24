ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

DC Carjacker In Custody After Taking Police On Pursuit Through Fairfax County (VIDEO)

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kgLkp_0kPnUsMd00
The end of the police pursuit in Fairfax County. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

An armed carjacker with a lengthy criminal history is in police custody after putting on a show for drivers on the Beltway in Virginia.

Maryland resident Teon De’Markus, 28, was apprehended after taking members of the Fairfax Police Department on a wile pursuit before ultimately being apprehended near I-95.

Police say that the De’Markus carjacked a Honda in DC, drove into Fairfax County, carjacked the owner of a Chevrolet Tahoe and took off, taking police on a pursuit with him.

The pursuit ended near I-95 by officers who were able to spin out the vehicle, block De’Markus in on the shoulder of the roadway, and took him into custody without further incident.

According to reports, De'Markus has a lengthy rap sheet dating back nearly a decade.

De'Markus was charged with:

  • Carjacking;
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon;
  • Use of a firearm in a felony;
  • Disregarding police commands;
  • Two counts of a hit-and-run;
  • Receiving stolen goods.

He is being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

10 handguns stolen from Loudoun County shooting range

ASHBURN, Va. - Authorities have released surveillance videos after two people broke into a Loudoun County shooting range and stole 10 handguns. The burglary happened sometime between 3:45 a.m. and 4:50 a.m. Tuesday at Silver Eagle Group on Beaumeade Circle in Ashburn. Police say the two suspects wore face masks...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Home Invaders Posing As Police Walk Out Of Montgomery County Home Empty Handed

Armed home invaders who broke into a Montgomery County home and posed as police came up empty after giving a Germantown family quite a scare in the middle of the night. The Montgomery County Department of Police issued an alert advising that earlier this week, three men broke into a home in the 21100 block of Archstone Way, shouting “Montgomery County Police, get on the ground!”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Carjacking outside DC Gold's Gym prompts police investigation

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating after a person was carjacked outside a gym in northwest D.C. The carjacking was reported just before 10:25 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Gold’s Gym in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue. Police on the scene told FOX 5 that the victim was a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Suspect Who Shot Calvert Deputy Charged With 31 Count Indictment

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – A grand jury recently indicted Brandon Alexander Turner, 21, of Greenbelt, Maryland on 31 counts after the police-involved shooting of Calvert County Sheriff’s Senior Deputy James Flynt on December 17, 2022. Turner has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Armed Carjacking in Front of Chick-Fil-A

Montgomery County Police responded to an armed carjacking that occurred last night in front of the Chick-Fil-A located at 825 Ellsworth Dr in Silver Spring. According to MCPD, “at approximately 7:18 p.m., officers responded to the location for the report of a strong-arm carjacking. Three black males approached the victim, who was sitting in his 2012 Black Honda Civic (MD Tag #1CX1353), pulled him out the car and drove away. The victim sustained minor injuries. No suspects are in custody at this time.” We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Nurse pulled from vehicle, carjacked in DC: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a nurse was pulled from his vehicle and carjacked Tuesday night in northwest D.C. The carjacking happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 700 block of Dahlia Street. Police say the man was sitting in his car when his vehicle was struck by a Subaru Outback. One...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro honors 2 women operators for quick thinking during DC shootings

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority honored two of its operators during a meeting Thursday whose quick thinking during separate D.C. shootings is being lauded. Train operator Victoria Stanley is being praised following a fatal December shooting involving an off-duty FBI agent and another person on...
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
463K+
Followers
65K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy