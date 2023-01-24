Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders goes back on major promise
New Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders must go back on a major promise. “Never,” Sanders responded in 2017 when asked if he would ever return to Nike, the company that helped turn his persona into what it is today. That statement, however, was before Sanders became the next head coach of the Buffaloes. The Read more... The post Deion Sanders goes back on major promise appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Indianapolis Recorder
Davis: Deion Sanders high-stepping to Colorado
As an HBCU grad I’m sad, but Deion Sanders is doing what every college football coach in America would do if given a chance: He is leaving success at a smaller school with limited options for the promised land of better facilities, better support, a deeper bench of more talented players and a chance to play on a bigger stage. Some may say that by taking the job at Colorado, Sanders is opening the doors for more African Americans to obtain head coaching jobs, a field in which we are notoriously underrepresented. (According to AP News, African Americans make up 9% of Division I head coach positions.)
Deion Sanders Reveals What's 'Changed His Life' In Colorado
Deion Sanders is quickly becoming a fan of his new surroundings. Colorado's college football head coach gleefully shared his love of Vail's ski resort after a weekend trip with his partner, CEO Tracey Edmonds. "Vail, Colorado changed my life," Sanders said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday. ...
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Bizarre College Football Cheerleader Video Going Viral
Over the last couple of years, young Madden San Miguel of Texas has made a name for himself on social media. San Miguel is better known as "Baby Gronk," and he's cultivated over 284,000 followers on Instagram. The self-proclaimed No. 1 recruit in the class of 2031 recently started expressing his ...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Quarterback Recruit Who Said N-Word Gets Surprising Offer
Earlier this week an interesting storyline emerged from the college football recruiting world. Four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes is one of the top uncommitted quarterback prospects in the country. Unfortunately, there's a clear reason he hasn't landed anywhere just yet. After committing to play ...
Look: Longtime Sideline Reporter Pam Oliver Announces Decision On 2023 Season
Longtime NFL reporter Pam Oliver will be back on the sideline for another season in 2023. The 61-year-old Fox employee has been a fixture in sports media for nearly three decades — and she's proud of her ability to extend her broadcasting career. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," Oliver ...
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
Former NFL Player Revealed He Suffered Stroke This Week
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker had scary news to share this week. He revealed that he suffered a stroke. Baker announced this news on Instagram. Thankfully, he's doing much better and is making progress in his recovery. "Tell your loved ones you love em," Baker said. "My life ...
NFL Fans Are Furious With One Coach Of The Year Finalist Snub
The NFL announced the finalists for each of its major end-of-season awards on Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9. Normally, you would expect the outrage of fans to wait until the winner of each award is announced. But many around the NFL can't believe ...
Michael Strahan, HBCU and NFL Legend Receives Star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Texas Southern great, HBCU Legend, and Pro Football Hall of Famer receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Sports Entertainment category.
NFL Pro Bowl Games week puts youths in spotlight in revamped Las Vegas events
The NFL's Pro Bowl will have a totally different look this year in Las Vegas, and the real winner will be the Boys & Girls Club.
Colorado football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Karl Dorrell didn’t leave Colorado football in the best place for Deion Sanders. The former Colorado head coach wasn’t the best recruiter and his final season in Boulder was short-lived and his team went 1-11. His tenure in Boulder was so quick that if you blinked, you probably missed most of it.
College Football Fan Breaks Record After Attending 77 College Football Games in One Season
Ben Chase set out this past fall with the goal of breaking the record for most college football games attended in a season. Chase, a 33-year-old lawyer by trade, attended 77 college football games this past season to break the previous record. He did so by driving over 60,000 miles and going to 75 different stadiums.
They gotta read us. Enquirer offers everything you need to know about Bengals vs. Chiefs
As the excitement continues ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals' AFC championship game with the Kansas City Chiefs, the Cincinnati Enquirer staff writers and photographers left no angle uncovered. Here's a complete list of this week's offerings, some season highlights and some fun stuff. Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs game...
2 USFL teams to play regular-season games near Pro Football Hall of Fame
The United States Football League announced that Canton, Ohio will host the New Jersey Generals and Pittsburgh Maulers for the 2023 season.
247Sports
Multiple FBS college football players sign deals with WWE's NIL program
Multiple college football players have joined WWE's "Next in Line" name, image and likeness (NIL) program. Cincinnati's Cameron Jones, Kentucky's Dee Beckwith, Rutgers' Isaiah Iton, Arkansas' Landon Jackson and Penn State's Nick Dawkins were among 15 athletes announced to the program Thursday. Forty-six athletes have inked “Next In Line” deals...
NFL World Shocked By Coach Of The Year Snub Today
Five more finalists were named for this year's NFL honors, this time for Coach of the Year. Head coaches on the ballot include the Eagles' Nick Sirianni, 49ers' Kyle Shanahan, Giants' Brian Daboll, Bills' Sean McDermott and Jaguars' Doug Pederson. But one name was curiously missing in the eyes of a ...
John Wayne’s Time on the Football Field Led to His Basic Life Mantra
'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance' actor John Wayne learned a lesson on the football field that helped him through every aspect of his life.
