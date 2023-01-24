Unidentified Young Man Murdered In Baltimore: Police

Baltimore police Photo Credit: Baltimore City PD

Police are investigating a murder after a young man was killed on 8th Street in Baltimore, authorities say.

The 25-year-old was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 3800 block of 8th Street around 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 23, according to Baltimore police.

The victim was rushed to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by ambulance personnel and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Homicide investigators assumed control over the investigation. Detectives learned that the victim crashed his vehicle after being shot in the 800 block of Gretna Court. Anyone who has information about this incident is urged to contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. You may also anonymously text a tip by visiting the MCS of Maryland website.

