DC Carjacker In Custody After Taking Police On Pursuit Through Fairfax County (VIDEO)

The end of the police pursuit in Fairfax County. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department

An armed carjacker with a lengthy criminal history is in police custody after putting on a show for drivers on the Beltway in Virginia.

Maryland resident Teon De’Markus, 28, was apprehended after taking members of the Fairfax Police Department on a wile pursuit before ultimately being apprehended near I-95.

Police say that the De’Markus carjacked a Honda in DC, drove into Fairfax County, carjacked the owner of a Chevrolet Tahoe and took off, taking police on a pursuit with him.

The pursuit ended near I-95 by officers who were able to spin out the vehicle, block De’Markus in on the shoulder of the roadway, and took him into custody without further incident.

According to reports, De'Markus has a lengthy rap sheet dating back nearly a decade.

De'Markus was charged with:

Carjacking;

Possession of a firearm by a felon;

Use of a firearm in a felony;

Disregarding police commands;

Two counts of a hit-and-run;

Receiving stolen goods.

He is being held without bond pending his next court appearance.

