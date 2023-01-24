Read full article on original website
The Best Festivals in Maine That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversMaine State
Things to do This Weekend 1/14 and 1/15 in MaineThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Camden on Canvas: The must-attend event for art lovers and collectorsRachel PerkinsCamden, ME
The End of an Era: A Farewell to the Beloved Chase’s DailyRachel PerkinsBelfast, ME
No Snow, No Fun: How Lack of Snow is Impacting Outdoor Activities in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
Pot Luck Lunches for Active Older Adults
The holidays bring with them the excitement of family and social gatherings. Just because the holidays have ended doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. Beginning in February, eat and socialize with community members during pot luck lunches for active, older adults. Lunches will be held on the first Wednesday of the month at the CLC YMCA, 525 Main St., in Damariscotta, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine
If you live in Maine and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Japanese Hibachi Steakhouse opens in Ellsworth
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Denny’s on High Street in Ellsworth closed in March of 2020 due to pandemic concerns. It was announced in May of that year it would not reopen. The building had been vacant ever since, until Monday. The owners of Crazy Sumo have been working...
Paws for Thought
I have a new fella in my life. His name is Waffles, but as with any pet, he has already gained a few nicknames, the most frequently used being “Waffi.”. I adopted him from the Pope Memorial Animal Shelter in Thomaston. He’s 6 months old and he is just the perfect little guy (except when he’s being naughty, but even then, I wouldn’t trade him for the world).
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Community raises funds for Maine musician who lost his home
BELFAST -- The Waldo County Community is helping a Maine musician get back on his feet. On December 20 of last year, Brice Sinclair and his wife Marylyn Wood-Sinclair lost their home in a house fire. The blaze destroyed $300,000 worth of pianos, music equipment, and vinyl records. Now, community...
Marjorie E. Rackliff
Marjorie E. Rackliff, 93, of Dresden, died on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation in Augusta. She was born in Dresden on Dec. 22, 1929, the daughter of Elmer C. and Ruth (Delano) Berry. Marjorie was a homemaker and an AVON sales representative for over...
An Open Apology to ‘Daryl’ at the L.L.Bean Store in Freeport, Maine
What I want and you've got (forgiveness) may be hard to handle. But here it goes. I apologize in advance for the tardiness of this apology. It’s been roughly 30 years since I behaved childishly in your presence at L.L. Bean in Freeport, Maine. It had been a long...
Shirley Gertrude Patch (Eaton) Ferris
Shirley Gertrude Patch (Eaton) Ferris, born May 2, 1924, Worcester, Mass. to Athelie and Frederick Patch, peacefully left this life at first light, Jan. 11, 2023 with her daughters by her side at The Lincoln Home in Newcastle where she enjoyed her final years with friends, much laughter, and a spectacular view of the Damariscotta River.
Sweet treat of a pup named Reeses in need of a home in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — This week's featured animal from theAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland is Reeses. She's a 1-year-old, 18-pound pup from Georgia who is slowly adjusting to Maine weather. This small mixed-breed pup is as sweet as chocolate, and would love to meet any potential canine siblings at...
Bangor drag queen troupe schedule 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A popular drag group that performs at venues across the state will be in Piscataquis County for the first time in April. Delicious Drag Divas, founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband, Tony, a.k.a. LaDonya Lovelace, is coming to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15.
Cody Robert Chase
Cody Robert Chase, 29, of Augusta, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 20, 2023. He was born in Damariscotta on April 5, 1993, the son of Anissa and Ryan Chase. He originally grew up in Warren then moved to Whitefield with his family. He attended Whitefield Elementary School, Erskine Academy, and Hall Dale High School.
Richard ‘Dick’ Wilshire
On Jan. 18, 2023, Richard “Dick” Wilshire, 89, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many passed at the Sussman House where he was surrounded by family and friends. While at the Sussman House, he enjoyed sharing stories with family and friends. We were blessed to have the time with him in his last days to express our love and to be there.
Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market
The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
L.L. Bean renovating flagship store, opening new Mass. location
PEABODY - Iconic New England brand L.L. Bean is making over its flagship store in Maine while also planning to open a new outlet in Massachusetts.The company said the $50 million renovation at its retail campus in Freeport will improve accessibility, offer "immersive experiences" for customers and "honor the New England village aesthetic while celebrating the company's Maine legacy."The store will keep normal operating hours during the project, but there will be some temporary changes like the closure of the 1912 cafe. L.L. Bean in Freeport is the second most visited tourist attraction in Maine, the company says.For those that don't want to make the drive north, it was also announced this week that an L.L. Bean outlet is coming to the Northshore Mall. Mall owner Simon Property Group said furniture store Arhaus and salad eatery Sweetgreen are also opening this year as part of the Promenade redevelopment. "Additional new retailers and dining destinations are soon to follow," Simon said.L.L. Bean currently has nine Massachusetts outlets in Berlin, Boston, Burlington, Dedham, Hadley, Mansfield, Mashpee, Millbury and Wareham.
Dorothy Banks Wing
Dorothy Banks Wing passed away on Dec. 14, 2022 after a brief illness surrounded by her loved ones. Dottie was born to the late Irving and Cynthia Banks on Feb. 2, 1944 in Jefferson. She was a 1962 graduate of Lincoln Academy where she participated in several clubs and was a member of the National Honor Society.
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
Janet Y. Leinonen
Janet Y. Leinonen passed away peacefully at The Woodlands of Hallowell on Jan. 16, 2023. She was born Oct. 8, 1942 in Hartford, Conn. to Marie and Kenneth Yudowitch. She graduated from Walter Johnson High School in Rockville, Md. in 1960. Janet married the love of her life, Eino Leinonen, in Waldoboro in 1962. The two had three children, William, Sandra, and Mary.
Capt. Arthur S. Melanson
“Old sailors never die but sometimes, when the tide is low, they just sail away.” Capt. Art’s ship sailed Jan. 20, 2023 after an adventurous 77-year voyage. He hauled anchor after a bout of congestive heart failure complicated by the residual effects of COVID-19 two years prior. Born...
Bonnie M. Thibeault
Bonnie M. Thibeault, 76, of Patten Lane, Topsham, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Maine Medical Center in Portland. She was born in Wiscasset on Dec. 4, 1946, a daughter of Raymond C. and Christine J. (Vinal) Gudroe. She attended Wiscasset schools and graduated from Wiscasset High School in 1964. On July 10, 1965, she married Irenee J. Thibeault. Bonnie was employed at L.L. Bean in Freeport retiring in 2006.
