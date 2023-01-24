Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
LCSO arrests Inglis woman for car burglaries
INGLIS — A woman was arrested after she broke into five vehicles that were parked in the Captain’s Quarters Motel on Jan. 13 in Inglis, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. Sarah Buck, of Inglis, is being charged with five...
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
Citrus County Chronicle
FHP arrests man for DUI, refusing arrest
Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers arrested a man from Citrus Springs on Sunday, Jan. 22, after he was found sleeping in his car on the side of the road and refused to cooperate despite deputies needing to make several attempts to wake him up. The troopers first made contact with...
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill man accused in drug case, his 16 pit bulls confiscated
A Spring Hill man has been arrested after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found several grams of drugs at his residence. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that acting on a warrant on Jan. 25, members of the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched the home of 51-year-old accused drug dealer James Lupini at 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill. The warrant was the result of an undercover operation during which Lupini sold methamphetamine to undercover operatives, she said.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
Citrus County Chronicle
Deputies nab suspect in pair of auto thefts
A 31-year-old Lecanto man had a busy night behind the wheel, after deputies allege he stole two vehicles in the same 24-hour span, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. In addition to two charges of auto theft, Travis Herndon was also charged with burglary of an...
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after making fraudulent returns at Walmart
A 27-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he was caught making fraudulent returns at a local Walmart. On Tuesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 9750 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a theft incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the store’s loss prevention manager who advised that a man, identified as Sean Burdelle Burham, had walked into the store without any items in his possession.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents Of “Warrant Scams”
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in warrant scams recently and is warning residents of what to look out for. According to PSO, in this scam, a caller poses as a Pasco Sheriff’s Office member using an agency member’s name and
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to illegal firearm charge for Florida man
FLORIDA – A Florida convicted felon, who police said had a loaded weapon in his vehicle that they found during a traffic stop, has pleaded guilty to the illegal possession of a firearm. Patraic Setzer, 28, of New Port Richey, has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a...
villages-news.com
Fruitland Park woman arrested after allegedly throwing bag of rice at fiance
A Fruitland Park woman was arrested after allegedly throwing a bag of rice at her fiance. Ryann Champion, 36, was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after Fruitland Park police were called at 10:23 a.m. Monday to her home on Deep Wood Court. Champion told police that her fiance...
ocala-news.com
Marion County launches Property Alert Service for residents
The Marion County Clerk of Court and Comptroller’s Office has launched a Property Alert Service to help residents identify unauthorized or potentially fraudulent activity. The service, which is free and available to the public, will notify subscribers via email within 24 hours after documents, such as a deed, mortgage, or other land records containing a specific Parcel ID or Party Name, have been recorded into Marion County’s Official Records.
ocala-news.com
Citra woman jailed after allegedly threatening neighbors with gun
A 63-year-old Citra woman was arrested after two of her neighbors claimed that she threatened them with a gun. On Monday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two victims who advised that the incident involved their neighbor, Cathy Tuggerson, according to the MCSO report.
Florida man who rammed car into dentist's office charged with DUI: police
Police in Florida arrested a man who is accused of being drunk when he slammed into a dentistry. Incredible video posted to the department's Facebook page shows it all unfold.
WCJB
An Ocala dentist office is back open after drunk driver crashes into the building
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Just after midnight on Monday surveillance video captures a white Chevy Equinox crashing into Healthy Smiles Dentistry. “I thought it was the alarm because all the time the alarm goes off and I said oh is it the alarm and he said no no ma’am you have to come here something happened to your building,” said co-owner Dr. Adriana Rick.
hernandosun.com
Motorcyclist charged in road rage incident
A man operating a motorcycle is facing multiple charges after he allegedly fired his gun five times during a road rage incident in Spring Hill. Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that at around 12:40 p.m., on Jan. 23, a deputy responded to a call about a traffic accident on Mariner Boulevard and Frontage Road near Cortez Boulevard in Spring Hill.
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Motorcyclist headbutted car, shot at family during Hernando Co. road rage incident: deputies
Hernando County deputies arrested a motorcyclist Monday afternoon after he allegedly attacked a family in a road rage incident, according to new information from authorities.
